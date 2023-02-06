Read full article on original website
India's ONGC Videsh Eyes Oil, Gas 'hot spots' in Africa, Latin America
ONGC Videsh (OVL) Ltd, the overseas exploration arm of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp, is looking for exploration and production investment opportunities in Africa and Latin America, such as in Ghana and Surinam, managing director Rajarshi Gupta said. The company already has a presence in both continents through stakes...
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
Safety Improved on World's First Liquid Hydrogen Carrier after Malfunction
A valve failure that caused a flame to flare up briefly on the world's first liquid hydrogen carrier before its first trip from Australia to Japan highlighted the need for strong fault detection systems, an Australian safety report found. The cause of the incident on the Suiso Frontier on Jan....
Coal Fact for the Day: Rolling Coal on the River
Last week, West Virginia coal miners loaded 509 barges with 638,000 tons of the world’s finest solid fuel for delivery to power plants and steel mills in 17 states. As a single river tow, it would be just under 19 miles long…
