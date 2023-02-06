ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sikara

Corona threat in the world: 60 thousand deaths in 35 days in China, 64% of the population infected

With the increase in corona cases in China, the threat of a new wave has also started looming in countries like India, Japan and America. Meanwhile, China has released the official figure of deaths from Corona for the first time after removing the zero Covid policy. According to China's Health Ministry, 60 thousand people died from December 8 to January 12. Most of the people who died were above 65 years of age . Here, according to research by Peking University of China, 64% of the country's population i.e. 90 million people have been infected as of January 11. The report also said that 91% of the population of Gansu Province, 89% of the population of Henan Province, 84% of the population of Yunnan and 80% of the population of Qinghai Province are infected.
TheDailyBeast

How America Would Be Screwed if China Invades Taiwan

The vaunted fleet of the U.S. Navy may not be ready for a conflict with China.A recent analysis found that the U.S. would likely lose a vast number of ships in a war with China over Taiwan, thanks to a narrowing technological advantage. And experts say the U.S. fleet of over 490 ships is also losing its edge in numbers compared to China’s fleet of 661 vessels.“We are nowhere near adequately prepared,” said William Toti, who led the Navy’s anti-submarine China strategy before his retirement. “I fear that we've awakened a sleeping giant. They have more ships than we do....
The Associated Press

India’s aircraft carriers key to Indo-Pacific strategy

NEW DELHI (AP) — India is preparing to relaunch its INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier after a major refit, a critical step toward fulfilling its plan to deploy two carrier battle groups as it seeks to strengthen its regional maritime power to counter China’s increasing assertiveness. The Vikramaditya, a...
Benzinga

Not Just US, Chinese Spy-Balloon Targeted India, Japan And Other Asian Nations Too: Report

The U.S. intelligence revealed that the Chinese spy balloon had targeted many other nations, including Japan, India, Vietnam, Taiwan and the Philippines. What Happened: Washington has linked the Chinese spy balloon to a vast surveillance program run by China's People's Liberation Army, Washington Post reported, citing anonymous U.S. officials. The...
ABC News

Taiwan's president says war with China 'not an option'

TAIPEI, Taiwan -- Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told Pope Francis in a letter that war with China is “not an option” and said constructive interaction with Beijing, which claims the island as part of its territory, depends on respecting self-ruled Taiwan's democracy. Vatican City is the last European...
coinchapter.com

China says Biden Administration started the Ukraine war to profit from it

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — China has blamed the United States Government for the war in Ukraine. According to Beijing, the actions of the Biden Administration continue to fuel the conflict, which the US profits from. The latest war of words comes days after Washington claimed Chinese state-owned firms are helping Russia in the ongoing invasion.
WASHINGTON STATE
maritime-executive.com

Philippines Considers Joint Maritime Patrols With United States

Amidst continued security concerns in the South China Sea, the Philippines is considering new joint maritime patrols with the United States, Philippine Ambassador to Washington Jose Manuel Romualdez said Thursday. The two nations have a mutual defense agreement, and both conduct their own independent maritime patrols in the contested Spratly...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Hill

Taiwan: Chinese balloon incident should not be ‘tolerated’ by international community

Taiwan said that the suspected Chinese spy balloon that was flying over the U.S. “should not be tolerated by the civilized international community,” adding that Beijing should stop conduct that causes regional instability. “Such actions by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) government contravene international law, breach the airspace of other countries, and violate their sovereignty,”…
Εκπαίδευση αυτογνωσίας

Kim Jong-un Has Issued An Ultimatum To The West That Any Further Provocation Could Cause An All Out Nuclear Armageddon

The US is sending advanced military techs, such as advanced fighter jets and aircraft carriers, to South Korea and conducting joint training with the nation. North Korea has warned that these drills may turn the region into a militarized zone and increase tensions with other countries. It claims they are preparing for nuclear strikes in its own country.
americanmilitarynews.com

Pompeo says Chinese Communists have invaded ‘every major’ US university

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo recently warned that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) had invaded “every major” U.S. university. Pompeo joined “Sunday Morning Features” on Fox News to discuss national security issues related to China. “If you’re afraid to enforce the rules, if you continue...
TEXAS STATE
Military.com

China Is Playing a Dangerous Game of Chicken with Taiwan

The opinions expressed in this op-ed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Military.com. If you would like to submit your own commentary, please send your article to opinions@military.com for consideration. What is China Planning When it Comes to Taiwan?. Just days after a...
americanmilitarynews.com

US opens Solomon Islands embassy as it vies for influence with China

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The United States opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands after a three-decade absence, attempting to signal a commitment to a Pacific island country that has become a focus of U.S.-China rivalry in the region. The...

