Can putting petroleum jelly on your teeth help you smile longer?

By Anita Bhagwandas
 2 days ago
Illustration: Edith Pritchett/The Guardian

The hack

Using petroleum jelly to help you smile more easily, and for longer.

The test

In our picture- and video-heavy worlds, smiling for long periods of time is becoming an occupational hazard. Like having to look enthusiastic during a Zoom meeting or overjoyed at a dull wedding. So what can you do to ensure smiling on cue is relatively painless, and isn’t thwarted by a dry mouth or lipstick causing your teeth to stick to your lips?

According to pageant queens, simply use a little petroleum jelly on your teeth. I put it to the test during a photoshoot, where I’m required to smile all day – which is both deeply un-goth and tiring, actually. I swipe a small amount of petroleum jelly over my teeth (as if applying lip balm) after I apply my lipstick.

And, despite being initially dubious about how much it would help, it did help me smile more easily, because my lips didn’t get stuck to my teeth at all. It also stopped me getting lipstick on my teeth. But you also want to smile more – though that’s because it tastes odd and slimy when your mouth is closed.

The verdict

It’s a great hack for events where you have to smile on cue, all day every day, but not one for every day, as you’ll definitely ingest it – and also because life’s too short to smile this much. I’m probably not cut out for pageant life.

