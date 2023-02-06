ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

Marvel fans thank Kevin Feige as the studio confirms it’s not doing exactly what everyone feared

Marvel may be owned by Disney, but it will not follow exactly in the corporation’s giant footsteps when it comes to how it releases its content. Marvel has had great success with their series and television specials over on Disney Plus, but it had left many wondering if they would ever do a direct-to-streaming movie. But a new statement from a Marvel executive has assured fans that Marvel movies will continue to be a theatrical experience before they hit streaming.
wegotthiscovered.com

James Gunn’s most surprising announcement casts a major question mark over Tom Holland’s Spider-Man

The bar was set skyscraper-high for James Gunn‘s 10-year plan for the DC Universe, given the fierce competition from what is still the most cohesive super-hero multiverse out there, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As exciting as the long list of announcements the writer-director made on Tuesday is, there is one aspect which might just catapult the Warner Bros. franchise to the front of the race and set it apart from its adversary.
Inside the Magic

Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
EW.com

Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies

After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans roast Ryan Coogler for ripping off ‘Power Rangers’

You know what, maybe Black Panther: Wakanda Forever landing on Disney Plus wasn’t the best thing for it. Thanks to fans rose-colored memories of seeing it in the theater, the film was enjoying its reputation as comfortably the most popular MCU movie of 2022 for a few months there… until everyone watched it again on streaming and a large chunk of the fandom immediately seemed to turn against it.
Looper

Michael Douglas Says The Ant-Man And MCU Films Gave Him A Welcome Break From R-Rated Flicks

The newest Marvel film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — the sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man" and 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" — is quickly approaching its release date of February 17, 2023. Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, the film follows Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne aka Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they are transported to the Quantum Realm alongside their families — which includes Scott's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). There, they must face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
disneyfanatic.com

“Anti-White Propaganda”: Controversy Surrounds Disney’s Latest Show

Disney’s troubles with the “woke” messaging don’t appear to be over yet, with the latest episode from The Proud Family reboot inviting criticism. Not all of Disney’s decisions appeal to its wide and ranging fan base. Most recently, some of Disney’s latest entertainment—its reboot of the old sitcom, The Proud Family, has garnered a lot of attention for its recent “Juneteenth” episode. The episode has left many fans and commentators bemused with the entertainment giant, the Walt Disney Company.
wegotthiscovered.com

First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ reactions say Kang makes Thanos look like anything but an Avengers-level threat

Early reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are out, and Jonathan Majors‘ performance as Kang The Conqueror is being hailed as a tour de force. Critics and fans flocked to social media to unpack how Kang has transcended Thanos as the ultimate MCU villain. AtabeyTV tweeted that Majors’ rendition of Kang is above and beyond what they anticipated.
wegotthiscovered.com

Surprising no one, Julia Louis-Dreyfus had heaps of scenes cut from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for being too funny

Here’s some news for you: Julia Louis-Dreyfus is very funny. So funny, in fact, that a lot of her scenes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were cut for that very reason. Louis-Dreyfus plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, or Val, in a few Marvel movies. She’s the director of the Central Intelligence Agency in the MCU and she personally recruited Yelena Belova and former Captain America John Walker.
ComicBook

Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way

The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
wegotthiscovered.com

Disney doesn’t need to buy ‘Harry Potter’ because it has a ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ replacement already

There has been no proof surrounding recent rumors that Disney is trying to buy the Harry Potter franchise. While there were certainly attempts by the company to bring the series to their own parks, it is incredibly unlikely that Warner Brothers would want to give up one of their most popular franchises when layoffs and other financial issues have plagued the company. But why would Disney want to deal with the ongoing controversies caused by J.K. Rowling when they have the perfect magical media to lean into already?
Looper

Seth Rogen Claims MCU Movies Are 'Kind Of Geared Towards Kids'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly one of the most popular and profitable film and TV franchises out there, but of course, the multimedia empire has no shortage of critics. Famed film director Martin Scorsese had some harsh words for Marvel movies, calling them "not cinema" and comparing theaters to amusement parks. Plenty of other prominent people in the film industry, particularly actors, have had less than kind things to say about the MCU as well.

