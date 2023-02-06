ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Bradley Smith Commits, Anthony Maddox's Decision Comming Soon, and More Prospects in the News

By Julio Gonzales Jr.
Mike Farrell Sports
 2 days ago

Julio Gonzales Jr. updates with the latest in the recruiting world, including names like Anthony Maddox and Bradley Smith, and more.

Prospects in the News

–Jalyn Crawford, CB, Lilburn, Georgia (Parkview HS), #121 nationally, #10 cornerback, and #20 in GA

Four-star Lilburn (GA.) cornerback Jalyn Crawford was in Death Valley last weekend for the Clemson Tigers Junior Day, and they may now be a school right near the top of his list. He is rated the No. 10 cornerback in the class and is the No. 20 player in Georgia. According to the 247 Sports Crystal Ball and the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine, the LSU Tigers are the team to beat. The On3 RPM gives them an 86% chance of landing him. However, after his visit to Clemson last weekend, they made an impression on him. " Clemson is one of my top schools right now, so I want to make sure it's a place that I want to be ." I'm not going to say exactly where on my board, but they're definitely at the top. " The LSU Tigers are the team to beat right now, but Clemson could make this enjoyable.

–Anthony Maddox, Hattiesburg, Mississippi (Oak Grove HS), #430 nationally, #31 quarterback, and #8 in MS

Three-star Hattiesburg (MS.) quarterback Anthony Maddox has named his top three schools and will announce his decision on Monday, February 6. His top three schools are the Alabama Crimson Tide, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Texas A&M Aggies. He is rated the No. 31 quarterback in the class and is the No. 8 player in Mississippi. Maddoz has visited all three of his top schools, with his last being to College Station at the end of January. According to the On3 RPM, the Aggies are the leaders to land him with a 99% chance. So he will be an Aggie come tomorrow.

–Williams Nwaneri, DL, Lees Summit, Missouri (Lees Summit HS), #17 nationally, #3 defensive lineman, and #2 in MO

Five-star Lees Summit (MO.) defensive lineman Williams Nwaneri is rated the No. 3 DL in the class and is the No. 2 player in Missouri. He has over 30 offers and is ready to take some more visits in the spring. He has already visited the Missouri Tigers, Oregon Ducks, and Tennessee Volunteers. However, he has already set two visits with the Oklahoma Sooners and the Colorado Buffaloes. He will be in Norman on March 4 and then be in Boulder in April to watch the Buffalo's spring game. The Ducks are the leaders for him right now, as the On3 RPM gives them a 22% chance of landing him. However, the Alabama Crimson Tide, Georgia Bulldogs, and Ohio State Buckeyes are other schools he would like to visit. The Ducks are the team to beat right now, but that could change as he takes more visits.

–Bradley Smith, IOL, Newnan, Georgia (Woodward Academy), #508 nationally, #30 interior offensive lineman, and #50 in GA

Bradley Smith committed to the Duke Blue Devils on Sunday afternoon. He chose Duke over the Cincinnati Bearcats, Duke Blue Devils, Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, NC State Wolfpack, Nebraska Cornhuskers, and UCF Knights. He was in Durham last weekend for their Junior Day and is rated the No. 30 interior offensive lineman and the No. 50 player in Georgia. Smith said he had a great relationship with the Blue Devils and that " Every week they sent me letters, calling me. " Smith becomes the sixth and highest recruit for Mike Elko and the Blue Devils class, currently ranked No. 14 overall and third in the ACC.

Mike Farrell Sports

