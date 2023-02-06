Dozens of Iraqi protesters gathered Sunday to decry the so-called "honor killing" of a 22-year-old YouTube star who was allegedly strangled by her father, adding fuel to calls for legal reforms protecting women.Interior Ministry spokesman Saad Maan on Friday announced that Tiba Ali was killed Jan. 31 in the central city of Diwaniyah by her father, who then turned himself in to the police. Reports say the father strangled Ali at night while she was asleep.The so-called "honor killing" was met with condemnation from women's rights groups and residents, who sounded the alarm on violence against women in Iraq and...

