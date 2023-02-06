ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community colleges celebrate Black History Month with free public events

By Laura Groch
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Several of San Diego's community colleges are celebrating Black History Month in February with free on-campus events that are open to the public. Among the highlights:

At San Diego City College, 1313 Park Blvd., bit.ly/3HvYOzm:

  • Student Forum with City College President Ricky Shabazz and ASG President Diego Bethea, 2 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Cafeteria: Learn about key updates and talk Shabazz and Bethea on the student experience. Students are encouraged to submit questions at bit.ly/StudentForumSP23 .
  • East African Student Celebration — Welcome to the Savannas! 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday, A-Building Patio: Building a sense of community among East African students and the campus community, other students, faculty, staff and administrators.
  • Black Film Fridays: "Wakanda Forever," 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, MS-162: Watch the film "Wakanda Forever" and discuss its meaning and connection to today’s student experience.
  • Black Educators Networking Event, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Schwartz Plaza: Meet local and inspiring Black educators. Food, music, prizes.
  • Basketball Doubleheader: 5 p.m. Feb. 15, men’s game vs. Palomar, and 7 p.m. women’s game vs. Grossmont, Harry West Gymnasium: Participate in halftime activities at both games and attend the resource fair.
  • Lunch & Learn with City College President Ricky Shabazz and students, noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16, L-206: Sponsored by City College Office of the President and Pride Hub.
  • Black Film Fridays: "42," 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 16, MS-162: Watch this film about Jackie Robinson and discuss its meaning and Robinson’s influence.
  • Building Black Wealth: Hermanos Unidos Brothers United, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 21, MS-140: Featuring Anthony Walker and Alonzo Harvey.
  • “Black Out” Black Deported Veterans Film Screening and Discussion , 9:35 to 11 a.m. Feb. 22, MS-140: Watch the 30-minute documentary “Bring Them Home” and discuss its meaning and influence.
  • Black Film Fridays: "King Richard," 5 to 9 p.m. Feb. 24, MS-162: Watch the film "King Richard" and discuss its meaning and its influence in today’s sports.
  • Black Identity Photography Show, 3 to 5 p.m. Feb. 25, Luxe Gallery: Photography exhibition supports and celebrates Black Identity in San Diego. Submissions open to local photographers; cash prizes.

At San Diego Mesa College, 7250 Mesa College Drive, bit.ly/3Y286Kt) :

  • Opening Reception for "Africa in Context" — Art Collection Exhibition and "Beyond the Vision" — Student Art Exhibition, 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Art Gallery, F-103. Pieces from the Mesa College World Art Permanent Collection and by Mesa students. Exhibitions run through Feb. 23. Visit sdmesaworldcultures.com and sdmesa.edu/art-gallery .
  • "Till," 12:45 to 2:45 p.m. Feb. 15, G-102: Film screening and discussion on the true story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice for her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till, brutally murdered in 1955, while visiting family in Mississippi.
  • "Standing on the Shoulders of Giants," 11:10 a.m. to 12:35 p.m. Feb. 16, MC-211: This event remembers late African–descended individuals, including Dr. James Turner, Dr. Dorothy Smith, Bernard Shaw, Nichelle Nichols, Ramsey Lewis, Mary Alice, Bill Russell, William Owens, Traci Braxton, Johnny Brown, Andre Leon Talley and LaShun Pace. Students will share how these individuals inspired them.
  • Early Black Women Activists, 12:45 to 2:10 p.m. Feb. 21, G-102: Lecture and discussion by Dr. Candace Katungi on early Black female activism from the colonial period to the Civil War.
  • Emotional Emancipation Healing Circle, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 24, G-105: The Circle has been endorsed by the Association of Black Psychologists to help Black people confront the myths and lies of racism to set a foundation for emotional healing. Hosted by Dr. Thekima Mayasa and Dr. Judy Sunday.
  • Black Man Black Masterpiece (Virtual), 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 28: Viewing and panel discussion of this short film by artist Ishe. Register for this Zoom meeting at bit.ly/3JCmcxN .

At San Diego College of Continuing Education, 4343 Ocean View Blvd., sdcce.edu :

  • Black History Month Social Hour (Virtual), noon to 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16: Black History, Black Jeopardy with prizes, and a tribute to the ancestors. Visit sdccd-edu.zoom.us/j/89487354566.
  • Black Resistance: Showcasing Black Excellence, 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 28: Educational Cultural Complex Theatre: Black success panel, entertainment, performances and food.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

