India's ONGC Videsh Eyes Oil, Gas 'hot spots' in Africa, Latin America

ONGC Videsh (OVL) Ltd, the overseas exploration arm of India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp, is looking for exploration and production investment opportunities in Africa and Latin America, such as in Ghana and Surinam, managing director Rajarshi Gupta said. The company already has a presence in both continents through stakes...
Safety Improved on World's First Liquid Hydrogen Carrier after Malfunction

A valve failure that caused a flame to flare up briefly on the world's first liquid hydrogen carrier before its first trip from Australia to Japan highlighted the need for strong fault detection systems, an Australian safety report found. The cause of the incident on the Suiso Frontier on Jan....

