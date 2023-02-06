ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

An 11-year-old North Korean girl has built a YouTube following by talking about "Harry Potter" and water parks, and it marks a new era in her country's propaganda style

By Matthew Loh
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MTmbg_0kdhlDdr00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbX1c_0kdhlDdr00
YouTuber Song A holds up a copy of "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone" as she provides commentary in her first video.

Screenshot/YouTube/Sally Parks [송아 SongA Channel]

  • North Korean YouTuber Song A uploads videos depicting an idyllic life in Pyongyang.
  • The 11-year-old says she reads "Harry Potter," goes to water parks, and eats dessert with her best friend.
  • Experts say her channel, which has 21,000 subscribers, is likely part of an orchestrated propaganda effort.

If you're a kid, North Korea is the place to be, according to 11-year-old YouTuber Song A.

"Have you ever been to Pyongyang? Well if you come here, you'll be totally surprised," she says in a lilting, quasi-British accent . "Because literally wherever you go, there are amusement parks, such as Munsu Water Park, the Central Zoo, Roller Skate Park."

"Endless things where our children can enjoy," she continues.

Song A, who says she's just finished the fifth grade, has accumulated around 21,000 YouTube subscribers in nine months with her idyllic depictions of everyday life in North Korea's capital.

Her channel is one of several North Korean YouTube accounts that have emerged since 2022, which researchers say are likely part of a concerted propaganda effort to rebrand the tightly restricted country's image as a model society, CNN first reported.

Other North Korean YouTubers have uploaded videos of themselves eating popsicles , going fishing , hitting the gym , and shopping for groceries.

In Song A's videos, she goes swimming and rock climbing, snacks on fruit-flavored shaved ice with her best friend, and receives dancing lessons from her aunt — all while providing commentary in English.

Song A says she's learned the language through the initiative of her mother. "She taught me English from a very young age. Thanks to her, I knew more than 50 English words since I started speaking," she says.

Her favorite book is "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone," she adds, holding up a copy with the label "Harry Potter" written in Mandarin on its cover.

At Pyongyang's "Sci-Tech Complex," she watches a 4D short film featuring dinosaurs and undersea coral reefs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2Afp_0kdhlDdr00
Song A has posted 12 videos over the last nine months, and attracted a following of 21,000 subscribers in the process.

Screenshot/YouTube/Sally Parks [송아 SongA Channel]

There are telling signs that Song A's videos may be scripted, or at least not as candid as her channel portrays. Her eyes often dart away from the camera, as though looking to someone for guidance, and she speaks as though reciting lines from a play.

In several clips, she's seen talking to a phone on a selfie stick, meaning a second camera is present when she films content like her first day back at school.

North Korean YouTube channels like hers might be part of a push by Kim Jong Un to get more "creative" with propaganda techniques, Ha Seung-hee, a research professor of North Korea studies at Dongguk University, told CNN.

"There was talk about shedding previous forms of propaganda and implementing new forms," Ha said, per the outlet.

The videos depict real amusement parks, coffee shops, and 4D cinemas in North Korea, but experts say it's unlikely they represent anything close to the typical life of North Koreans. Only a select few people in the country have access to the internet , much less the tools needed to film and upload a YouTube video.

Park Seong-cheol, a researcher at the Database Centre for North Korean Human Rights, said the facilities shown off on YouTube channels like Song A's are only accessible to "special people in a special class," per CNN.

Song A's channel could not be reached for comment. YouTube did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 17

Jeff Johnson
2d ago

the government from the country is forcing her to do it. they are trying to show the rest of the world they are "changing" then will attack. even Ray Charles can see that

Reply
12
The Boss
2d ago

I really don't know how to feel about this man.. I feel bad bc of the thought something may happen, or is happening to her.

Reply(3)
5
Related
msn.com

Half of the civilian population was killed or wounded in a drone bacteriological attack”…North Korea’s provocations during the year-end and New Year’s holidays “shook South Korea”, a horrifying report said.

North Korea’s provocations did not cease during the year-end and New Year holidays.22On New Year’s Eve in 2005, it launched three short-range ballistic missiles.23On New Year’s Day, North Korea fired three short-range ballistic missiles into the Sea of Japan. Among these, there was one act in particular...
New York Post

Critics slam Disney for ‘anti-white’ episode of ‘The Proud Family’ reboot

Critics are slamming Disney as “woke” and “anti-white” over an episode of a kids show that features a song covering the history of slavery in the US and the need for “reparations.” The backlash stemmed from a Juneteenth episode of “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder,” a reboot of the popular early aughts cartoon that airs on Disney’s streaming service Disney+. A clip from the episode that’s been making the rounds on social media shows characters singing a tune about how America has “still not atoned for” slavery and systemic racism. “Slaves built this country and we the descendants of slaves in...
The Hill

Harry Potter franchise to feature transgender character for first time

J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World appears set to welcome its first openly transgender character. Sirona Ryan, who is reportedly a transgender witch, will appear in the soon-to-be released “Hogwarts Legacy” video game, which reimagines Rowling’s Wizarding World — based on the author’s “Harry Potter” novels — as a 19th-century role-playing game. The gaming site GameRevolution was…
Creative Bloq

AI house party images are freaking people out

We can all spot a photo created by AI, right? We like to think so at least. While the latest series of photos showing a fake house party full of people who don't exist doesn't exactly challenge that assumption, it might make you do a double take. A Twitter user...
msn.com

‘He Is Drinking Fine Spirits and Wines Like a Fish’: King Jong-un Reportedly in the Midst of a Booze-Filled Midlife Crisis, Frequently Cries After Drinking

Kim Jong-un, the supreme leader of North Korea, is struggling with a midlife crisis and is drinking heavily, The Telegraph reported. According to The Telegraph (courtesy of The Drinks Business), Dr. Choi Jinwook, a Seoul, South Korea-based academic is claiming that Kim Jong-un, who turned 39 years old earlier this month, is drinking excessively and then crying.
The Independent

‘Dad is here, don’t be scared’: Moment father comforts young girl pulled from rubble of building in Syria

A father tightly hugged his young daughter after rescuers dug her out from underneath the rubble of a building after an earthquake struck Syria.At least 5,000 people have died in Syria and Turkey after two earthquakes occurred on Monday, 6 February.Thousands of buildings have been destroyed and tens of thousands of people were injured or displaced in several cities.Heartwarming footage shows the moment the father tells his daughter, Nour, “Dad is here, don’t be scared” as a search team pulls her from the wreckage. Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Thousands of rescue workers leave Istanbul Airport for earthquake-affected regionsTurkey earthquake: Aerial views capture buildings reduced to rubbleChandelier swings as powerful earthquake shakes Turkey killing thousands
Insider

Insider

763K+
Followers
40K+
Post
444M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy