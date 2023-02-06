Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
HS2: Council calls for rethink over Metrolink suspension
Councillors have urged a rethink over plans to remove some tram services during construction of the HS2 line. Under the current proposal, Metrolink services between Manchester Piccadilly and Ashton-under-Lyne will be suspended for two years. Concerns raised by Tameside Council over the "unacceptable level of disruption" will now be heard...
BBC
Work begins to improve Derby railway station
Work has begun to improve a city's railway station, Network Rail has said. The scheme to resurface platform one at Derby station will improve drainage, particularly during heavy downpours. The new platform is set to be completed by end of March with work being carried out at night to reduce...
BBC
Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition
A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
BBC
Sheffield clean air zone will rid city of dirty vehicles - councillor
A Green Party councillor has said a new clean air zone (CAZ) in Sheffield will rid the city of "old, polluting vehicles" when it comes into force. Douglas Johnson said air quality levels in parts of Sheffield had improved but were still at "illegal" levels. Drivers of taxis, vans, buses,...
BBC
Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery
A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
BBC
Hertfordshire council tax rise to support police agreed
An average £15 a year increase to council tax to help fund a county's police force has been agreed. Hertfordshire Police and Crime Commissioner, David Lloyd, said the rise would generate an extra £7m. The county's police and crime panel approved the increase after more than half of...
Moment youngster dumps bicycle onto railway tracks on busy Leeds line
Surveillance footage captures the moment two youths pushed a bike onto train tracks on a busy railway line.A CCTV video taken at Cross Gates station in Leeds from June 2022 shows one boy leaving the bicycle on the edge of the platform before the second pushes it onto the tracks.Network Rail condemned the incident as "reckless" and "irresponsible" behaviour."Placing items on the tracks can potentially cause a derailment and result in serious injury and potential loss of life to passengers and rail staff," Sergeant Rob Pile of British Transport Police said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Father runs length of M1 from Leeds to London to raise thousands for diabetic sonFather runs length of M1 from Leeds to London to raise thousands for diabetic sonKate visits market traders in Leeds to chat about newly launched campaign
BBC
Wrexham train fire: Services disrupted after blaze
Services have been disrupted after a fire broke out on a train. Emergency services were called at 06:43 GMT on Wednesday to the train near the A483 in Wrexham. The train caught fire below the A483 northbound stretch, between junction five and junction six. The railway line is blocked and the road is closed in that area.
Return train tickets expected to be scrapped in UK rail shake-up
The often discounted rate is to be replaced with two singles costing the same as the present return fare
BBC
A wave of tool theft spurs hi-tech security systems
It was his van alarm that woke him up. At 2:30 in the morning. As carpenter Derek (not his real name), who lives in the Midlands, raced downstairs and out to his front garden, he heard the thieves making their getaway into the night. Derek has had his tools stolen...
BBC
Decision due for 250 homes on greenfield land
A final decision over controversial plans to build hundreds of homes will be taken later this week. Developer Bloor Homes wants to build 250 homes on land near Whitycombe Farmhouse, between Banbury and Drayton. Residents have raised objections over parking, the loss of greenfield land and the impact of the...
Up to 80 holidaymakers say they had their cars 'stolen' by Heathrow meet and greet firm
At least 80 holidaymakers had their cars stolen after paying upwards of £145 to park them with a meet-and-greet firm. A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the thefts.
straightarrownews.com
Scotland’s wind turbines have been secretly using fossil fuels
Scotland’s power sector is being criticized after it was revealed that dozens of giant turbines have been using diesel generators. The information came from a whistleblower who says the environmental-friendly windmills were only turning thanks to fossil fuels. The revelation is now fueling environmental, health and safety concerns, especially...
BBC
Swanage Railway's final appeal to restore T3 class locomotive
A final appeal to complete the restoration of a Victorian steam locomotive has been launched. Swanage Railway in Dorset needs to raise £85,000 to return the London and South Western Railway T3 class locomotive to full working order. This is the final step of a £600,000 project after it...
BBC
Coventry City Council takes action over asylum hostel plan
A council has taken planning enforcement action to prevent the government from housing more than 100 extra asylum seekers in Coventry. Coventry City Council said it was a "last resort" to stop contractor Serco turning property there into a hostel. It added a new hostel would pressurise "already over-stretched" resources,...
BBC
Hertfordshire adult carers could get 10% pay rise - county council
Adult carers in Hertfordshire could be in line for a pay rise of 9.68%. Hertfordshire County Council's Conservative leadership hope the increase will help the authority recruit and retain staff. The council is yet to agree its final £1.04bn budget for 2023-24, but it has been recommended senior decision-makers approve...
Thursday briefing: Billions over budget, years overdue – no one knows what will happen to HS2
We all push deadlines and put off important tasks on our to-do lists. But generally, most of us do eventually get round to finishing what we started. The same cannot be said of HS2, the controversial high speed rail line 14 years in the making, purported to be the answer to England’s north-south divide.
BBC
Plans to replace derelict Stoke-on-Trent pub with supermarket
A derelict pub that has stood empty for several years is set to be knocked down amid plans to build a new supermarket. The Bell and Bear in Shelton, Stoke-on-Trent, had been branded an "eyesore" by local residents after it was vandalised and fell into disrepair. Council leader Abi Brown...
BBC
Parents protest against Devon County Council's SEND failures
Parents have accused a council of "relentless institutional failings" of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND). They staged a protest in Exeter against what they say is poor provision by Devon County Council in supporting children with additional needs. The authority admitted there were "significant problems across the...
BBC
Plan for 200 homes involves demolishing houses
A proposal for 200 new Wiltshire homes that would involve the demolition of existing houses is facing objections. The plan is for farmland near Storridge Road, near Westbury, and would involve the pulling down of number 13 and 14 to give access to the new homes. Gladman Developments has tried...
