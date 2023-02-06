ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi Skies: Rainy days coming, models now hinting at severe weather chances

 3 days ago
We’ll have one more gorgeous day today before we see some changes entering the state. Yesterday, models weren’t really showing much in the way of storms during the stretch of a few days of rain chances, but that changed today. There isn’t a large agreement on what will happen, but some of the more reputable forecast models are starting to hint at the potential for some strong to severe storms Wednesday and Wednesday evening. We don’t have risk levels or timing yet, but we’ll know better tonight or early Tuesday.

In the meantime, take lunch outside today! It’s going to be a gorgeous pre-spring day!

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 63. Becoming cloudy tonight with lows near 47.

Central Mississippi

Patchy fog in places. Otherwise, sunny with a high near 67. Becoming cloudy tonight with a low of 48.

South Mississippi

Fog in places early, then sunny with a high near 68. Becoming cloudy this evening with a low near 48.

Gulf Coast

Fog early, then sunny with a high near 70. Cloudy tonight with a low of 54.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

