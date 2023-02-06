Read full article on original website
Tonia Otten-Harding
2d ago
This is not a topic politicians should stick their noses in. Teachers go to school to learn how to teach and what each age group should learn and can comprehend. Get government and church out of schools. You wanted your darn private schools so police state them.
JG1861
2d ago
BS. Start this and you are stepping on the 1st Amendment. Hitler did this during WW2. Stop the madness. If a parent is concerned, don’t let the kids reads it. It never should be up to a few parents to decide book burning. Please crawl back under the rock you came from.
Genevieve Rafferty
2d ago
From a woman who was GIVEN an Honorary Degree from Iowa State University in 2016. She didn't do the work. I would imagine her personal library limited to Romance novels.
