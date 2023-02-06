Read full article on original website
The Last of Us episode 5 trailer teases explosive action, Henry and Sam, and a big ol' bloater
Following the most recent chapter's cliffhanger, Joel and Ellie find themselves in serious trouble in Kansas City
‘The Last of Us’ Episode 4 Ending Explained: Who Is Kathleen And Is She in the Game?
For three episodes straight, The Last of Us has ended with a devastating character death practically designed to make viewers cry. After all of that emotional energy, “Please Hold My Hand” is a breath of fresh air. No more heart-breaking love stories. It’s time to get back to Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie’s (Bella Ramsey) road trip — and meet a new character, Sam, who will be very familiar to fans of The Last of Us games. Spoilers ahead. After visiting Bill (Nick Offerman) and Frank’s (Murray Bartlett) town, Joel and Ellie finally have a car of their very own. And...
‘The Last of Us’ fans can’t unsee Melanie Lynskey in her ‘Two and a Half Men’ role
This Sunday’s episode of HBO’s The Last of Us saw character actress Melanie Lynskey show off her chops as Kathleen, a brutal rebel leader who Joel and Ellie come across while making their way through a post-apocalyptic U.S. However, despite Lynskey’s engaging (and terrifying) portrayal of the character, many fans are finding themselves unable to look past her iconic role as Rose in Two and a Half Men.
The Last Of Us’ Storm Reid Warns Fans About Being ‘Heartbroken’ When They Finally Watch Riley And Ellie’s Episode
CinemaBlend spoke with The Last of Us' Storm Reid about Riley's upcoming introduction, and implies it'll be a rough one for viewers.
Big Bang Theory Fans Are Having A Hard Time Adjusting To Melissa Rauch's Normal Voice In Night Court
"The Big Bang Theory" didn't come out with a bang. While the Chuck Lorre sitcom eventually became a linchpin of CBS' lineup and a reliable rerun, it initially received mixed reviews. "The Big Bang Theory" came into its own around Season 3, when the series introduced two new characters: neurobiologist Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik) and budding microbiologist Bernadette Rostenkowski, played by Melissa Rauch.
‘Frasier’ Revival to Take Place in Boston; James Burrows to Direct First Episode
The “Frasier” sequel will return to where it all began: Boston. That city, of course, was the setting for “Cheers,” the series that first introduced the character of Frasier Crane, played by Kelsey Grammer, in 1984. The hit NBC spin-off “Frasier” moved the character to Seattle; in its finale, the Frasier made the quick decision to fly to Chicago to chase a love interest, rather than head to San Francisco, where a new TV job awaited. But as Paramount+ confirmed on Wednesday morning, the new version of “Frasier” will follow the character “in the next chapter of his life as...
Young Sheldon Fans Are Getting A Headache Trying To Figure Out Mandy
The most recent episode of "Young Sheldon," "Pancake Sunday and Textbook Flirting," hit the Cooper family with drama on all fronts. Mary (Zoe Perry) is adjusting to life without the church while the rest of the family busies about with their own lives. Meanwhile, romantic tensions are rising between Mandy (Emily Osment) and Georgie (Montana Jordan) as she urges him to date other women despite their growing baby.
Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Is Dead as Showtime Eyes Prequel Series Centered on Young Dexter
Dexter: New Blood is dead. Long live… Dexter: The Early Years? Multiple sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Showtime will not be moving forward with a second season of its phenomenally successful revival, Dexter: New Blood. However, the network is far from done with the Dexter franchise (more on that in a moment.) The follow-up to Dexter: New Blood — which had been in development — would’ve found Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird‘s Jack Alcott) picking up where his late father (Michael C. Hall) left off. (In the Jan. 2022 finale, Harrison killed his dear ol’ dad after discovering that he had...
Frasier sequel has cast Anders Keith as Niles and Daphne's son
On Wednesday Deadline shared that an actor has been cast as the offspring of the lovebirds for a sequel to the beloved show which aired from 1993 until 2004. The lucky guy is Anders Keith.
The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reviews are in and gamers are struggling to process the sky-high scores
The review embargo on Hogwarts Legacy just lifted and it’s safe to say Warner Bros Interactive and Avalanche Software will be in the mood to celebrate. The game has had a long shadow cast over it by J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments, which have resulted in a wide call to boycott the title.
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans roast Ryan Coogler for ripping off ‘Power Rangers’
You know what, maybe Black Panther: Wakanda Forever landing on Disney Plus wasn’t the best thing for it. Thanks to fans rose-colored memories of seeing it in the theater, the film was enjoying its reputation as comfortably the most popular MCU movie of 2022 for a few months there… until everyone watched it again on streaming and a large chunk of the fandom immediately seemed to turn against it.
Ballsy ‘Quantumania’ fans already predicting Kang is coming for the crown of an undisputed DC icon
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn’t even out yet and fans are already comparing its leading villain Kang the Conquer (Jonathan Majors) to one of the biggest and baddest live-action DC villains ever to grace the silver screen. You know who we’re talking about – it’s Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight.
Michael Douglas Says The Ant-Man And MCU Films Gave Him A Welcome Break From R-Rated Flicks
The newest Marvel film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — the sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man" and 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" — is quickly approaching its release date of February 17, 2023. Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, the film follows Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne aka Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they are transported to the Quantum Realm alongside their families — which includes Scott's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). There, they must face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
‘Fear the Walking Dead’ star offers blunt response as to why the show is ending
Much like the flagship original The Walking Dead series, the time has come to close the curtain on Fear the Walking Dead after the spinoff’s eight-season run. Series star Danay García, who plays Luciana on the show, recently took to Instagram Live to chat with fans, reminisce about her character, as well as address the matter of the spinoff series coming to an end.
Streamers may lose their jobs if they play new 'transphobic' 'Harry Potter' game: 'Say goodbye to your career'
"Hogwarts Legacy" is one of the most anticipated games this year. But thanks to a new website, the cancel culture vibe surrounding it may threaten careers.
'So Help Me Todd' Season 2 Fate Revealed at CBS
CBS renewed So Help Me Todd for a second season on Thursday. The hit new series stars Pitch Perfect alum Skylar Astin as Todd, a private detective working for his mother's law firm, and Oscar-winner Marcia Gay Harden as his mother, Margaret. So Help Me Todd was created by Scott Prendergast and includes Dr. Phil McGraw as an executive producer.
Justin Roiland thought he would never get fired if he cast himself in key voice roles
The rise of Justin Roiland may have been a gradual one, spanning over a decade across various popular animated shows such as Rick and Morty, Gravity Falls, Solar Opposites, and most recently Koala Man. His downfall, however, happened overnight. Now, new reports suggest the 42-year-old animator and voice actor had been safeguarding himself from such a fate by casting himself in key voice roles.
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players on PC brace for impact as their worst fears may have been confirmed
We’re a few days away from the official release of Hogwarts Legacy, the highly-anticipated but controversial video game that promises unfettered access to the fictional school as one of its students. There’s a problem though, one that’s fairly common for games like this: the PC version is apparently terrible.
Marvel fans thank Kevin Feige as the studio confirms it’s not doing exactly what everyone feared
Marvel may be owned by Disney, but it will not follow exactly in the corporation’s giant footsteps when it comes to how it releases its content. Marvel has had great success with their series and television specials over on Disney Plus, but it had left many wondering if they would ever do a direct-to-streaming movie. But a new statement from a Marvel executive has assured fans that Marvel movies will continue to be a theatrical experience before they hit streaming.
Sarah Paulson Crashes Pedro Pascal’s ‘SNL’ Skit To Declare Themselves The Internet’s ‘Mommy & Daddy’
Sarah Paulson, 48, made a surprise appearance the Feb. 4 episode of Saturday Night Live, alongside host Pedro Pascal. The actress joined the 47-year-old actor halfway through a skit in which he played a teacher named Mr. Ben, who gives his class a presentation on technology, and she played a teacher called Ms. Jenny. The skit seemed to poke fun at the younger generation’s online habits.
