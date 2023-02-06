Bring the kids to the zoo for free this February

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has announced the return of "Free Youth February" at the Seneca Park Zoo.

During the month of February, up to five children ages 3 to 11 can visit the zoo for free with the purchase of one adult ticket. Children under 3 are always admitted for free.

Zoo officials recommend purchasing tickets in advance, which can be done online. The adult admission fee during winter is $10 per person for ages 12 to 62. The free youth offer is valid on the same day of purchase, with the zoo's hours of operation being 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and the last entry at 3 p.m.

Families visiting the zoo this month will have the opportunity to see animals that are more active during the winter, including polar bears, red pandas, Canadian lynx, and snow leopards.

"The Seneca Park Zoo is one of Monroe County’s greatest treasures," Bello said. "Free Youth February is a great way to make sure more families are able to come out and learn more about animal activity in the cooler weather."

For more information, contact the Seneca Park Zoo at (585) 336-7200.