ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Promotion and relegation changes up for debate as Premier League and EFL talk | Jason Stockwood

By Jason Stockwood
The Guardian
The Guardian
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2w6nvN_0kdi9CQs00

In the coming weeks, the government white paper that outlines the path to an independent regulatory body is due to be released. With that in mind, the Premier League and the EFL have resumed negotiations on a range of topics, including but not limited to financial distribution, fixture congestion, and the potential to align the number of teams promoted and relegated from all divisions. It appears there is an effort to self-regulate before the new authority is established. It is logical and sensible for the leagues to discuss collective issues and come to agreements, rather than have their hands weakened by individual rule-making.

Regarding promotion, League Two is the obvious outlier, with four teams being promoted and two relegated for no discernible reason. I believe a revised system with three teams promoted and three relegated is worth exploring but only as part of the negotiations on the broad range of issues set out by the Fairgame initiative, of which Grimsby are a founding member. This would have a knock-on effect of allowing three teams to be promoted from the National League, where many of the teams have the history, infrastructure, support and financial means to be in the EFL.

Related: Premier League and EFL financial settlement is urgent, insists Labour

You only have to look at three of the promotion-chasing clubs in the National League at the moment: Chesterfield can trace their origins back to 1867, Wrexham play at the Racecourse Ground, one of the world’s oldest international stadiums, and Notts County were one of the founding members of the Football League in 1888. Add to that their average attendances and it’s not hard to argue that they are bigger than some League One and Two clubs.

For this change to be ratified, there will need to be a vote of the 92 Premier League and EFL clubs, with 50% being the threshold for change. Those in the higher divisions seem to be in favour, so it would be likely to happen. This should also be contingent on governance reforms for the National League.

In my experience at a club recently promoted from the National League, there are notable differences between the two leagues, beyond the financial loss of EFL support (which is in the region of £600,000) that relegated clubs suffer. When Grimsby were relegated from the EFL, the main worry was how we could legally protect and retain our talented academy players, because without the EFL legal structure, National League players can be poached by other clubs without recompense for the work the National League club has done developing them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cZ3JH_0kdi9CQs00
Wrexham are a National League side with greater resources than many League One and League Two clubs. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

More generally, the gulf in the standard of governance between the two leagues is significant. This was highlighted through personal experience of how the National League mishandled the location and pricing for the playoffs last year, moving the game away from Wembley to the London Stadium and charging £40 a ticket to add to the substantial travel costs for supporters of the two teams coming south for the final. There was little to no communication on the topic and when we raised the issue in person we were told: “There will always be some people who will be unhappy.” Some, in this instance, being all Grimsby and Solihull Moors fans.

The issues raised in the Gate Money documentary by Jasper Spanjaart are also concerning. The documentary questioned how the government support during Covid of £10m for National League clubs was distributed and seemingly favoured smaller clubs, many of whom were represented on the board. The National League board has yet to respond to the allegations, and the documentary team is trying to press the Football Association to launch an independent inquiry.

There is the lack of alignment between the leagues on the owners’ and directors’ test which seeks to see whether there are impediments to people becoming owners. It is possible that a club can win promotion from the National League and be disallowed from taking that place because the owners do not pass the EFL’s stricter criteria.

Related: Duncan Ferguson: ‘I might try the vegan burger on Saturday if we win’

In light of these issues, perhaps a more radical revision is needed. In 2016, the EFL proposed the Whole Game Solution , which sought to solve the above points by proposing five leagues of 20, allowing eight more teams from the National League to be invited into a new fourth division of the EFL. This would take time to implement and may not be without its detractors, but the idea that our national game can sustain five top leagues under the same governance structure looks more plausible today, considering that the lower leagues have improved significantly.

Professional football has always been in a state of becoming. From the introduction of a third division in 1920, the expansion from 88 to 92 clubs in 1950, the abolition of the minimum wage in 1961, or the foundation of the Premier League in 1992 we have always been updating and improving the conditions of our national game. The independent regulator and Whole Game Solution are ambitious steps that could solve a lot of the acknowledged issues. While we wait for new legislation the Premier League and EFL need to make sure that they agree on collective issues and that the necessary governance reforms are in place. It is a difficult task, but one that needs to be tackled for the game to continue to thrive for future generations.

Jason Stockwood is the chairman of Grimsby Town

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Manchester United manager Marc Skinner 'proud' of five England call-ups

Having five players selected for England is a "huge stamp of quality" for Manchester United, says manager Marc Skinner. Goalkeeper Mary Earps, Maya Le Tissier, Ella Toone, Katie Zelem and Alessia Russo have all been named in the Lionesses squad for this month's Arnold Clark Cup. Manchester City have six...
The Guardian

Vatican expels ‘rebel nuns’ for refusing to leave Italian monastery

The Vatican has expelled two cloistered sisters from the nunhood after the pair disobeyed a request to leave a seven-centuries-old monastery along Italy’s Amalfi coast. Known in the clifftop town of Ravello as “the rebel nuns”, Massimiliana Panza and Angela Maria Punnackal left the Santa Chiara monastery on Saturday after receiving a letter signed by Pope Francis telling them they were being relieved of “the obligations of sacred ordination”.
The Guardian

Brenda Almond obituary

My mother, Brenda Almond, who has died aged 85, was a philosopher, author and ethicist. She was born into a poor, working-class family in Birkenhead, Merseyside. Her father, Edward, a painter and decorator, was called up during the second world war and died soon after; her mother, Margaret (nee Potter), died of a respiratory illness when Brenda, an only child, was five.
The Guardian

Putin’s alleged ex-lover among Russians targeted by latest UK sanctions

One of the Russians targeted by UK sanctions on Wednesday to mark Volodymyr Zelenskiy’s visit to London is Vladimir Putin’s alleged former lover, Svetlana Krivonogikh. The foreign secretary, James Cleverly, announced a new round of sanctions against Kremlin-connected individuals and military entities involved in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They included a drone manufacturer, a helicopter parts firm, and an aviation software company.
The Guardian

I’ve stopped saying I ‘have autism’ – for me, being autistic is brilliant, not a burden

I don’t see being autistic as “having” a disorder. Instead, I look at it as a very positive thing. From a young age, it has helped me direct a laser-like focus on achieving my goals. My obsessive mindset and lack of real motivation to socialise accelerated my career in a way that would not have been possible if I had other interests. Achieving my ambitions would have been so much harder if I had not been autistic.
The Guardian

Nelly and Nadine review – tender tale of lesbian concentration camp survivors

This documentary opens with newsreel footage of concentration camp survivors arriving by boat in Sweden in 1945 – they are mostly women, smiling and waving at the camera. Director Magnus Gertten explains that he’s spent years trying to put names to the faces. One is a Dutch socialist and feminist who returned to Amsterdam after the war to her women’s health clinic; another a 16-year-old Jewish girl from Poland with a beautiful smile who does not yet know that she is the only survivor in her family. Finally, the face of a Chinese woman, not smiling, but fixing the camera with an intense stare.
CBS Sports

Cinderella Wrexham: Why Ryan Reynolds and McElhenney's club is far from your average FA Cup plucky underdog

Wrexham's magical run in the FA Cup will either continue or be halted on Wednesday when the popular Welsh club take on Sheffield United in the fourth-round replay. Separated by 71 places in the English pyramid, Wrexham have already defied the odds by pushing a replay but with a date against Tottenham looming, it will be a tough trip to face the Blades at their home stadium. But backed by both traveling support and new fans worldwide, the Red Dragons can cause an upset.
The Guardian

The Guardian

567K+
Followers
131K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy