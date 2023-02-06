Woman Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to a call of a deceased female with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on 6th Street just east of Wall Street around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Downtown Los Angeles.

Gabriel Pabon / KNN

When officers arrived on scene, the driver’s side window was discovered shattered.

Witnesses reported hearing two gunshots in the area.

No further details are available at this time.

Gabriel Pabon, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network