Read full article on original website
Related
Boxing Scene
Tyson Fury: I Think Tommy Will Wear Jake Paul Out, Stop Him in Later Rounds
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, the older brother of light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury, believes his brother will wear down and eventually stop Jake Paul in the later rounds. Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) will collide with Paul (6-0, 4 KOs) on February 26 in Saudi Arabia. Tyson believes his brother...
Boxing Scene
Anthony Joshua-Jermaine Franklin Official For April 1, Joshua's First Bout With James
Former two-time unified heavyweight champion of the world Anthony Joshua (24-3, 22 KOs) fights at The O2 in London for the first time since 2016 as he begins life under the tutelage of new head trainer Derrick James. ‘AJ’ returns to the scene of his first World Title win over Charles Martin to face another American contender in Jermaine Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs). Saginaw’s ‘989 Assassin’ pushed Dillian Whyte all the way in a close points loss at Wembley’s OVO Arena last November and is relishing his shot against one of the biggest names in the sport.
Boxing Scene
Tommy Fury: Jake Paul Not on My Level, I Hope He Has Ambulance on Speed Dial!
Light heavyweight prospect Tommy Fury (8-0, 4 KOs) has promised to do a lot of damage when he steps in the ring with Youtube star turned boxer, Jake Paul (6-0, 4 KOs). Fury will finally step in the ring with Paul on February 26th in Saudi Arabia. They were scheduled...
Boxing Scene
Mark Chamberlain Hopes To Fight For British Title Sooner Than Later
UNBEATEN LIGHTWEIGHT BANGER Mark Chamberlain hopes that a shot at the British title could be on the cards by the end of the year. The 11-0 man from Waterlooville won the IBF European title last time out with a resounding points success over Marc Vidal at Wembley Arena last July and now, after recovering from a shoulder injury, he is set to go again when he co-headlines at York Hall on Friday February 17 with a defence against Vairo Lenti.
Boxing Scene
Callum Smith: Stepien is Just What I Need Going Into Beterbiev Fight
As BoxingScene.com recently reported, Callum Smith fights in Liverpool for the first time since 2019 when he faces undefeated world-ranked Pole Pawel Stepien at the M&S Bank Arena on Saturday March 11, live worldwide on DAZN (excluding Australia and New Zealand). The WBC’s No.1 ranked light heavyweight Smith (29-1, 21...
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Boxing Scene
Hearn: We Would Entertain Baumgardner-Mayer Rematch; Top Rank Offer’s Gotta Be Right
NEW YORK – Alycia Baumgardner’s promoter mentioned four potential opponents for the fully unified 130-pound champion early Sunday morning before Mikaela Mayer’s name came up during a post-fight press conference. Eddie Hearn discussed Baumgardner boxing Hyun Mi Choi (20-0-1, 5 KOs), the WBA’s super featherweight champion in...
Boxing Scene
Adrien Broner Believes Gervonta Davis Would Defeat Regis Prograis
Unlike most fighters who have found comfort in one particular weight class, Gervonta Davis is seemingly at home no matter where he fights. Initially, after stopping Jose Pedraza dead in his tracks in 2017 to claim the IBF super featherweight title, Davis (28-0, 26 KOs) has gone on to handle business at 135 pounds. But, on a whim, Davis made the bold move to 140 pounds in 2021, serving up a knockout victory against Mario Barrios while relieving him of his WBA "Regular" super lightweight title.
Boxing Scene
Dalton Smith: I Believe I'm One of The Next Stars To Come Through
Dalton Smith knows his boxing history, so even in an age when success can often be regarded as world title or nothing, being British champion was the first big target for him when he turned professional. Now the Sheffield fighter is two wins away from winning a Lonsdale Belt outright, so other ambitions can wait for now.
Boxing Scene
Yves Ulysse Suffers Broken Ankle in Stoppage Loss, Will Undergo Surgery
In last Thursday’s fight against Gabriel Gollaz Valenzuela (26-3-1, 16 KOs), called off by the referee, Yves Ulysse Jr (22-3, 12 KOs) suffered an injury to his left ankle. A medical exam and an x-ray confirmed that the break was quite severe and that the Quebec boxer will need to go under the knife.
Boxing Scene
Devin Haney: I Might Move To 140 Pounds To F--- Up Teofimo Lopez
Undisputed lightweight champion Devin Haney is all-in on next facing Vasiliy Lomachenko, but he’s already sending preemptive strikes toward another opponent in a new division. Haney and Lomachenko should meet sometime this spring, and if Haney defends his 135-pound titles, he could move up to 140 pounds immediately after.
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant: Benavidez Opponents Have Been One Dimensional & Not In Same Universe As Me
LOS ANGELES — Caleb Plant believes he’s a cut above all of the previous opponents upcoming adversary David Benavidez has ever faced. Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) will finally settle their yearslong beef in a super middleweight matchup on March 25 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Showtime pay-per-view.
Boxing Scene
Junior Lightweight: Refresh Underway
As Emanuel Navarrete battered away at a game, dangerous Liam Wilson last Friday to score a stoppage a belt in his third weight class, fans weren’t just treated to one of the best fights so far in 2023. Fans were treated to the first leg of a two-week swing...
Boxing Scene
Salita On Whyte-Wallin: Dillian Needs To Beat Someone Legitimate To Warrant Joshua Fight
Otto Wallin won another fight on January 27 in what has become a tedious process to remain active while the heavyweight contender’s promoter attempts to land him another high-profile opportunity. The Swedish southpaw defeated Mexican veteran Helaman Olguin by unanimous decision in a non-televised eight-rounder in Windham, New Hampshire....
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Jr. To Face Former UFC Champ Anthony Pettis In Boxing Match On April 1
Roy Jones Jr. still feels that he has some fight left in him. The 54-year-old will meet former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis in an eight-round professional boxing match on April 1 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The bout will headline a pay-per-view card promoted by UFC welterweight...
Boxing Scene
Frank Warren: Joe Joyce Will Have Proper Test in Zhang, Fury Could Be Next
I WAS DELIGHTED last week to be able to officially signpost a proper banger of a heavyweight fight for April 15 when Big Joe Joyce goes up against Big Bang Zhang, otherwise known as Zhilei Zhang. I’ve got a good feeling about this one and I think we could be...
Boxing Scene
Heather Hardy vs. Taynna Cardoso on February 23 at Sony Hall
Former world champion Heather “The Heat” Hardy will take another step to become a contender once again when she battles former Brazilian champion Taynna Cardoso on February 23 at Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, mid-town Manhattan. Hardy vs. Cardoso, an eight-round super featherweight bout, is...
Boxing Scene
Hearn Says He Would ‘Love’ to Work with Ngannou, Bullish on Matching Him with Joshua Straightaway
Eddie Hearn can already hear the till whistling. The head of Matchroom believes former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou is on the precipice of a very lucrative and potentially successful stint in boxing. Ngannou, one of the most famous figures from the UFC, is now a free agent after he...
Boxing Scene
Tim Tszyu vs. Tony Harrison - Undercard Information
As previously reported, undefeated Australian star Tim Tszyu will take on former world champion Tony Harrison in a 12-round WBO interim-super welterweight world title fight, Sunday, March 12, at Qudos Bank Arena in his hometown of Sydney, Australia. Support from the NSW Government has enabled the high-profile return to Sydney...
Boxing Scene
Whyte: 'I Would Have Been Better Off Losing The Franklin Fight and Getting The AJ Fight'
British heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte feels like he is being shafted these days by the powers that be, if recent indications of Anthony Joshua’s next opponent are accurate. Joshua, the former heavyweight champion from London, is expected to return to the ring on April 1, most likely against Jermaine...
Comments / 0