China's Xi has ordered his military to be ready to invade Taiwan by 2027, CIA director says
Speaking on Thursday, William Burns said Xi's ambitions toward Taiwan should not be underestimated, despite him likely being sobered by the performance of Russia's forces in Ukraine.
Dozens of Chinese military planes, vessels detected in Taiwan waters and airspace
Chinese military planes and ships were detected near Taiwan again Wednesday as tensions continue to escalate.
France 24
Chinese travellers outraged after being identified with yellow badges at South Korean airport
Images showing Chinese tourists wearing yellow badges around their necks as they arrive in South Korea have elicited outrage online, among widespread accusations of discrimination related to Covid-19 travel restrictions. The yellow badges, however, are not a new protocol at Incheon Airport. As China experiences a surge in Covid-19 cases,...
Why the Philippines Is Letting the U.S. Expand Its Military Footprint in the Country Again
The U.S. formally ended its 94-year military presence in the area in the early 1990s, shutting down Clark Air Base and Subic Bay Naval Base.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
A close read of Beijing's official statement shows it doesn't think the US violated international law by shooting down its balloon, says a legal expert who studies China
China didn't accuse the US of violating international law this time, as it often says when it thinks it can argue such a case, expert Julian Ku said.
Corona threat in the world: 60 thousand deaths in 35 days in China, 64% of the population infected
With the increase in corona cases in China, the threat of a new wave has also started looming in countries like India, Japan and America. Meanwhile, China has released the official figure of deaths from Corona for the first time after removing the zero Covid policy. According to China's Health Ministry, 60 thousand people died from December 8 to January 12. Most of the people who died were above 65 years of age . Here, according to research by Peking University of China, 64% of the country's population i.e. 90 million people have been infected as of January 11. The report also said that 91% of the population of Gansu Province, 89% of the population of Henan Province, 84% of the population of Yunnan and 80% of the population of Qinghai Province are infected.
How America Would Be Screwed if China Invades Taiwan
The vaunted fleet of the U.S. Navy may not be ready for a conflict with China.A recent analysis found that the U.S. would likely lose a vast number of ships in a war with China over Taiwan, thanks to a narrowing technological advantage. And experts say the U.S. fleet of over 490 ships is also losing its edge in numbers compared to China’s fleet of 661 vessels.“We are nowhere near adequately prepared,” said William Toti, who led the Navy’s anti-submarine China strategy before his retirement. “I fear that we've awakened a sleeping giant. They have more ships than we do....
India’s aircraft carriers key to Indo-Pacific strategy
NEW DELHI (AP) — India is preparing to relaunch its INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier after a major refit, a critical step toward fulfilling its plan to deploy two carrier battle groups as it seeks to strengthen its regional maritime power to counter China’s increasing assertiveness. The Vikramaditya, a...
Benzinga
Not Just US, Chinese Spy-Balloon Targeted India, Japan And Other Asian Nations Too: Report
The U.S. intelligence revealed that the Chinese spy balloon had targeted many other nations, including Japan, India, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines. What Happened: Washington has linked the Chinese spy balloon to a vast surveillance program run by China's People's Liberation Army, Washington Post reported, citing anonymous U.S. officials. The...
ABC News
Taiwan's president says war with China 'not an option'
TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told Pope Francis in a letter that war with China is “not an option” and said constructive interaction with Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory, depends on respecting self-ruled Taiwan's democracy. Vatican City is the last European...
coinchapter.com
China says Biden Administration started the Ukraine war to profit from it
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — China has blamed the United States Government for the war in Ukraine. According to Beijing, the actions of the Biden Administration continue to fuel the conflict, which the US profits from. The latest war of words comes days after Washington claimed Chinese state-owned firms are helping Russia in the ongoing invasion.
U.S. Military Is Underprepared for War With China, General Warns
Retired U.S. General Jack Keane warned that China has more ships, planes, and missiles than the United States amid growing tensions between the two countries.
maritime-executive.com
Philippines Considers Joint Maritime Patrols With United States
Amidst continued security concerns in the South China Sea, the Philippines is considering new joint maritime patrols with the United States, Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez said Thursday. The two nations have a mutual defense agreement, and both conduct their own independent maritime patrols in the contested Spratly...
Taiwan: Chinese balloon incident should not be ‘tolerated’ by international community
Taiwan said that the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was flying over the U.S. “should not be tolerated by the civilized international community,” adding that Beijing should stop conduct that causes regional instability. “Such actions by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government contravene international law, breach the airspace of other countries, and violate their sovereignty,”…
Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon
The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
americanmilitarynews.com
Pompeo says Chinese Communists have invaded ‘every major’ US university
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently warned that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had invaded “every major” U.S. university. Pompeo joined “Sunday Morning Features” on Fox News to discuss national security issues related to China. “If you’re afraid to enforce the rules, if you continue...
Solomon Islands ousts official critical of close relations with China
SYDNEY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - A vocal critic of China and leader of the most populous province in the Solomon Islands has been removed from office after a no-confidence vote by the provincial legislature on Tuesday, Australian state broadcaster ABC reported.
Military.com
China Is Playing a Dangerous Game of Chicken with Taiwan
The opinions expressed in this op-ed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Military.com. If you would like to submit your own commentary, please send your article to opinions@military.com for consideration. What is China Planning When it Comes to Taiwan?. Just days after a...
americanmilitarynews.com
US opens Solomon Islands embassy as it vies for influence with China
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands after a three-decade absence, attempting to signal a commitment to a Pacific island country that has become a focus of U.S.-China rivalry in the region. The...
