BBC
Turkey earthquake: The eyewitnesses who captured the quake on social media
The sheer scale of the devastation of the earthquake and its aftershocks can be seen in social media photos and videos posted by people in Turkey and Syria. Eyewitnesses have also been speaking about what happened. BBC News has been pulling together and verifying information. The tremors of the main...
Video shows building collapse in Turkey after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
Video shows the moment a building collapsed in Turkey after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck the region. More than 1,300 people were killed in Turkey and Syria with thousands more injured after the early morning earthquake struck.Feb. 6, 2023.
Turkey's deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake was so strong that its energy could power New York City for more than 4 days, seismologist says
The energy released by the earthquake was 32 petajoules, Januka Attanayake told the New York Times, equivalent to nearly 8 million tons of TNT.
Video shows two children rescued from building rubble after deadly earthquake in Turkey
Two children were rescued from the rubble of a collapsed building in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit the region. The earthquake has killed thousands, while rescue teams race to find survivors.Feb. 6, 2023.
Harrowing videos after twin earthquakes devastate Syria and Turkey and leave over 1,600 dead
Residents retrieve an injured man from the rubble of a collapsed building following an earthquake in the town of Jandaris, in the countryside of Syria's northwestern city of Afrin in the rebel-held part of Aleppo province, on February 6, 2023. (RAMI AL SAYED/AFP via Getty Images) This article originally appeared...
Moment child rescued from rubble in Syria after 7.8 magnitude earthquake
At least 500 people have died after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck southern Turkey and Syria, leaving scores injured. This footage shows the moment a young child was pulled from the rubble in northern Syria on Monday, 6 February.The death toll was sharply rising in the hours following the powerful earthquake, with fears it will continue to increase.Its epicentre was just north of Gaziantep, which is around 90 kilometers away from the Syrian border.A trail of destruction has been left behind in both countries in the aftermath. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Rescuers search through debris after 7.8 magnitude earthquake hits TurkeyTurkey earthquake: Rescuers search for survivors after hundreds killed‘Key witness’ comes forward as search for missing Nicola Bulley reaches 10th day
The Weather Channel
Aerial Photos From Syria Show Earthquake Destruction
Photos from above show damage in Syria after an earthquake struck in Turkey. More than 7,200 people were killed in the quake. Aerial photos out of Syria show a different vantage point of the destruction after a major earthquake shook struck in Turkey. Damage was reported in both countries, and more than 7,200 have been reported dead.
A visual guide to the earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria
Video and maps of the impact of the huge earthquake and aftershocks that have killed thousands
msn.com
Powerful Quakes Strike Turkey and Syria, in Photos
Over 5,000 people have died, with the death toll expected to rise, after powerful earthquakes struck Turkey and Syria early Monday morning. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Gaziantep near Turkey's southeastern border, followed by nearly 20 aftershocks, including a 7.5 magnitude tremor.
Turkey earthquake devastation captured on video
Videos are capturing the aftermath of a destructive 7.8-magnitude earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria on Monday, killing more than 2,300 people.
Multiple earthquakes rock Turkey, Syria, killing more than 3,800 people
What areas of Turkey, elsewhere were affected by the earthquake? More than 3,800 people were killed by the earthquake.
Huge Turkish earthquake was felt as far away as GREENLAND
Shaking was detected some 3,400 miles away on the east coast of Greenland around eight minutes after the 7.8-magnitude earthquake struck at 4.17am this morning.
The Weather Channel
Turkey, Syria Earthquake Toll Climbs To At Least 2,800
The magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck early Monday in southern central Turkey north of the Syrian border. A second 7.5 magnitude quake struck the area Monday afternoon. Hundreds of people remain trapped in rubble. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and...
‘Like the apocalypse’: Videos show devastation after huge earthquakes in Turkey, Syria
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake and 7.5 magnitude aftershock flattened buildings, killing and injuring thousands.
