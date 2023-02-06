ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillamook, OR

70th Charity Drive planned and ready to go at Tillamook High

By By Will Chappell Herald Reporter
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
The Tillamook Headlight Herald
 2 days ago

Tillamook High School’s annual Charity Drive will be taking place from February 10th to 20th, with a wide variety of opportunities across the community to support students’ fundraising efforts.

This year marks the 70th for the tradition, and students will surpass $4 million raised over that period, with donations this year supporting Doernbecher Children’s Hospital and local projects.

“It’s just really cool to see how much the community gets together during this time period and has some fun,” said Berniece Harris, a senior at THS and one of the four student chairs in charge of organizing the drive.

Harris is joined by fellow senior Gabriella Garcia and juniors Peyton Rawe and Shayla Hillstrom in chairing this year’s drive.

The four are excited for the packed schedule of events that should raise around $200,000, as it has in past years, through an inter-grade competition that the juniors won last year.

Students raise funds through a variety of initiatives, including takeovers of local restaurants, pop can and scrap metal collections, an online auction, a princess-for-a-day event for young girls, a cornhole tournament, sales of take-and-bake goods and Valentine’s Day grams, among many others.

“Being able to raise upwards of $200,000 in 10 days, that’s pretty incredible,” Rawe said, “we have a lot of things to give to our community for that.”

Half of the funds raised each year are donated to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital in Portland. Of the other half, 20% go towards scholarships for THS graduates, while 80% goes towards local grants. A committee, including the two senior chairs, decides on grant recipients from applications received in April.

Last year, the grant was awarded to the Tillamook Senior Center for a remodel of their kitchen.

In addition to the philanthropic efforts, the drive’s schedule also features a bevy of activities for students and members of the community to have a good time.

Harris said that she was particularly excited for the Mr. THS show, which will feature 34 contestants vying for the title in a skills competition on February 12 at 7 p.m.

“It’ll be a really cool opportunity for them to show off their talents and what they’ve been working on,” Harris said. “They’ve been working really hard.”

Garcia highlighted the “stud muffin” volleyball tournament that will pit teams of boys from each of the classes against each other as well as a squad of staff and one from the YMCA.

Rawe said she was looking forward to the hungry hippo tournament.

Inspired by a social media trend, the tournament will see competitors mount scooters and attempt to corral balls in laundry baskets in an homage to the children’s game. The People’s Utility District and Fire Department are both fielding teams for the February 16 event.

Each of those events, as well as the home basketball matchup against Seaside on February 11, will feature concessions stands staffed by students, which will bolster fundraising efforts.

This year’s restaurant takeovers will be happening at The Fern Cafe, The Schooner Restaurant and Lounge, Nani Papa’a Hawaiian Food Truck and the Pacific Restaurant.

Each class hosts one of the events, purchasing supplies for the restaurant for the day, staffing the restaurant outside of the kitchen and adding the proceeds to their total for the drive.

The drive is capped by the alumni basketball game on February 20, which also features the coronation of a prince and princess who announce the results of the drive.

The chairs all said that Charity Drive was one of their favorite times of the year and they appreciated the community support and involvement.

“It’s just a different feeling during charity drive week,” Rawe said. “Even when I was younger, I remember being so excited to go to all the events and now being on this side of it, Im think it’s more fun.”

Please send any comments to headlightreporter@countrymedia.net.

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

The Tillamook Headlight Herald

Tillamook County, OR
ABOUT

The Tillamook Headlight Herald is a general interest newspaper serving the Tillamook and Tillamook County areas of Oregon. We focus on local breaking news, general news, community news, sports, and opinions.

 https://www.tillamookheadlightherald.com/

