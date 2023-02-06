ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twinsburg, OH

Twinsburg Board of Education and Support Staff Association agree to a 2-year contract

By Submitted
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O0HJX_0kdi2JrQ00

The Twinsburg City School District Board of Education and its classified employees union, the Twinsburg Support Staff Association (TSSA), have agreed to a new two-year contract.

The new collective bargaining agreement was approved at Wednesday’s board meeting following negotiations with TSSA representatives and the district’s negotiating team. The new agreement will extend from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2024.

"I want to thank the negotiation teams from both TSSA and the administration. The commitment our staff has to the students and the District is unwavering," said Twinsburg Board of Education President Rob Felber in a statement. The Board of Education recognizes that even through a less favorable economic climate, we were able execute a fair and fiducially responsible contract.”

Here are highlights from the new agreement:

  • The agreement includes a 3% raise retroactively effective July 1, 2022, and a 2% raise effective July 1, 2023, to the base salary component for each of the next two years;
  • The agreement includes significant changes to the salary schedule indices, which include modifications at specified steps;
  • The salary index was modified to include the addition of Step 27 to each salary schedule;
  • Effective the 2023-2024 school year, there will be two (instead of three) categories for board and employee contributions to health insurance premiums – employees who work 30 or more hours and employees who work 25 or more but fewer than 30 hours. For the 2023-2024 school year, the employees who work 30 or more hours per week will pay 14% of the premium;
  • The agreement includes a new longevity stipend for employees who have worked for the district for more than 10 years; and
  • Modified language in a number of areas including:
  • work schedules;
  • overtime and building checks;
  • addition of Juneteenth as a paid holiday for 11- and 12-month employees and others who work after June 18 in a school year;
  • sick leave and personal leave;
  • addition of elder care leave language;
  • bus routes; and
  • retirement and severance

The TSSA membership approved the contract during a vote Jan. 30.

“It was a long and difficult process, but ultimately we were able to work together to reach an agreement that both sides are comfortable with," Twinsburg Support Staff Association President Larry Sanders said when the ratification agreement was announced. "The members of the TSSA work closely with the children we all serve and are very happy that we were able to reach an agreement without the need for disruption of the District services.”

Superintendent Kathryn Powers said, “The Board’s negotiating team and the TSSA’s negotiating team diligently worked since April 2022 to reach an agreement which shared a common goal: To negotiate a contract that is fair to all – our classified staff members, the District, the community and our taxpayers. Our collegial conversations ultimately enabled us to reach that goal.

"We look forward to continuing our strong partnership with the members of our classified union as we work together to support the students of the Twinsburg City School District."

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mymix1041.com

Cleveland High School principal proposes schedule change at school board meeting

During the Cleveland City School Board meeting on Monday, the results of the systemwide evaluation for the Director of Schools, Dr. Russell Dyer were released. The evaluations were collected anonymously and included a scale of 1-4. Here are the calculated results:. Director and Board relations- 3.38. Community relations- 3.43. Staff...
CLEVELAND, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Suspended teacher's lawsuit pending against JVS

A lawsuit filed by carpentry teacher Jason Rodriguez hangs over proceedings as the Lorain County Joint Vocational School Board of Education moves to fire him. Rodriguez, who is suspended without pay, filed a complaint against the JVS Board of Education in Lorain County Common Pleas Court on Nov. 2. Rodriguez...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Parents claim Solon School District doesn’t meet needs of students with disabilities

SOLON, Ohio -- Two parents of children who have disabilities expressed their frustration to the Solon Board of Education Monday (Feb. 6). One parent has moved his young daughter out of the Solon City Schools because he and his wife felt the district was not meeting her needs. The other parent said she is also considering relocating her son to a different district for the same reason.
SOLON, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Broadway Mary's ARPA fund application withdrawn

LORAIN — A local business withdrew its application for American Rescue Plan Act funds. Mary Szefcyk, owner of Broadway Mary’s, pulled her application for $30,000 in ARPA funds just ahead of its third reading Monday evening. But that didn’t stop discussion on the issue. After Dan Nutt,...
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland.com

Monica Wilson is Parma’s first Black City Council member

PARMA, Ohio -- Monica Wilson was appointed earlier this week as the first Black member of Parma City Council. “I’m aware of the historic nature of the appointment and that it signals a change, as well as a willingness by council to open the circle to a more diverse point of view,” Wilson said.
PARMA, OH
Chronicle-Telegram

Lorain council approves license plate readers

LORAIN — Lorain will be the latest city in the county to get license plate readers, following Council approval Monday evening. City Council approved a $531,500, five-year contract with Flock Safety for 40 license plate readers. The contract was passed with an emergency clause, allowing it to go into effect once it passes Board of Control.
LORAIN, OH
cleveland19.com

Chardon Local Schools employee saves elementary student from choking

CHARDON, Ohio (WOIO) - A staff member in the Chardon Local Schools is being hailed a hero after saving an elementary student from choking last month. Superintendent Michael P. Hanlon said Kristy Holbert, a cafeteria monitor at Park Elementary School, jumped into action on Jan. 24 after seeing a student in distress while eating lunch.
CHARDON, OH
The Maine Writer

Teacher Files Lawsuit After School District Forces her to Resign over Refusal to use Student's Preferred Pronouns

In August 2020, Vivian Geraghty was a recent college graduate, and she had just begun teaching English at Jackson Memorial Middle School in Massillon, Ohio. Just two years later, in August 2022, two of Vivian's students requested to be called by names that conflicted with their gender and were also different from the student's legal names.
MASSILLON, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

CWRU law school enters city of Beachwood vs. John Doe lawsuit

The First Amendment Clinic at the Kramer Law Clinic Center at Case Western Reserve University School of Law in Cleveland has become involved in the lawsuit of Beachwood Police Chief Katherine McLaughlin and the City of Beachwood against John Doe. Andrew Geronimo, director of the First Amendment Clinic at the...
BEACHWOOD, OH
Morning Journal

Avon: Caruso Cabinets founder earns Hall of Fame Induction

Since opening his own business in 2001, Tom Caruso of Caruso Cabinets, 35960 Detroit Road in Avon, has strived to create only the best designs for his customers. Caruso recently received high honors for his work in the area when he was recognized by the North Coast Building Industry Association.
AVON, OH
Akron Beacon Journal

Akron Beacon Journal

21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Akron, OH from Akron Beacon Journal.

 http://beaconjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy