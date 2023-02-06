ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The world hopes it’s not too late to have Pedro Pascal replace Chris Pratt in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 2 days ago
Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels

Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans thank Kevin Feige as the studio confirms it’s not doing exactly what everyone feared

Marvel may be owned by Disney, but it will not follow exactly in the corporation’s giant footsteps when it comes to how it releases its content. Marvel has had great success with their series and television specials over on Disney Plus, but it had left many wondering if they would ever do a direct-to-streaming movie. But a new statement from a Marvel executive has assured fans that Marvel movies will continue to be a theatrical experience before they hit streaming.
HollywoodLife

Sarah Paulson Crashes Pedro Pascal’s ‘SNL’ Skit To Declare Themselves The Internet’s ‘Mommy & Daddy’

Sarah Paulson, 48, made a surprise appearance the Feb. 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, alongside host Pedro Pascal. The actress joined the 47-year-old actor halfway through a skit in which he played a teacher named Mr. Ben, who gives his class a presentation on technology, and she played a teacher called Ms. Jenny. The skit seemed to poke fun at the younger generation’s online habits.
wegotthiscovered.com

If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man

The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
ComicBook

Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel

A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
wegotthiscovered.com

First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ reactions say Kang makes Thanos look like anything but an Avengers-level threat

Early reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are out, and Jonathan Majors‘ performance as Kang The Conqueror is being hailed as a tour de force. Critics and fans flocked to social media to unpack how Kang has transcended Thanos as the ultimate MCU villain. AtabeyTV tweeted that Majors’ rendition of Kang is above and beyond what they anticipated.
wegotthiscovered.com

Jennifer Lopez makes her best attempt at damage control following Ben Affleck’s viral Grammys misery

There were plenty of recording artists who didn’t win awards at Sunday night’s Grammys. However, the big loser of the night appeared to have been Ben Affleck — or at least that’s what the consensus was online, anyway — after viral photos and video showed the actor in full-on “hello darkness my old friend” mode while sitting next to his absolute knockout of a wife, Jennifer Lopez.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC

There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
Decider.com

Tom Cruise’s 2023 Oscars Snub For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leaves Twitter Furious: “The Oscars Are Stupid”

The 2023 Oscars nominations came and went without paying the slightest attention to Tom Cruise and his performance in Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 action movie has been nominated in Best Picture categories for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, but Cruise has yet to be nominated for Best Actor. What gives? Many have expressed that Cruise and Top Gun can’t be separated, calling the movie a star vehicle for the actor. Following the Oscar nominations, journalist Max Weiss tweeted, “I will say this. If you’re going to nominate Top Gun: Maverick For Best Picture, you’ve gotta nominate...

