Boxing Scene

Tyson Fury: I Think Tommy Will Wear Jake Paul Out, Stop Him in Later Rounds

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, the older brother of light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury, believes his brother will wear down and eventually stop Jake Paul in the later rounds. Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) will collide with Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Tyson believes his brother...
Boxing Scene

Anthony Joshua-Jermaine Franklin Official For April 1, Joshua's First Bout With James

Former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) fights at The O2 in London for the first time since 2016 as he begins life under the tutelage of new head trainer Derrick James. ‘AJ’ returns to the scene of his first World Title win over Charles Martin to face another American contender in Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs). Saginaw’s ‘989 Assassin’ pushed Dillian Whyte all the way in a close points loss at Wembley’s OVO Arena last November and is relishing his shot against one of the biggest names in the sport.
Boxing Scene

Tommy Fury: Jake Paul Not on My Level, I Hope He Has Ambulance on Speed Dial!

Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) has promised to do a lot of damage when he steps in the ring with Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs). Fury will finally step in the ring with Paul on February 26th in Saudi Arabia. They were scheduled...
Boxing Scene

Mark Chamberlain Hopes To Fight For British Title Sooner Than Later

UNBEATEN LIGHTWEIGHT BANGER Mark Chamberlain hopes that a shot at the British title could be on the cards by the end of the year. The 11-0 man from Waterlooville won the IBF European title last time out with a resounding points success over Marc Vidal at Wembley Arena last July and now, after recovering from a shoulder injury, he is set to go again when he co-headlines at York Hall on Friday February 17 with a defence against Vairo Lenti.
Boxing Scene

Callum Smith: Stepien is Just What I Need Going Into Beterbiev Fight

As BoxingScene.com recently reported, Callum Smith fights in Liverpool for the first time since 2019 when he faces undefeated world-ranked Pole Pawel Stepien at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday March 11, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand). The WBC’s No.1 ranked light heavyweight Smith (29-1, 21...
Boxing Scene

Adrien Broner Believes Gervonta Davis Would Defeat Regis Prograis

Unlike most fighters who have found comfort in one particular weight class, Gervonta Davis is seemingly at home no matter where he fights. Initially, after stopping Jose Pedraza dead in his tracks in 2017 to claim the IBF super featherweight title, Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) has gone on to handle business at 135 pounds. But, on a whim, Davis made the bold move to 140 pounds in 2021, serving up a knockout victory against Mario Barrios while relieving him of his WBA "Regular" super lightweight title.
Boxing Scene

Dalton Smith: I Believe I'm One of The Next Stars To Come Through

Dalton Smith knows his boxing history, so even in an age when success can often be regarded as world title or nothing, being British champion was the first big target for him when he turned professional. Now the Sheffield fighter is two wins away from winning a Lonsdale Belt outright, so other ambitions can wait for now.
Boxing Scene

Yves Ulysse Suffers Broken Ankle in Stoppage Loss, Will Undergo Surgery

In last Thursday’s fight against Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1, 16 KOs), called off by the referee, Yves Ulysse Jr (22-3, 12 KOs) suffered an injury to his left ankle. A medical exam and an x-ray confirmed that the break was quite severe and that the Quebec boxer will need to go under the knife.
Boxing Scene

Devin Haney: I Might Move To 140 Pounds To F--- Up Teofimo Lopez

Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is all-in on next facing Vasiliy Lomachenko, but he’s already sending preemptive strikes toward another opponent in a new division. Haney and Lomachenko should meet sometime this spring, and if Haney defends his 135-pound titles, he could move up to 140 pounds immediately after.
Boxing Scene

Junior Lightweight: Refresh Underway

As Emanuel Navarrete battered away at a game, dangerous Liam Wilson last Friday to score a stoppage a belt in his third weight class, fans weren’t just treated to one of the best fights so far in 2023. Fans were treated to the first leg of a two-week swing...
Boxing Scene

Frank Warren: Joe Joyce Will Have Proper Test in Zhang, Fury Could Be Next

I WAS DELIGHTED last week to be able to officially signpost a proper banger of a heavyweight fight for April 15 when Big Joe Joyce goes up against Big Bang Zhang, otherwise known as Zhilei Zhang. I’ve got a good feeling about this one and I think we could be...
Boxing Scene

Heather Hardy vs. Taynna Cardoso on February 23 at Sony Hall

Former world champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy will take another step to become a contender once again when she battles former Brazilian champion Taynna Cardoso on February 23 at Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, mid-town Manhattan. Hardy vs. Cardoso, an eight-round super featherweight bout, is...
Boxing Scene

Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison - Undercard Information

As previously reported, undefeated Australian star Tim Tszyu will take on former world champion Tony Harrison in a 12-round WBO interim-super welterweight world title fight, Sunday, March 12, at Qudos Bank Arena in his hometown of Sydney, Australia. Support from the NSW Government has enabled the high-profile return to Sydney...

