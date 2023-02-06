(Des Moines, IA) — The bill raising school funding by three-percent passes through the Iowa Legislature. Every year in the first 30 days of the session, state lawmakers pass the budget increase to help schools keep up with rising costs. All Democratic representatives voted against the measure, saying the 3-percent growth isn’t enough. They called for a 6-percent increase to stay ahead of inflation. After passing through the House today and the Senate last week, the bill is ready for the signature of Governor Kim Reynolds.

