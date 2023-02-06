ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Iran imprisons couple shown dancing at Tehran's Freedom Tower in viral video

A young couple who posted a video of themselves dancing romantically in the streets of Tehran have been sentenced to several years in prison, according to human rights activists and Iranian authorities. Instagram influencers Astiyazh Haghighi, 21, and her fiancé, Amir Mohammad Ahmadi, 22, were jailed amid the regime's crackdown...
CBS News

YouTube star allegedly killed by her father, triggering protest

Dozens of Iraqi protesters gathered Sunday to decry the so-called "honor killing" of a 22-year-old YouTube star who was allegedly strangled by her father, adding fuel to calls for legal reforms protecting women.Interior Ministry spokesman Saad Maan on Friday announced that Tiba Ali was killed Jan. 31 in the central city of Diwaniyah by her father, who then turned himself in to the police. Reports say the father strangled Ali at night while she was asleep.The so-called "honor killing" was met with condemnation from women's rights groups and residents, who sounded the alarm on violence against women in Iraq and...
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Loses Top General, Marking Latest Blow To Russian Leader As His Forces Struggle To Take Ukraine

Vladimir Putin lost yet another top general in the latest blow to strike the Russian leader as his forces continue in their desperate struggle to take Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Major-General Dmitry Ulyanov, 44, was reportedly killed in a firefight with a Ukrainian sabotage group earlier this week.According to Daily Mail, Ulyanov’s death came shortly after the major general unretired from the Russian military to fight on the frontlines of Ukraine.Although Ulyanov previously served as a top paratrooper and commander of Russia’s elite 98th Guards Airborne Division, he was ordered to command a brigade of mobilized motorized infantrymen out of the...
Salon

Neo-Nazi charges show “white power movement” is ramping up racist attacks on infrastructure: expert

Baltimore Gas & Electric trucks hooking up power lines. (HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. Professor, historian and author Kathleen Belew, one of the United States' top experts on white supremacist and white nationalist terrorism, has often stressed that violent, racially motivated attacks shouldn't be viewed as isolated incidents, but as part of a broader movement. And when Belew made a Monday night, February 6 appearance on MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," she explained how a Maryland woman's alleged role in a plot to attack five energy substations in the Baltimore area fits into the overall "white power" game plan.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Jewish Press

Biden Tells Israel: Give Money To Terrorists, NOT Terror Victims

The Biden administration condemned Israel for giving $39 million in tax revenues to the victims of terrorism instead of the terrorists. “It is morally just and important for the war against terror. There is no greater justice than using the funds for the victims of terror,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said of the move.
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.

Comments / 0

Community Policy