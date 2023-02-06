ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

Dear Abby: My boyfriend’s daughter won’t speak to him

By Dear Abby
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iJLuj_0kdi9RQX00

DEAR ABBY: I’m writing on behalf of my partner of more than 10 years. He has three daughters ages 23, 20 and 16. While he’s close to two of them, his youngest distances herself when she doesn’t get what she wants or disagrees with his point of view on something.

Eight months ago, she stopped talking to him because he badmouthed a boy band she likes. He essentially said they weren’t worth the money when she asked him to buy her a ticket to their concert. He was going to appease her, but her reaction was so strong, she didn’t give him a chance to let her know he was going to buy the ticket anyway.

Her mother doesn’t encourage the relationship or support the importance of her having her father in her life or regular visitation, although it’s court-ordered. He tried making contact with her several times when this last episode happened, but she ignored his calls and messages. Now that her birthday is coming up, however, she had her older sister send her wish list to him via a text message. Should he buy gifts for a child who has ignored him for the better part of a year? — GIFTS OR NO GIFTS

DEAR G.O.N.G.: If your partner’s daughter wants something from Dad for her birthday, she should ask him directly and not telegraph the message through her sister. Your partner should do what he wants to do about her behavior. You and I know how we would handle this, but we are not him and we are not emotionally involved. Stay out of the line of fire.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1goivy_0kdi9RQX00
Dear Abby: I cheated on my husband and brought home an STI

DEAR ABBY: With no warning, my mother-in-law packed up and left my father-in-law. From what she tells me, he was verbally and emotionally abusive, and all-around controlling. My father-in-law is remarrying. He met his fiancee shortly after my MIL left.

I don’t think I mind that he’s getting remarried, but I do mind that no one has told my husband’s mother. FIL won’t tell her, and my husband won’t either. She has said she “doesn’t want to know anything” that’s going on with my FIL. Not only does she not know, but neither does my husband’s brother. My brother-in-law despises his father.

My husband’s extended family will be attending the wedding. I have immense guilt about going. I feel like I’m betraying my MIL, with whom I have a good relationship. My husband wants me to attend because he needs the support. If I had it my way, I wouldn’t go. I’ve never had a great relationship with my FIL, and he doesn’t appear to have changed, even though he’s with someone new. Any advice? — IN A TOUGH SPOT IN IOWA

DEAR TOUGH SPOT: Your former mother-in-law made clear that she doesn’t want to know what’s going on with your father-in-law, so keep your mouth shut and don’t become the town crier. Because your husband says he needs your support on that occasion, go with him and offer “good wishes” to the happy couple. (From what you have written, they are going to need them.) When your husband’s mother finds out about the marriage — and, of course, she will — remind her that she told you she didn’t want to be kept informed, so you respected her wishes.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Comments / 10

cocolo
2d ago

Lady, mind your own business, and keep your opinions to yourself. That's the breaks of divorce. Having a crappy father daughter relationship is better than none at all. That's between him and his daughter, not you. You got your own issues. Are you satisfied being that far down his list, behind the boy band, just looking in, waiting until he's unencumbered?

Reply(1)
3
Related
New York Post

I’m 21 and my daughter’s 15 — her teachers never take me seriously

Now, this one’s a real mother fluster.  Drinking, partying and hooking up with sexy strangers might be routine pastimes for most single twenty-somethings.  But unlike her Gen Z cohorts, 21-year-old Hunter Nelson isn’t a wild party animal. Instead she’s a full-time parent to her teenager.  “Me driving down the road am realizing I’m 21 with a 15-year-old,” a visibly stunned Hunter, from Kentucky, penned in the closed-caption of her controversial TikTok confessional, which has scared up over 8.2 million views.  “No other parents or staff members at her [high school] are gonna take me serious,” the blond continued. “I can already feel people asking me...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
New York Post

Dear Abby: I cheated on my partner in Vegas

DEAR ABBY: During a trip to Las Vegas, I kind of had a one-night stand. I’m in a relationship. I felt bad afterward. Problem is, I started having feelings for this guy, “Leo.” We would message back and forth, more on my end than his. I guess you could say I was hung up on him. I have since mended my relationship with my partner.  My issue is, Leo is best friends with my best friend’s husband. When he visits, I am excluded, which means I can’t hang out with her. I tell her we are all adults, we are not...
INDIANA STATE
New York Post

Dear Abby: I have a crush on the perfect guy, but I can’t get over this flaw with his appearance

DEAR ABBY: There is a man I may be attracted to and have a lot in common with. The problem is that his teeth are crooked and yellow, and I can’t get past that. He’s quite a bit older than I am, so I’m not sure that we would get together even if he got his teeth fixed. But I won’t know unless something is done. I’m not someone who likes confrontation, so I’m having a hard time saying something. How do I deal with this problem? — FROWNING OVER HIS SMILE DEAR FROWNING: It would be appropriate to wait until...
MINNESOTA STATE
New York Post

Dear Abby: My children never call or visit me

DEAR ABBY: I am an active widower with five grown children. Although three of them live in the same city and two live in a city nearby, I haven’t heard from or seen them as often over the past few years as I would like. I realized recently that I miss their company and I’d like them to call or see me more often.  I understand they have their own lives, but I don’t think I’m asking too much. I’d like them to understand that a “pill” won’t cure me of loneliness, as they suggest when I tell them I am...
COLORADO STATE
Abby Joseph

Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going

Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
Ceebla Cuud

When His Wife Refused to Be Faithful, He Arranged for Her to Marry Her Boyfriend With His Approval

After helping his wife of seven years marry the guy she had been having an affair with for years, an Indian man left the entire country in shock. Uttam Mandal and Sapna Kumari, originally from India's Bihar state, tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed two children into the world. Happily married for a while, Sapna eventually had an affair with a younger male relative of Uttam's who frequented their home. After learning about Sapna's affair, Uttam and his wife argued frequently. Nevertheless, when it became clear that Sapna would never be able to move on from her fling,
Mary Duncan

Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
New York Post

Dear Abby: I want to ask my married friends if we can be a ‘throuple’ — they have no clue

DEAR ABBY: I’m a woman in my early 50s who has been through two divorces. This may make me sound like a bad person, but I’m really nice and quite conservative. I just make poor choices when it comes to men. A few years ago, I met a woman I have become good friends with. She’s happily married. She and her husband are empty nesters, like I am. We often socialize, and when we do there is definite chemistry between the three of us. I’ve recently heard of the concept of a “throuple,” which is consenting adults living together as any couple...
TEXAS STATE
New York Post

Dear Abby: I had the perfect boyfriend, then things took a dark turn

DEAR ABBY: I’m having a big problem with my boyfriend. We had a baby five months ago, and since then he has changed drastically. He previously had a problem with addiction, but had a handle on it. He told me the baby was powerful motivation. My pregnancy was blissful, and he was attentive and caring.  see also Dear Abby: My childhood trauma haunts me to this day I know babies are stressful, and ours had colic, so we had many nights filled with screaming. I do most of the work with the baby. I quit my job to be a stay-at-home mom and...
INDIANA STATE
New York Post

Dear Abby: I want to divorce my husband but he has cancer

DEAR ABBY: My husband and I have been married for nine years. While we were dating, he was kind, considerate and loving. After we married, he turned into a chronic complainer, something he later confessed he had been hiding while we dated. He talks to me like I’m trash and then gets nice when he wants something. He complains about my grown children, my best friend and even if I leave for work a couple of minutes early. He is a miserable person. I cannot do anything to make him happy. I can’t take this anymore.  He has taken the things away...
Hinton News

Dear Abby 2/3/23: Former friend doesn’t know the whole story

DEAR ABBY: About 10 years ago, my longtime best friend, "Byron," abruptly cut me out of his life. I never clearly understood why. I reached out to him on and off for several years without success. Then I ran into him, traded pleasantries and we followed up. He returned my email, we began communicating again about things that mattered, and it appeared our friendship was on the mend. A short time later, my wife (only an acquaintance of his) divorced me and began a massive social media attack against me. Most of my friends saw through her lies. I took the...
OREGON STATE
New York Post

Dear Abby: The woman I like is perfect, but her children have a serious problem

DEAR ABBY: I am friendly with a woman who is wonderful and caring. She calls to ask how I’m doing, drops off coffee to say hi, etc. She has a great heart and soul. Our boys are close in age. That’s the problem — I do not like her children.  Her kids are difficult and they run roughshod over her. She knows discipline is a problem, but she’s at a loss. My children don’t enjoy playing with them, either. Her kids are careless and don’t listen to authority. I want to continue our friendship, but I like her better without the...
OK! Magazine

Hunter Biden Asks Judge To Stop 4-Year-Old Daughter Navy From Taking His Famous Surname

Hunter Biden asked a judge to stop his 4-year-old daughter, Navy, from taking his famous surname, as he claims it would be impossible for her to have a "peaceful existence." Joe Biden's son filed the request on January 6 as he's fighting to lower his child-support payments to baby mama Lunden Roberts, Radar reported. Roberts claimed having the surname would help their daughter because the is "synonymous with being well educated, successful, financially acute and politically powerful."“To the extent, this is misconduct or neglect, it can be rectified by changing her last name to Biden so that she may undeniably...
ARKANSAS STATE
Maya Devi

Single dad horrified after accidentally seeing teenage daughter's text messages

Should you snoop through your teenager’s messages?. Personally speaking, sometimes it would do more help than harm. Like in this case, a single father canceled his daughter’s concert plans after he read her messages about sneaking in illegal things. He vented out the incident on Reddit because he wondered if he was morally right for doing what he did following the course of events.
Amy Christie

Woman on boyfriend: "He wants me to pay for vacation because he agreed to go with my kids"

*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Going on a vacation with your family can be lots of fun and a chance to relax after working hard to be able to afford the trip. But what should you do when your partner feels all his costs should be covered because he's doing you a favor by traveling with your kids, who are not his?
New York Post

Dear Abby: A terrible smell is coming from my neighbor’s apartment — I’m afraid

DEAR ABBY: I’ve lived in my apartment for almost 10 years and had the same downstairs neighbor since I moved in. About three years ago, I began noticing an odor coming from her apartment. It’s hard to describe other than the worst body odor imaginable. It’s so bad that I can’t open my sliding door or windows in the summer because the smell drifts into my home. She is not the type of person I can approach about this no matter how gently I word it. I’m to the point where I feel I should file a complaint with management....
OREGON STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
186K+
Followers
78K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy