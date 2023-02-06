Read full article on original website
Psychology Senior Uses Her Past to Help Others’ Future
When Tatiana Zeadker sings, people listen. Between her extensive range and warm tone, Zeadker has the vocal ability and skill to draw in a crowd. With dreams of traveling abroad and singing opera to sold-out theaters, the senior UToledo student began her college career at Bowling Green State University majoring in vocal performance.
UToledo to Offer Several New Academic Degrees
The University of Toledo will offer several new degrees in health science, radiation therapy and liberal arts. Two new undergraduate degrees in the College of Health and Human Services will provide new options for students interested in a studying healthcare. The new bachelor of science in health science and bachelor of arts in health science degrees are interdisciplinary programs with the science track preparing students for professional healthcare programs and the arts track preparing students for the non-delivery aspects of healthcare and health equity. The new degrees replace the existing bachelor of science in exercise science degree program.
Registration Open for June 12-15 Pharmacy and Science Career Camp
Registration is open for the College of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences’ Pharmacy and Science Career Camp this summer, from Monday, June 12, through Wednesday, June 15. The camp is for high school students going into their junior or senior year in fall 2023. Participants will learn about UToledo’s pharmacy...
Clinical Operations Brought Together Under UToledo Health
The University of Toledo’s academic medical center and other clinical operations are being reorganized under UToledo Health. The University’s Board of Trustees approved Wednesday amending bylaws and government documents of the various healthcare entities to more closely align operations to create greater efficiencies, align strategic goals and objectives, and create opportunities for mutual growth.
Volunteers Needed Feb. 10-11 to Pack 100,000 Meals For Starving Children
Volunteers and donations are needed for The University of Toledo’s annual hunger-relief, food-packing event Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, in the Health Education Building on Main Campus. The event is hosted by UToledo’s Klar Leadership Academy, a student organization led by the John B. and Lillian E....
Outstanding Faculty Research and Scholarship Award Nominations Sought
The deadline to submit nominations for the Outstanding Faculty Research and Scholarship Award is Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 11:59 p.m. This award recognizes the quality and contributions of faculty research, scholarship and creative activity by UToledo faculty members across the spectrum of disciplines. Full-time faculty members may be nominated by...
UToledo Works With Local, State Partners to Reduce Road Salt Use This Winter
Salt keeps roads safe during winter, but using more than needed is dangerous for freshwater ecosystems like the Great Lakes, which are the source for public drinking water and the home of fish and other aquatic life. Scientists at The University of Toledo studying salt pollution are collaborating with the...
Women’s Swimming and Diving Earns Scholar All-America Accolades
The Toledo women’s swimming and diving team earned the 20th-highest fall team grade point average among Division I women’s programs in the 2022 fall semester to earn Scholar-All-America accolades, the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) announced Thursday. The Rockets earned a team GPA of...
Celebrate Lunar New Year at Festival Feb. 14
To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, the Center for International Studies and Programs will host a Lunar New Year festival Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Thompson Student Union Auditorium. The free, public event will feature more than a dozen activity tables for the UToledo...
Rockets Produce Docuseries on Toledo Men’s, Women’s Basketball
The University of Toledo Athletic Department released the first episode of “Mission 23: A New Season,” a docuseries that will follow the men’s and women’s basketball teams as they make their way through the 2022-23 season and head into the Mid-American Conference Tournament in March. The...
