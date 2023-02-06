Mississippi Skies: Rainy days coming, models now hinting at severe weather chances

We’ll have one more gorgeous day today before we see some changes entering the state. Yesterday, models weren’t really showing much in the way of storms during the stretch of a few days of rain chances, but that changed today. There isn’t a large agreement on what will happen, but some of the more reputable forecast models are starting to hint at the potential for some strong to severe storms Wednesday and Wednesday evening. We don’t have risk levels or timing yet, but we’ll know better tonight or early Tuesday.

In the meantime, take lunch outside today! It’s going to be a gorgeous pre-spring day!

North Mississippi

Mostly sunny with a high of 63. Becoming cloudy tonight with lows near 47.

Central Mississippi

Patchy fog in places. Otherwise, sunny with a high near 67. Becoming cloudy tonight with a low of 48.

South Mississippi

Fog in places early, then sunny with a high near 68. Becoming cloudy this evening with a low near 48.

Gulf Coast

Fog early, then sunny with a high near 70. Cloudy tonight with a low of 54.