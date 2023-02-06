The world hopes it’s not too late to have Pedro Pascal replace Chris Pratt in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’

Read full article on original website
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa makes fans furious as the one acceptable DC role for Chris Pratt is found
Deep down, we always knew that the DCU was in need of a major overhaul. Many even went so far as to suggest that the competition required its own Kevin Feige, a person to take control of the interconnected cinematic universe and make sure that all the pieces of the puzzle clicked together in perfect harmony and coherence.
Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels
Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
Chris Pratt is already being touted as Zachary Levi’s Shazam replacement in James Gunn’s DCU, because of course he is
And so it begins. In the fallout surrounding what many have taken as an anti-vaccination tweet, many are calling for the replacement of Zachary Levi in the Shazam! franchise. And one of the front-runners to take up the mantle of the World’s Mightiest Mortal is everyone’s favorite voice actor, Chris Pratt.
Marvel fans thank Kevin Feige as the studio confirms it’s not doing exactly what everyone feared
Marvel may be owned by Disney, but it will not follow exactly in the corporation’s giant footsteps when it comes to how it releases its content. Marvel has had great success with their series and television specials over on Disney Plus, but it had left many wondering if they would ever do a direct-to-streaming movie. But a new statement from a Marvel executive has assured fans that Marvel movies will continue to be a theatrical experience before they hit streaming.
Sarah Paulson Crashes Pedro Pascal’s ‘SNL’ Skit To Declare Themselves The Internet’s ‘Mommy & Daddy’
Sarah Paulson, 48, made a surprise appearance the Feb. 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, alongside host Pedro Pascal. The actress joined the 47-year-old actor halfway through a skit in which he played a teacher named Mr. Ben, who gives his class a presentation on technology, and she played a teacher called Ms. Jenny. The skit seemed to poke fun at the younger generation’s online habits.
Keanu Reeves Begged For Nearly 2 Decades for a Sequel to This Movie, And It’s Finally Happening
It’s been nearly 20 years since Keanu Reeves brought us the now cult-classic film Constantine. When the 2005 film hit the silver screen, fans of the comic book Hellblazer for which Constantine was based flocked to the theaters. However, the Keanu Reeves-led action movie didn’t make huge waves throughout the entertainment industry during its initial release.
Jennifer Connelly Declares ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Co-Star Tom Cruise ‘Absolutely Deserves’ an Oscar Nomination
With award season in full swing, Jennifer Connelly stated that her Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise has what it takes to receive an Oscar nomination for his performance in the film. While speaking to Variety at the Sundance Film Festival, Jennifer Connelly had nothing but praise for her Top...
If Scott Lang dies in ‘Quantumania’, James Gunn needs to cast Paul Rudd as DC’s own Ant-Man
The odds are not looking good for Scott Lang going into Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Ask any Marvel fan, and they’ll likely tell you that they are fearing for the astonishing shrinking hero’s safety as he heads towards what could be a fateful showdown with Jonathan Majors’s Kang the Conqueror, potentially the most dangerous villain the Avengers have ever faced. There’s a high a chance this could be Paul Rudd’s final hurrah in the MCU, then. But, luckily for him, James Gunn is starting up his own superhero universe over at DC that might be in need of his services.
Without a ‘Black Adam’ sequel to fall back on, Dwayne Johnson promotes himself instead
In an alternate timeline – one that’s probably not to different from our own as fate would have it – the recently announced slate of DCU projects could have turned out a lot different, with Dwayne Johnson front-and-center. It wouldn’t be too hard to imagine the new...
Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Director Reveals Tom Cruise ‘Really Didn’t Want’ to Make the Sequel
Writers and producers spend decades trying to convince Tom Cruise to make the sequel to his 1986 hit Top GunBut he “really didn’t want to” mess with perfection and risk ruining the legacy with a shotty continuation. But when director Joseph Kosinski came to him with the plot of Top Gun: Maverick, his attitude changed.
Dwayne Johnson sat next to Ben Affleck at the Grammys with a DCU-shaped elephant in the room
Ben Affleck was transformed into yet another meme last night at the Grammy Awards, with the two-time Academy Award winning actor and producer looking so displeased to be there that many fans were convinced he actually went in character as Bruce Wayne, and not Jennifer Lopez’s husband. Even more...
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reviews are in and gamers are struggling to process the sky-high scores
The review embargo on Hogwarts Legacy just lifted and it’s safe to say Warner Bros Interactive and Avalanche Software will be in the mood to celebrate. The game has had a long shadow cast over it by J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments, which have resulted in a wide call to boycott the title.
First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ reactions say Kang makes Thanos look like anything but an Avengers-level threat
Early reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are out, and Jonathan Majors‘ performance as Kang The Conqueror is being hailed as a tour de force. Critics and fans flocked to social media to unpack how Kang has transcended Thanos as the ultimate MCU villain. AtabeyTV tweeted that Majors’ rendition of Kang is above and beyond what they anticipated.
Jennifer Lopez makes her best attempt at damage control following Ben Affleck’s viral Grammys misery
There were plenty of recording artists who didn’t win awards at Sunday night’s Grammys. However, the big loser of the night appeared to have been Ben Affleck — or at least that’s what the consensus was online, anyway — after viral photos and video showed the actor in full-on “hello darkness my old friend” mode while sitting next to his absolute knockout of a wife, Jennifer Lopez.
James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa as Lobo would be a major step back for DC
There’s an ocean’s worth of speculation about what’s in store for DC Studios with Peter Safran and James Gunn heading as co-CEOs. One of the topics that has managed to find its way to the top revolves around Aquaman star Jason Momoa leaving the titular role for the alien Lobo. On paper, it probably makes a lot of sense, but there are so many things wrong with this recasting.
Ballsy ‘Quantumania’ fans already predicting Kang is coming for the crown of an undisputed DC icon
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn’t even out yet and fans are already comparing its leading villain Kang the Conquer (Jonathan Majors) to one of the biggest and baddest live-action DC villains ever to grace the silver screen. You know who we’re talking about – it’s Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight.
Beyoncé Broke A Huge Grammy Record, But Fans Can't Stop Seething Over Harry Styles Winning Album Of The Year
It was a huge night at the Grammy's for Beyoncé, but many were salty that Album of the Year honors went to Harry Styles.
Tom Cruise’s 2023 Oscars Snub For ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Leaves Twitter Furious: “The Oscars Are Stupid”
The 2023 Oscars nominations came and went without paying the slightest attention to Tom Cruise and his performance in Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 action movie has been nominated in Best Picture categories for both the Academy Awards and the Golden Globe Awards, but Cruise has yet to be nominated for Best Actor. What gives? Many have expressed that Cruise and Top Gun can’t be separated, calling the movie a star vehicle for the actor. Following the Oscar nominations, journalist Max Weiss tweeted, “I will say this. If you’re going to nominate Top Gun: Maverick For Best Picture, you’ve gotta nominate...
