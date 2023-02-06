ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Woman Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

By Key News Network
Key News Network
Key News Network
 2 days ago

Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to a call of a deceased female with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on 6th Street just east of Wall Street around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Downtown Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12iO8U_0kdi0GHf00
Gabriel Pabon / KNN

When officers arrived on scene, the driver’s side window was discovered shattered.

Witnesses reported hearing two gunshots in the area.

No further details are available at this time.

Gabriel Pabon, Video Journalist / KNN

© 2023 Key News Network

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Key News Network

Man Found Shot in Sylmar; Suspect Outstanding

Sylmar, Los Angeles, CA: The Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of shots fired around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 7, in the area of Glenoaks and Hubbard in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles within the San Fernando Valley. After canvassing the area, officers found a man suffering from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

38-year-old man charged with murder in South Los Angeles

A 38-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in Los Angeles, police announced on Wednesday.   The incident occurred on Feb. 4 in the 9800 block of South Broadway, in the Broadway-Manchester area, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.   The suspect, identified as L.A. resident Richard Lara, […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Shot at Park in Pico Rivera

Pico Rivera, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was shot near a playground at Pio Pico Park in the city of Pico Rivera early Wednesday morning. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Pico Rivera Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received a call around 1:45 a.m., Feb. 8, regarding a gunshot victim on Ibsen Street.
PICO RIVERA, CA
2urbangirls.com

LA area shooting leaves one injured

SYLMAR, Calif. – A man was wounded in a shooting in Sylmar Tuesday evening and the suspect fled from police. Mission Division officers responded at 9:50 p.m. to the intersection of Glenoaks Boulevard and Hubbard Street where they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Mike Lopez.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

1 Killed in 2-Vehicle Lake Balboa Crash

Lake Balboa, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed, two were in critical condition following a violent two-vehicle traffic collision early Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, in the Lake Balboa neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle collision around 3:46...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)- The San Benito County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a murder suspect in their Hollister home on Friday. The suspect was wanted for murder in Los Angeles, per the sheriff's office. A warrant was served and several illegal firearms, magazines and ammunition were all taken. The suspect was taken to San Benito The post Los Angeles murder suspect arrested in Hollister appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KTLA

Man killed in Compton shooting, authorities investigating

Authorities are search for the gunman who shot and killed a man in Compton on Wednesday. The shooting happened on the 1300 block of South Mayo Avenue around 12:56 p.m., authorities said. When deputies arrived, they found the victim suffering from a fatal gunshot wound. The victim has not yet been identified. Details were limited. […]
COMPTON, CA
oc-breeze.com

Long Beach PD investigating murder at 700 block of Broadway Court

On Feb. 1, 2023, at approximately 5:53 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Broadway Court, regarding a report of multiple gunshots heard in the area, which resulted in the death of a male adult. Upon arrival, officers located a male adult victim suffering from gunshot wounds to his...
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Child rescued after carjacking, kidnapping in Los Angeles (video)

A baby has been reunited with their family after getting kidnapped during a carjacking in Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. The carjacking was reported around 2 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police said a shirtless man took the vehicle from the driver and then drove off with the child inside. Officers […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Police chase: LAPD in pursuit of shooting suspect in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A police pursuit is underway in South Los Angeles. Stu Mundel reports live from up in SkyFOX. The pursuit of a shooting suspect began in South LA’s Hyde Park neighborhood. The suspect then got into a second vehicle in Windsor Hills. By 12:13 p.m., the pursuit...
LOS ANGELES, CA
pasadenanow.com

Resident Standing in His Driveway Attacked By Knifeman

On Tuesday, a suspect identified as Isacc Suazo was arrested by Pasadena Police after a knife attack in the area of N. Los Robles Ave. and Mountain Street at about 10:56 a.m. According to police reports, the victim, a 29-year-old male from Pasadena, was standing in his driveway when the suspect aggressively approached him. The victim asked the suspect to leave but was met with an argument.
PASADENA, CA
KTLA.com

Los Angeles man arrested in Inland Empire shooting

An 18-year-old Los Angeles man has been arrested in connection with the shooting of a gas station clerk in Rancho Cucamonga. At about 9:15 p.m. Friday, a clerk at 76 Gas Station, 10075 Arrow Route, Rancho Cucamonga, was found suffering from a gunshot wound on the floor of the business, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news alert. He was hospitalized in stable condition.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Key News Network

Los Angeles, CA
32K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Factual. Breaking. News

 http://keynews.tv

Comments / 0

Community Policy