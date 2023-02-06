ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynwood, CA

Road Rage Leads to Death of Man in Whittier

A man was struck by a vehicle and killed in Whittier Saturday after brandishing a handgun during a road rage incident. Whittier police officers were summoned at 3:10 p.m. to the complicated crash scene in the 14700 block of Cullen Street, at Parise Drive, according to a press release posted on Facebook.
WHITTIER, CA
Multi-Vehicle Crash Leaves Several Hospitalized in Woodland Hills

A multi-vehicle crash in Woodland Hills left several people hospitalized Saturday afternoon. The collision involved three vehicles, leaving at least six people injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened near Califa Street and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. One person was in critical condition, one in moderate condition...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LAPD Sergeant Charged With Reckless Driving After Crash

An LAPD sergeant was charged Friday with a misdemeanor count of reckless driving after she allegedly caused a serious collision while responding to a pursuit in 2021 that left an innocent motorist with, "life changing injuries." Sgt. Ruby Aguirre is set to appear for an arraignment in April in Downtown...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Four in Custody After Dangerous High Speed Pursuit Through LA

At least four people are in custody after leading authorities through a dangerous, high speed pursuit through Orange County and ending in Los Angeles County. At around 7:15 p.m., officers with the Buena Park Police Department responded to the call of a burglary on the 8500 block of Monticello Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
A Man Shot, Killed by Police After Causing Fiery Crash in La Habra

Morning commuters in Orange County are being urged to avoid the area of Beach Boulevard and Imperial Highway in La Habra after a fiery two-car crash, followed by an officer-involved shooting, shut down the area. Authorities say they were in a pursuit with one of the involved cars prior to...
LA HABRA, CA
Ex-LA County Deputy to Stand Trial in Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Man in Car

A former Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy will stand trial over his 2019 fatal shooting of an unarmed man in a car outside a Willowbrook apartment. Andrew Lyons, 38, is charged with one felony count of voluntary manslaughter and two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm in the June 16, 2019 shooting death of 24-year-old Ryan Twyman. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Friday that Lyons would stand trial over the killing.
WILLOWBROOK, CA
Boyfriend Arrested in Killing of South LA Woman Witnessed by Her Children

The longtime boyfriend of a 38-year-old mother of four killed Saturday at the family's South Los Angeles-area home was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of murder. Family members told NBCLA that three of the children, ages 13, 8 and 7, witnessed Nicole Santillanes' killing. Police did not reveal a cause of death, but Santillanes' family said she had been beaten and stabbed.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hour-Long Standoff Ends at Riverside Rite Aid

A man barricaded himself in a Riverside Rite Aid Thursday with "edged weapons" as authorities tried to deescalate the situation. The store located at 5225 Canyon Crest Drive in Riverside was evacuated, police said. "We have numerous officers attempting to de-escalate and resolved and incident where a subject has barricaded...
RIVERSIDE, CA
Genealogical Clues Led to Ventura County Cold Case Arrest

Murder charges were filed Thursday against a former karate instructor and carpenter allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the 1981 rapes and murders of two young women. For more than four decades the man now accused in the strangulation killings lived undetected a few miles from the crime scenes, only connected to the cases recently through genealogical research aided by public family tree databases.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Corona Mexican Restaurant Targeted in String Burglaries

As many small businesses struggle to get back on their feet after the pandemic, some are facing what they call a new epidemic, burglaries. Mi Tierra, a Mexican restaurant in Corona, has been targeted five times in less than and year. "You don't sleep for days thinking that they're going...
CORONA, CA
Here's Where Temperatures Will Reach the 80s in Southern California

Temperatures will climb into the 80s Thursday for the first time this year in parts of Southern California. Well above seasonal temperatures are in the forecast throughout the region with some areas more than 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year. "We are are looking at potentially...
LOS ANGELES, CA
LA Council Votes to Remove Gender References From City Code

The City Council today called for the drafting of an ordinance that would remove all references to gender from the city's municipal code. Council President Paul Krekorian's motion cites at least 200 instances in the city code that presumes the gender of city officials and members of the public to be male.
LOS ANGELES, CA

