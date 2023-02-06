Driver killed in I-10 rollover crash in Desert Hot Springs identified

Cal Fire reported a person died in a rollover crash on the I-10 freeway east of Indian Canyon Drive.

The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified the driver Monday morning as Anthony Juarez, 31, of Cathedral City.

Officials said the crash was reported at 10:48 p.m. Sunday. Juarez was the only occupant of the vehicle.

California High Patrol said three eastbound lanes on the freeway are being shut down for cleanup.

