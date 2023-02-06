ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miss the Grammy Awards? We've got you covered | The Pick

By Matthew Leimkuehler, Nashville Tennessean
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 2 days ago
Music's so-called biggest night returned Sunday — and it was history-making. Music reporter Matthew Leimkuehler here to talk all things Nashville at the Grammy Awards. Let's dig in.

TSU makes history

Hours before Beyoncé's record-breaking win or Harry Styles' Album of the Year crowning, the Tennessee State Aristocrat of Bands made history as the first college marching band to win Best Roots Gospel Album, for 2022 release "The Urban Hymnal."

  • Backstage, artist-songwriter-producer Sir The Baptist said: "I started working with TSU and we only had, I think it was $25,000 to pull this off. Then I had to go in and empty my savings to finish this."

Bonnie Raitt surprises everyone (including Bonnie Raitt)

Song of the Year didn't go to Taylor Swift, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Adele, Beyoncé or one of the other pop megastars inside Crypto.com Arena. Bonnie Raitt took home the honor — and yes, she was as shocked as the rest of us.

Raitt won for "Just Like That," the title track off her first album in six years. Late folk hero John Prine inspired the song, she said on stage.

  • During her acceptance speech, Raitt said: "I was so inspired for this song by the incredible story of the love and the grace and the generosity of someone [who] donates their beloved's organs to help another person live. The story is so simple and so beautiful for these times."

A pair of groundbreaking country women

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for chart-topping duet "Never Wanted To Be That Girl," becoming the first pairing of women to earn the honor since it debuted in 2012.

  • Backstage, Pearce said: "To see this song do what it's over the last year and a half for us and just continue to show the girls coming up behind us that you can write your truth and you can do everything that you want in this business, I feel very, very lucky."

