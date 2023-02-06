ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

From Cringey Fans to Baffling Wins, the Grammys Fumbled the Bag Yet Again

By Kyndall Cunningham
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xrx9C_0kdhrKSi00
REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

I knew I would have to type these embarrassing words tonight. Even before an elderly “superfan” was dragged onto the Grammy stage and forced to say “Ha-Ha-Harry Styles” into a microphone by Trevor Noah . Even before Bonnie Raitt won Song of The Year for a ballad I’m sure the majority of the listening public has never heard. So let’s just get it over with: Beyoncé has once again lost the Grammy for Album of the Year . This time, to Harry Styles’ second-best album!

Listen… I’m not here to shit on Styles (at least, not too much), a man who makes good, sometimes great pop music and who impressively rose to prominence by auditioning for a televised talent show (inarguably the coolest route to fame). Harry’s House was a blockbuster record, and the song “Satellite” still causes me to astral-project on an emotional day. He earned himself the Billy Joel treatment with his historic 15-night run at Madison Square Garden. And as irrelevant as this fact may be, it was impossible to avoid this dude in pop culture over the past year (sometimes because of his music, and sometimes because of much sillier things ).

Still, there’s no comparing Styles’ buoyant puppy-love tunes to the world-stopping, time-shifting phenomenon that was and still is Beyonc é ’s Renaissance . Maybe I would be less embarrassed about Styles beating her (no, not really) if he hadn’t given one of the most underwhelming performances of the night when he struggled to get through his hit song “As It Was” like it was the national anthem. Or if he wasn’t totally boring and uncharismatic while giving speeches. Or if he didn’t say things like “this doesn’t happen to people like me” while picking up Album of the Year, which actually happens to cis white men quite frequently!

All of this to say, the Grammys are seemingly still on their bullshit . They’ve certainly made more egregious decisions in the past. But Beyoncé’s loss is especially frustrating this year, as so much of Sunday night’s ceremony was dedicated to telling viewers that the Recording Academy values Black musicians—including Beyoncé herself, who got what seemed like 50 performative shoutouts throughout the evening. While it was lovely watching her pick up Best R&B Song and Best Dance/Electronic Album, making her the most decorated artist in Grammy history, it all felt suspiciously calculated on the Academy’s part.

Speaking of performative shoutouts, the best and worst moment of the night was an overwhelmingly star-studded tribute honoring the first 50 years of hip-hop. Organized by Questlove, the lineup included Black Thought, Method Man, Public Enemy, Big Boi, Salt N Pepa, GloRilla, Lil Baby, Busta Rhymes, LL Cool J, Queen Latifah, Too Short, and more illustrious acts performing a crowded yet seamless medley of hits. (Weirdly, there was no Bad Boy representation.) Additionally, the male-to-female ratio was disappointing to me, given all of the iconic female emcees of years past to choose from and how many women are leading rap today.

Unfortunately, as many viewers on Twitter pointed out, the medley also included some rappers who have been accused of abuse, including Lil Uzi Vert and Nelly . More egregiously, though, this moment happened after the Grammys announced a new “Global Impact” award named after Dr. Dre, who has a well-documented history of domestic violence against women. It’s embarrassing that the Recording Academy didn’t consider the message this would send to survivors and, particularly, women in hip-hop. In light of the misogyny displayed online and within the rap community leading up to Tory Lanez’s conviction , it felt especially gross. Overall, the Grammys’ elaborate spotlighting of hip-hop felt like consuming a bunch of empty calories—it’s fun in the moment, but leaves you feeling unsatisfied.

The ceremony’s in memoriam segment, on the other hand, was a much more powerful highlight of the evening. Kacey Musgraves performed a flawless rendition of Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” while Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt honored Christine McVie with a pretty but shaky cover of “Songbird.” Slotted in the middle—but should’ve been saved for last—was Migos member Quavo paying tribute to his nephew Takeoff, who was fatally shot last November.

The rest of this year’s Grammy Awards was a mix of perfectly fine (Bad Bunny and Brandi Carlile) to lackluster (Lizzo) performances, awkward video packages, cuts to Taylor Swift’s white-girl dancing, an unwanted James Corden appearance, and middle-of-the-road victories. We got Madonna building up Sam Smith and Kim Petras ’ performance of “Unholy” like we were about to see someone get penetrated onstage, but it was just a lot of writhing around on a red-lit stage. ( Congrats to Kim though!) Stevie Wonder and Smokey Robinson performed what felt like the 87th Motown tribute we’ve seen at the Grammys. Mercifully, Jennifer Lopez was not involved this time —but her husband, Ben Affleck, stole the spotlight, looking so depleted you’d think he’d been banned from every Dunkin’ in L.A.

Host Trevor Noah did a decent job for an awards show I consider the least comedian-friendly; musicians can be weirdly stodgy and unfun (cut to every single person actively avoiding eye contact with him during his monologue.) Crowd work is often a fool’s errand, and silly bits, like when Noah surprised Adele with her crush Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, hardly ever land. However, the former Daily Show host managed to get through his B-minus jokes at breakneck speed with a consistent set of laughs. It’s fair to assume he’ll be hosting this thing for the next 15 years.

Finally, we must discuss the many, many minutes—maybe a half-hour total—that were wasted during this ceremony watching “superfans” pontificate about their favorite nominated artists in the most embarrassing fashion. Video montages are always the worst part of any awards show; there’s no way the attendees actually enjoy them or pay attention. But the Grammys, insistent on representing “the people” in recent years, made the night’s honored guests witness a televised version of online stan wars at multiple points throughout the night.

It was cringey until it was funny, and then it became cringey again when the superfans in question were corralled onto the stage during the presentation of that incredibly disappointing Album of the Year award. Noah’s stilted speech about racial harmony and a montage showing a Black child hugging a white cop was somehow less awkward than this. Leave the stans at home next time!

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Comments / 83

Marybeth Van Winkle
2d ago

Don’t watch these awards shows anymore. As for the Grammies, we have gone gone from chart topping, household names to mostly one hit wonders memorable only for the extremity of their costumes.

Reply
54
Cee
2d ago

why do people feel Bee deserves to win all the time, she not the only one with a good album, so much hype over this women with so many clones.

Reply(4)
51
Donna Robinson Gilbert
2d ago

Artistry does not mean shock factor. There is no music with feeling and soul anymore. Just vacuous meh. A flash in the pan with a yawn factor at best

Reply
47
Related
New York Post

What the devil were the Grammys doing letting Sam ‘Satan’ Smith troll most of America?

What’s the best way to piss off half of America in less than five minutes? It would be hard to beat what the Grammys did last night when they had pigtailed, filler-face-plumped Madonna introduce non-binary singer Sam Smith — who first came out as gay, then gender-fluid, and now demands to be called “they” — to perform a duet of a song called “Unholy,” with a transgender artist named Kim Petras, in which Smith dressed up as Satan in red tunic, hat and horns while dancers performed a devil-worshipping ritual around him, as “they” and Petras sang about a married couple...
Page Six

Madonna posts creepy video after shocking Grammys 2023 appearance

Madonna gave fans another glimpse at her eyebrow-raising Grammys’ look after facing backlash for continuously changing her appearance. In a creepy Instagram video posted on Monday, the singer walked slowly toward the camera as she hit a whip against the palm of her hand. “And the Winner is…,” the pop icon, 64, captioned the short video, which was set to the song “Baddest of Them All” by Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal. For the video, Madge paired the strange accessory with the same outfit she wore for the music awards ceremony: a black blazer dress, maxi skirt and white collared shirt. In typical...
OK! Magazine

Fans Go Off On Shania Twain's Confusing Grammy Awards Outfit: 'Supervillain Convention'

Shania Twain made a statement at the 2023 Grammy Awards. On Sunday, February 5, the country star, 57, sported a white and black outfit — with red hair — while on the red carpet, but some people were less than pleased with the look. One person wrote, “It’s giving cruella de ville,” while someone else said, “101 Dalmatians is shooting down the street.”“This grammys looking like a supervillain convention,” another person tweeted.Another said, "she looks like a mushroom dressed in that outfit with that hat."Some people praised the singer for not wearing something simple. “THIS IS A SERVEEEEEE IF YOU...
SheKnows

Beyoncé's Daughter Blue Ivy Makes Her Stage Debut in a Powerful Duet With Her Mama

Beyoncé Knowles-Carter and her daughter Blue Ivy Carter took to the stage on Saturday, in a what TMZ said was supposed to be a performance solely for the audience in Dubai, which included husband and father, Jay-Z. Much like a Broadway performance, comedy show, or inside joke, it was meant to be a “you had to be there” moment. Audience members were asked to put their phones in bags provided by the venue, the Atlantis Royal Hotel. But of course, despite their best efforts, recordings ended up on Twitter. This marked Blue Ivy’s first live, public (even more so than it...
POPSUGAR

Adele and Her Boyfriend, Rich Paul, Turn the Grammys Into a Glamorous Date Night

Adele and Rich Paul enjoyed an evening out at the Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday night. While they skipped the red carpet, the couple sat together inside, where they linked up with a handful of stars, from Lizzo to Dwayne Johnson (after some help from host Trevor Noah, that is). The 34-year-old singer was radiant in a burgundy gown, while the 41-year-old sports agent looked dapper in a black tux.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Page Six

Chris Brown throws temper tantrum after Grammys 2023 loss: ‘Who the f–k is this?’

Is ya man … on the floor … throwing a temper tantrum … over his 2023 Grammys loss? After Robert Glasper won the award for Best R&B Album for “Black Radio III” on Sunday, Chris Brown took to his Instagram Story to, well, be a sore loser. “BRO WHO THE F–K IS THIS?” the “Breezy” creator, 33, captioned a screenshot of his Google search of Glasper, which described the 44-year-old Houston native as “an American pianist, record producer, songwriter and musical arranger with a career that bridges several different musical and artistic genres.” Atop Glasper’s accolades, which include four previous Grammy wins, Brown once...
DOPE Quick Reads

Critics slam new Sam Smith video as unhealthy, not good for society-Good Morning Britain host says it's aimed at teens

Despite surpassing four million views, the new Sam Smith music video I’m Not Here to Make Friends has garnered mixed reviews from the public. On ITV’s Good Morning Britain, Alex Phillips recently classified Sam Smith’s divisive music video footage as “unhealthy” after he was corrected for misgendering Smith. Smith recently revealed that he was non-binary and uses the pronouns they/them. [i]
OK! Magazine

Beyoncé Misses Award Acceptance At The 2023 Grammys As She Was 'Stuck In Traffic'

Awkward! Beyoncé won her 31st Grammy award for Best R&B song — but the singer couldn't make it on stage as she was stuck in traffic, according to host Trevor Noah. Luckily, Nile Rodgers and The-Dream came to the rescue and accepted the trophy. "Y'all know n****s be on CP time," the latter said. "Beyoncé thanks y'all.""When I got called to play on this song, it was the most organic thing that every happened to me. I heard the song and I said, 'I want to play on that right now.' It was one take. I promise. I played it....
The Independent

Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral

Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
Whiskey Riff

Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?”

At the risk of sounding like a grumpy old man: How in the hell have these kids never even heard of Bonnie Raitt? The legendary blues singer won her 14th Grammy at last night’s awards ceremony, not including her Lifetime Achievement Award from 2022. She’s a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and her 1989 album Nick of Time was selected by the Library of Congress for preservation in the National Recording Registry and has been certified 5x […] The post Taylor Swift Fans Who Had Never Heard Of Bonnie Raitt Were Outraged After She Won The Grammy For Song Of The Year: “Who TF Is Bonnie Raitt?” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
KENTUCKY STATE
Deadline

Kim Petras Announces She’s First Transgender Woman To Win For Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Kim Petras marked her win for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with Sam Smith by reminding folks how she trailblazed her way to the Grammy stage. “Sam graciously wanted me to accept this award because I’m the first transgender woman to win this award,” she announced from stage to huge applause. Related Story Grammy Awards Winners List – Updating Live Related Story Trevor Noah Opens Grammys With A Dig At Los Angeles; Introduces The Rock To Big Fan Adele Related Story Viola Davis Now An 'EGOT' After Grammy Win Smith then encouraged folks to keep standing up for his partner on “Unholy.” This is Smith’s first Grammy win...
Vogue Magazine

The Best Dressed Stars at the 2023 Grammy Awards

The red carpet at tonight’s 65th annual Grammy Awards certainly did not disappoint. Music’s biggest night is never a snooze and this year was no exception. Whether it was with over-the-top capes (see: Lizzo in custom Dolce & Gabbana) or long, sweeping trains (as worn by Amanda Gorman, who wore Prada), musicians made bold statements with their wardrobe. The best dressed of the bunch were those who balanced the high drama expected of the Grammys with a sense of sophistication and refinement.
WWD

Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards

On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices.     It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
151K+
Followers
40K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy