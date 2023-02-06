Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Ryan Reynolds suffers last-minute heartbreak as the Young Avengers battle irrelevance
Much like any other walks of life, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced its fair share of ups and downs both on-camera and off, with Ryan Reynolds enjoying a roller-coaster moment in the spotlight with an old friend in tow. Elsewhere, the Young Avengers have already been branded as irrelevant...
wegotthiscovered.com
Ballsy ‘Quantumania’ fans already predicting Kang is coming for the crown of an undisputed DC icon
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania isn’t even out yet and fans are already comparing its leading villain Kang the Conquer (Jonathan Majors) to one of the biggest and baddest live-action DC villains ever to grace the silver screen. You know who we’re talking about – it’s Heath Ledger’s Joker from The Dark Knight.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fans thank Kevin Feige as the studio confirms it’s not doing exactly what everyone feared
Marvel may be owned by Disney, but it will not follow exactly in the corporation’s giant footsteps when it comes to how it releases its content. Marvel has had great success with their series and television specials over on Disney Plus, but it had left many wondering if they would ever do a direct-to-streaming movie. But a new statement from a Marvel executive has assured fans that Marvel movies will continue to be a theatrical experience before they hit streaming.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Gunn’s most surprising announcement casts a major question mark over Tom Holland’s Spider-Man
The bar was set skyscraper-high for James Gunn‘s 10-year plan for the DC Universe, given the fierce competition from what is still the most cohesive super-hero multiverse out there, the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As exciting as the long list of announcements the writer-director made on Tuesday is, there is one aspect which might just catapult the Warner Bros. franchise to the front of the race and set it apart from its adversary.
Inside the Magic
Marvel Changes Plans, Going Back to Robert Downey Jr.
The Marvel Cinematic Universe might not be done with Robert Downey Jr. as a super hero after all. The Marvel Cinematic Universe dramatically ended Phase Three with Avengers: Endgame (2019),saying goodbye to Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America. Now, four years later, Disney has moved full steam ahead into Phase 5 of the MCU.
wegotthiscovered.com
Instead of calling Marvel about ‘Gambit’, Channing Tatum needs to call Ryan Reynolds about ‘Deadpool 3’
Coming across as a jilted ex-lover, Channing Tatum revealed that he still occasionally calls Marvel Studios to see if they’re ever going to change their minds about his scrapped Gambit movie, which makes us feel kind of bad for him more than anything else. To be fair, the actor...
EW.com
Superman reboot, Wonder Woman series, and more kick off new wave of DC movies
After weeks of speculation and early reports, James Gunn and Peter Safran, the new heads of DC Studios over at Warner Bros., have officially announced their plans for the first phase of a new era of superhero movies. A Superman movie reboot, a Supergirl film, a sequel to The Batman,...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ fans roast Ryan Coogler for ripping off ‘Power Rangers’
You know what, maybe Black Panther: Wakanda Forever landing on Disney Plus wasn’t the best thing for it. Thanks to fans rose-colored memories of seeing it in the theater, the film was enjoying its reputation as comfortably the most popular MCU movie of 2022 for a few months there… until everyone watched it again on streaming and a large chunk of the fandom immediately seemed to turn against it.
Michael Douglas Says The Ant-Man And MCU Films Gave Him A Welcome Break From R-Rated Flicks
The newest Marvel film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — the sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man" and 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" — is quickly approaching its release date of February 17, 2023. Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, the film follows Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne aka Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they are transported to the Quantum Realm alongside their families — which includes Scott's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). There, they must face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
wegotthiscovered.com
HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’ paints a portrait of Joel’s brutality without turning him into John Wick
WARNING: The following article contains some spoilers for HBO’s The Last of Us, Episode 4: “Please Hold My Hand.”. We’re officially four episodes in, and HBO’s The Last of Us is proving to be a thoroughly enjoyable and extremely faithful adaptation of Naughty Dog’s critically acclaimed video game franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
A hidden gem overshadowed by ‘Top Gun’ crash lands at number five on the Netflix charts
Tom Cruise’s massive legacy sequel Top Gun: Maverick was one of the biggest successes of 2022, but it also led to many other films being left to feed on box office scraps and starving on wafer thin promotion. The Korean War biopic drama Devotion fell victim to Cruise’s blockbuster...
disneyfanatic.com
“Anti-White Propaganda”: Controversy Surrounds Disney’s Latest Show
Disney’s troubles with the “woke” messaging don’t appear to be over yet, with the latest episode from The Proud Family reboot inviting criticism. Not all of Disney’s decisions appeal to its wide and ranging fan base. Most recently, some of Disney’s latest entertainment—its reboot of the old sitcom, The Proud Family, has garnered a lot of attention for its recent “Juneteenth” episode. The episode has left many fans and commentators bemused with the entertainment giant, the Walt Disney Company.
wegotthiscovered.com
The ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ reviews are in and gamers are struggling to process the sky-high scores
The review embargo on Hogwarts Legacy just lifted and it’s safe to say Warner Bros Interactive and Avalanche Software will be in the mood to celebrate. The game has had a long shadow cast over it by J.K. Rowling’s transphobic comments, which have resulted in a wide call to boycott the title.
Michael Fassbender’s Acting in ‘Prometheus’ Made Charlize Theron Want to Punch Him in the Face
Michael Fassbender once proved Charlize Theron right about his acting skills when Theron experienced his performance personally.
wegotthiscovered.com
First ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ reactions say Kang makes Thanos look like anything but an Avengers-level threat
Early reviews of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania are out, and Jonathan Majors‘ performance as Kang The Conqueror is being hailed as a tour de force. Critics and fans flocked to social media to unpack how Kang has transcended Thanos as the ultimate MCU villain. AtabeyTV tweeted that Majors’ rendition of Kang is above and beyond what they anticipated.
wegotthiscovered.com
Surprising no one, Julia Louis-Dreyfus had heaps of scenes cut from ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ for being too funny
Here’s some news for you: Julia Louis-Dreyfus is very funny. So funny, in fact, that a lot of her scenes in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever were cut for that very reason. Louis-Dreyfus plays Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, or Val, in a few Marvel movies. She’s the director of the Central Intelligence Agency in the MCU and she personally recruited Yelena Belova and former Captain America John Walker.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn recasting Jason Momoa makes fans furious as the one acceptable DC role for Chris Pratt is found
Deep down, we always knew that the DCU was in need of a major overhaul. Many even went so far as to suggest that the competition required its own Kevin Feige, a person to take control of the interconnected cinematic universe and make sure that all the pieces of the puzzle clicked together in perfect harmony and coherence.
Alien Franchise May Be Reinventing the Queen in a Surprising Way
The upcoming, sixth issue of Marvel's Alien has seemingly given readers a first look at a brand-new kind of Xenomorph queen -- one spinning out of the events of the first five issues of the comic, as well as lore established in 2012's Prometheus. The cover for Alien #6, which is due in stores on ...
wegotthiscovered.com
Disney doesn’t need to buy ‘Harry Potter’ because it has a ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ replacement already
There has been no proof surrounding recent rumors that Disney is trying to buy the Harry Potter franchise. While there were certainly attempts by the company to bring the series to their own parks, it is incredibly unlikely that Warner Brothers would want to give up one of their most popular franchises when layoffs and other financial issues have plagued the company. But why would Disney want to deal with the ongoing controversies caused by J.K. Rowling when they have the perfect magical media to lean into already?
Seth Rogen Claims MCU Movies Are 'Kind Of Geared Towards Kids'
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly one of the most popular and profitable film and TV franchises out there, but of course, the multimedia empire has no shortage of critics. Famed film director Martin Scorsese had some harsh words for Marvel movies, calling them "not cinema" and comparing theaters to amusement parks. Plenty of other prominent people in the film industry, particularly actors, have had less than kind things to say about the MCU as well.
