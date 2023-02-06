Turkish official says death toll from earthquake is now at 284, bringing overall death toll in Turkey and Syria to 568
Turkish official says death toll from earthquake is now at 284, bringing overall death toll in Turkey and Syria to 568.
Turkish official says death toll from earthquake is now at 284, bringing overall death toll in Turkey and Syria to 568.
Straightforward news, context and analysis.https://abcnews.go.com
Our new Privacy Policy will go into effect on January 1st, 2023. Follow the link to read our updated Privacy Policy
Comments / 0