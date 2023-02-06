The University of Toledo will offer several new degrees in health science, radiation therapy and liberal arts. Two new undergraduate degrees in the College of Health and Human Services will provide new options for students interested in a studying healthcare. The new bachelor of science in health science and bachelor of arts in health science degrees are interdisciplinary programs with the science track preparing students for professional healthcare programs and the arts track preparing students for the non-delivery aspects of healthcare and health equity. The new degrees replace the existing bachelor of science in exercise science degree program.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 5 HOURS AGO