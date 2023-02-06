ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thermal, CA

Pedestrian killed in Thermal crash

By Marian Bouchot
 3 days ago
California Highway Patrol confirmed a male pedestrian was killed in a crash in Thermal Sunday evening.

Around 8:30 p.m., a westbound vehicle on Avenue 62 hit a male pedestrian in the roadway. The male was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The area was shut down momentarily, and traffic was directed to use an alternate route if driving into Mecca.

CHP said alcohol and drugs are not a factor for the vehicle's driver.

