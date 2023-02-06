UK interest rates likely to rise again, says BoE’s Mann; UK housebuilding falls; FTSE 100 drops from record high – business live

2.13pm GMT

Catherine Mann also warned today that Britain’s exit from the European Union has harmed the economy.

In her speech, the BoE interest rate setter said Brexit trade barriers were a ‘shock’ to the United Kingdom economy, which weren’t suffered by the US or the eurozone.

Mann explained:

All three regions faced a sequence of shocks to both demand and supply - first, the Covid and lockdown-induced global demand rotation and subsequent supply bottlenecks yielded high goods prices, chip shortages, and output problems around the world. Before the economy had a chance to return to equilibrium, the energy shock caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine raised gas prices globally, but because of more fragmented markets, had implications far more dire for the euro area and UK. However, the UK has also been affected by a third type of shock which makes it unique: no other country chose to unilaterally impose trade barriers on its closest trading partners.

UK inflation was recorded at 10.5% in December, above the eurozone’s 9.2% that month – and 8.5% in January - while in the US inflation fell to 6.5% in December.

Mann added that Brexit had hit investment as well as trade:

It appears that increases in early retirement and long-term illness have reduced labor supply and Brexit has reduced trade and investment efficiencies. Supply weakness can be an important ingredient in the search for turning points in inflation, even if demand is weak as well.

1.50pm GMT

Prepayment meters: Magistrates told to stop allowing forced installations

The senior presiding judge of England and Wales has told magistrates to stop processing applications by energy firms to enter homes to install prepayment meters.

In guidance issued on Monday, Lord Justice Edis told magistrates that applications for warrants of entry to install a prepayment meter “should, with immediate effect, cease to be listed and no further such applications are to be determined until further notice”.

The move followed Ofgem becoming so concerned at energy firms’ practices around forced prepayment meter installation that it had asked them all to suspend the activity, the guidance said.

Related: Ofgem warns suppliers over forcible installation of prepayment meters

It read:

“Magistrates and district judges (magistrates’ courts) in issuing warrants of entry must act proportionately and with regard to the human rights of the people affected, particular any people with vulnerability. “In carrying out this assessment, they have reasonably placed reliance on the assurance made by all applicants on oath that the supplier and their agents have complied with the standards set by Ofgem, the energy regulator. “However, it has now come to light that Ofgem has become sufficiently concerned at the operation of suppliers as to ask all energy companies to suspend forced installation of pre-payment meters, to ask all suppliers to review their activities, and to carry out a comprehensive investigation into one supplier. “In light of that, applications for warrants of entry for the purpose of installing a pre-payment meter should, with immediate effect, cease to be listed and no further such applications are to be determined until further notice.”

1.33pm GMT

Turkey’s lira hit a record low and its stock markets tumbled today, following the awful news of a major earthquake that has killed more than 1,700 people .

The lira slipped to 18.85 against the US dollar, while the BIST 30 share index is down 4.6% with bank stocks down more than 5% at one stage.

Related: Turkey and Syria: more than 1,700 people confirmed dead after two large earthquakes strike – latest updates

Yields on local 10-year government bonds rose to as much as 10.2% - their highest in nearly two months.

Piotr Matys , senior FX analyst at In Touch Capital Markets , says (via Reuters):

“The tragic events with southern part of Turkey being hit by a powerful earthquake is source of additional uncertainty ahead of crucial elections that most likely are going to be held in May.”

Inflation in Turkey was higher than expected in January, at over 57% , with the weak lira pushing up import prices following unorthodox interest rate cuts last year.

1.24pm GMT

Clothing retailer M&Co is to shut all of its stores later in the spring after being bought out of administration, PA Media reports.

The Scottish chain was bought by AK Retail after being put into administration for the second time in December.

However, branches around the UK announced on social media that the deal did not include the stores or staff.

M&Co has about 170 branches around the UK. The BBC reports that their closude could cost almost 2,000 jobs.

In a post on Facebook, the stores said:

“Unfortunately we haven’t received the news we would have hoped for during our administration period, and would like to share this news with you. “As we haven’t received any funded, deliverable offers that would result in the transfer of the company’s stores or staff to a potential buyer, this means that all of our stores will close. “The M&Co Brand has been purchased, but unfortunately this does not include a future for our stores, website or staff. “We will trade all of our stores until Easter, and then begin the close down process. We will update you closer to the time, of our actual closing date.”

M&Co, previously known as Mackays, is said to have started as a pawnbroker in Paisley, Renfrewshire, in the 19th century but switched to selling clothes in the 1950s.

AK Retail said it is “considering all options”.

1.03pm GMT

PC maker Dell’s decision to cut 5% of its workforce reflects the company’s sensitivity to consumer and corporate confidence, says Susannah Streeter, senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown:

The company had already limited recruitment and cut back on spending, with Cisco, HP and IBM also restructuring. To try and weather the incoming storm, it seems clear Dell required a much bigger hammer to try and knock the company into a more defensive shape and prepare for the AI future. The company has been buffeted by the crosswinds unleashed as the era of cheap money came to an abrupt end and sales dropped following the pandemic surge. Many companies brought forward IT purchases during the crisis, as the world shifted to virtual ways of working, which has inevitably had an impact on future budgets. With interest rates hurtling upwards and more firms becoming cautious, there has been a double whammy effect on PC sales.

12.05pm GMT

Banking news: The Rothschild family is seeking to take its Paris-listed investment bank, Rothschild & Co, private.

Concordia, the family-owned holding and Rothschild & Co’s largest shareholder, is poised to file a tender offer for the investment bank’s shares at €48 each, Rothschild said in a statement.

The price represents a premium of 19% compared to Rothschild & Co’s previous closing stock price as of Friday, at €40.25.

Shares in Rothschild & Co have jumped 17% to €47.20 this morning

12.00pm GMT

The pound dropped to a one-month low against the US dollar this morning, despite Catherine Mann’s prediction that the next move in UK interest rates will be up, not down.

Sterling touched $1.2019, its weakest point against the dollar since January 6th.

11.40am GMT

Mann: tighten-stop-tighten-loosen policy boogie would be mistake

In her speech this morning , Catherine Mann argued against pausing the Bank of England’s hiking cycle so the central bank can assess the inflation dynamics.

Although such a pause would be welcomed by indebted households and businesses, Mann argues it would be a mistake to stop raising interest rates, and then restart. Such a move would be a “tighten-stop-tighten-loosen policy boogie”, she says (not an economics term I’m familiar with!)

As Mann put it:

If inflation indeed is more persistent, then Bank Rate will need to rise again after the pause, to be followed later with reversal. In my view, a tighten-stop-tighten-loosen policy boogie looks too much like fine-tuning to be good monetary policy. It is both hard to communicate and to transmit through markets to the real economy.

11.26am GMT

Bloomberg: Dell to cut about 6,650 Jobs as PC sales plunge

Dell Technologies has become the latest tech firms to make thousands of job cuts as the IT sector is hit by slowing demand.

Dell is to eliminate about 6,650 jobs, Bloomberg reports this morning.

They say:

The company is experiencing market conditions that “continue to erode with an uncertain future,” Co-Chief Operating Officer Jeff Clarke wrote in a memo viewed by Bloomberg. The reductions amount to about 5% of Dell’s global workforce, according to a company spokesperson. After a pandemic-era PC boom, Dell and other hardware makers have seen cratering demand. Industry analyst IDC said preliminary data show personal computer shipments dropped sharply in the fourth quarter of 2022. Among major companies, Dell saw the largest decline — 37% compared with the same period in 2021, according to IDC. Dell generates about 55% of its revenue from PCs. Clarke told workers that previous cost-cutting measures, including a pause on hiring and limits on travel, are no longer enough. The department reorganizations, along with the job reductions, are viewed as an opportunity to drive efficiency, the spokesperson said.

11.24am GMT

In another interesting development in the car industry, BMW are in talks with UK government over a £75m grant to guarantee production of electric Minis at its Cowley carworks in Oxford.

Sky News reported last weekend that the German auto giant was negotiating with officials at the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy over a grant from Whitehall’s Automotive Transformation Fund.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor , says it is a highly welcome development for the British car industry after a very tough year.

The deal could provide a boost to the UK’s auto exports with the potential for job creations at a time when the UK economy is struggling with rampant inflation and sluggish growth. Macroeconomic headwinds including post-pandemic global supply chain bottlenecks caused chaos for UK car production last year resulting in a major slump last year. 2023 is set to be the year in which electric vehicle production kicks into high gear, a key growth opportunity for the global auto industry with the UK government keen to attract a slice of the pie. Despite its German ownership, MINI’s UK plants in Swindon and Oxford are still at the heart of its production line, ready to be exported abroad. MINI’s unique style and range of models and prices have made it an extremely popular car among consumers particularly in urban areas. The explosion of electric MINI demand could provide a tailwind to sales ahead. In January, BMW said its full-year sales of electric vehicles more than doubled year-on-year. Mini’s electric hatchback was a bestseller, accounting for almost 15% of BMW’s EV sales in 2022.”

10.52am GMT

In the bond market, the bastion of the left-wing economic establishment , UK government debt prices have fallen today as traders anticipate future interest rate rises.

This has pushed up the interest rate, or yield, on short and long-dated government bonds. The two-year gilt yield has jumped by 14 basis points to 3.4%, from 3.27%, while thirty-year gilt yields are 9 basis points higher at 3.7%.

As well as Catherine Mann’s comments, investors are also digesting last Friday’s jump in US job creation. Although that was good news for America’s economy, it could lead to further US interest rate increases, as the Federal Reserve battles inflation.

10.37am GMT

Catherine Mann is probably right that we will see another interest rate rise before interest rate cuts , says Professor Costas Milas , of the Management School at the University of Liverpool .

However, this might be, to a large extent, due to divergence in inflation expectations between the Bank’s MPC and the public, he explains:

The MPC now forecasts UK inflation dropping below 1% two years ahead. The latest public expectations of inflation (in November 2022) “see” two-year ahead inflation at 3.4%. Assessing inflation forecasts based on the median statistic reveals that the Bank has historically underestimated UK inflation by 0.37 percentage whereas the public has historically overestimated UK inflation by 0.70 percentage points. This is very problematic: the public consistently expects much higher inflation than the Bank which (a) raises a credibility issue in terms of the BoE’s policy actions and (b) creates additional inflation pressures through, for instance, demands for higher wages. All these therefore call for higher than otherwise interest rates.

10.24am GMT

Over in the eurozone, consumer spending weakened at the end of last year as the slowing economy hit demand.

Eurozone retail sales dropped by 2.7% month-on-month in December, and were 2.8% lower than the previous year, a little worse than expected.

10.00am GMT

The drop in UK construction activity last month shows the impact of the recession, says Joe Sullivan, partner at MHA , the accountancy and audit firm.

For weaker companies cracks are starting appear, as costs rise, Sullivan warns, adding:

They can no longer just survive on cheap borrowing and past Covid-19 government initiatives. Well-run operations and companies will survive but must maintain a clear business plan, focusing on reducing contract risk and cost control. Material price inflation may have eased but the cost of specialist labour and steel will still increase this year.

9.50am GMT

"Wrecking ball" of higher inflation and interest rates hits housebuilding

“The wrecking ball of higher inflation and interest rates” knocked UK housebuilding output to its weakest since May 2020 , says Dr John Glen, Chief Economist at the Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply.

Glen says stretched mortgage affordability, which worsened after the calamatous mini-budget, impacted on the building of new homes.

He says:

“The continuing price pressures for energy and wages still remain a concern, along with the highest level of job shedding for two years and building skills remaining in short supply. Evidently, there are still roadblocks ahead, but we should have faith that the sector can see a path through for better outcomes in 2023 after languishing in contraction in the last few months.”

9.40am GMT

Sharp fall in house building hits UK construction output

Britain’s construction sector has suffered its worst month in almost three years, as housebuilding was hit by rising borrowing costs.

UK construction companies reported another downturn in business activity during January, the latest survey of purchasing managers from S&P Global and CIPS shows.

Building firms blamed weaker client demand, and a slowdown in new projects in recent months due to rising borrowing costs.

House building was the weakest-performing category of construction output in January, shrinking at the fastest rate since May 2020. Lower volumes of residential work were attributed to rising borrowing costs, unfavourable market conditions and greater caution among clients, S&P Global says.

UK construction PMI to February 2023 Photograph: S&P Global

The surge in mortgage rates in recent months has weighed on the housing market, knocking demand for mortgages to the lowest level since the depths of the 2020 lockdown.

Related: UK demand for mortgages slumps as interest rates deter buyers

Commercial activity decreased for the first time in five months during January, reflecting softer demand and delayed-decision making on new projects. But civil engineering activity inched up, close to levels showing activity stabilised.

Overall, the Construction Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 48.4 from 48.8 in December, hitting its lowest level since May 2020. Any reading below 50 shows a contraction, so this shows a drop in activity.

But, there are some positive signals – with business expectations rebounding from the low point seen last December.

Tim Moore , economics director at S&P Global Market Intelligence , explains:

For some firms, the recovery in business optimism to its highest for six months was driven by signs of a turnaround in new sales enquires at the start of 2023. Other construction companies simply noted gradual improvements in the general economic outlook and hoped that confidence would return at a later stage this year to alleviate the current lack of momentum in the house building sector.”

9.29am GMT

National Grid puts two coal-fired power stations on standby

Cooling towers standing above a mountain of coal at the Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station near Nottingham last July. Photograph: Neil Hall/EPA

National Grid has asked two coal-fired power plants to warm up in case electricity supplies are tight tomorrow.



The Grid’s electricity system operator (ESO) asked Uniper’s Ratcliffe-on-Soar unit on Sunday to prepare for use on Tuesday. This morning, the ESO issued a further notice, requiring EDF’s West Burton A plant, also in Nottinghamshire, to warm up for use on Tuesday.



They are two of the five coal-fired units that National Grid has paid to put on standby as part of winter contingency plans .



Wind speeds have dropped this week, cutting the amount of wind power generated for use in Great Britain.



ESO figures this morning show that wind accounts for 18% of power generation, down from as high as 52% on some days last week.



The ESO said asking the plants to warm was “prudent” and added “this does not mean electricity supplies are at risk”.



The coal plants have been warmed several times this winter but have been stood down each time. The cost of keeping them on standby has been estimated at between £220m and £420m.

9.14am GMT

New UK car market grew 14.7% in January

It’s official, the UK’s new car market grew for the sixth month running in January.

Car registrations rose by 14.7% last month, with 131,994 new cars hitting the road, according to industry body the SMMT.

This was the best start to the year since January 2020, when 149,279 units were registered.

Sales of battery-powered electric cars jumped by 19.8% to 17,294, while petrol car sales were 14.6% higher at 58,973. Motorists continued to shun diesel, though – knocking sales by 12.1% to 5,280.

The SMMT predicts the car market will grow by 11.1% this year, to reach 1.79m units, “despite straitened economy and strained supply chains”.

The SMMT is concerned, though, that the rollout of electric chargepoints is not keeping pace with growt in sales of plug-in vehicles.

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, says:

The automotive industry is already delivering growth that bucks the national trend and is poised, with the right framework, to accelerate the decarbonisation of the UK economy. The industry and market are in transition, but fragile due to a challenging economic outlook, rising living costs and consumer anxiety over new technology. We look to a Budget that will reaffirm the commitment to net zero and provide measures that drive green growth for the sector and the nation.

9.07am GMT

Catherine Mann, incidentally, was one of the seven BoE policymakers who voted for last Thursday’s half-point increase in interest rates, to 4%.

Only two policymakers,Swati Dhingra and Silvana Tenryro, opposed the move, voting to keep Bank rate at 3.5%.

The financial markets are pricing in one more increase, to 4.25%, this spring, before rates drop back to 4% by the end of this year.

8.51am GMT

BoE's Mann: Another interest rate rise more likely than a cut

The Bank of England is more likely to raise interest rates again than to start cutting them, says BoE policymaker Catherine Mann.

Mann, one of the more hawkish members of the Bank’s monetary policy committee, fears that there are “material upside risks” to the Bank’s inflation outlook.

Speaking at the Lámfalussy Lectures Conference in Budapest, Hungary, this morning, Mann cautions that the stabilization of headline UK inflation is not yet “the harbinger of a turning point towards a sustainable return to the 2% target”, given the sharp increase in food prices and services inflation.

Man says that the Bank should ‘stay the course’, after it raised interest rates to 4% last week.

It would be more of a mistake to stop tightening too soon, than too late, she argues, saying:

I am looking for a significant and sustained deceleration in higher frequency price increases and in the underlying inflation measures and expectations towards inflation rates that are consistent with achieving the 2% target. Uncertainty around turning points should not motivate a wait-and-see approach, as the consequences of under tightening far outweigh, in my opinion, the alternative. We need to stay the course, and in my view the next step in Bank Rate is still more likely to be another hike than a cut or hold.

8.40am GMT

Mining trucks on a road at Chile’s Esperanza copper mine near Calama town. Photograph: Iván Alvarado/Reuters

In the London metal market, copper prices have hit their lowest in nearly four weeks this morning.

The three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.5% to $8,935.50 a tonne by 0757 GMT. Earlier in the session, it hit $8,904.50, its lowest since January 10th, Reuters reports.

The stronger dollar is weighing on commodity prices, as traders calculate that the strong US job creation in January will lead to more interest rate rises.

Doubts about China’s economic recovery could also hit the copper price, after commodity prices were lifted by Beijing’s relaxation of Covid restrictions.

ANZ analysts told clients in a note:

“We believe the sector’s performance is running ahead of fundamentals as demand is yet to improve materially. Any macro disappointment could lead to a short-term price correction before seeing a sustained rise in prices,” “China’s reopening and improving economic backdrop is supportive for the sector.”

8.24am GMT

US-China tensions and rate hike jitters hit markets

‘’It’s glass half empty time on financial markets”, says Susannah Streeter , senior investment and markets analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown , as unease spreads about a deteriorating geo-political backdrop.

Streeter explains:

The shooting down of a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina has dashed hopes that reproachment between Washington and China could be achieved, causing a slide on the Hang Seng in Hong Kong and the Shanghai Composite. There is a chance this could be a short-lived wobble, given that the US State Department appears to have kept the diplomatic doors open, suggesting a planned visit to China by US State Secretary Anthony Blinken could happen as soon as conditions allow.

Investors are also recognising that more interest rate hikes are set to be inflicted on economies, after the US added over half a million new jobs in January , she adds:

There is worry resurfacing about what Friday’s super-strong US jobs figure signifies about just how tight the Federal Reserve will turn its monetary screws to continue to squeeze inflation and whether that could still hurtle the economy towards a harder landing, despite its robust showing so far.

8.07am GMT

FTSE 100 falls back from record high

In the City, the blue-chip share index has dropped back from its highest ever level.

The FTSE 100 index has fallen by 45 points, or 0.6%, to 7855 points at the start of trading.

On Friday it climbed over its previous record high , set in May 2018, as the index – dominated by multinational companies – was lifted by hopes that world central banks will slow the pace of interest rate rises as inflation pressures cool.

Interactive The FTSE 100 since it was created in 1984

European markets are also in the red in early trading, with Germany’s DAX down 0.7% and France’s CAC losing 0.9% at the open.

Victoria Scholar, head of investment at interactive investor, tells us:

“ The FTSE 100 closed at a record high on Friday driven by expectations of a dovish tilt from the Bank of England ahead, a weaker pound after a very strong US jobs report and its favourable sectoral mix which benefited the index over the last year. The UK index has few tech heavyweights allowed it to avoid last year’s ‘tech wreck’ and a high amount of oil and mining giants which benefited from last year’s commodity boom. Plus banks like Standard Chartered have logged strong share price performances over the last year on the back of the rising rate environment. However this morning, the FTSE 100 is giving back some of its gains after the US downed an alleged Chinese spying balloon, putting a strain on US-China relations and raising concerns about geopolitical instability. Plus, a strong US jobs report on Friday has indicated that the Federal Reserve may have more work to do on interest rates, pressurising global equity markets. Safe-haven assets such as precious metals like gold and silver are staging gains as investors look for a place to hide from the uncertainty.

7.53am GMT

Australian startup Recharge wins bid for collapsed Britishvolt

An Australian company has been chosen as the preferred bidder to take over Britishvolt, the failed UK startup which hoped to build a major factory to make batteries for electric vehicles.

Recharge Industries was selected by auditors, EY, to buy the failed company which planned to build a battery factory in the North East. The deal is expected to finalise within the next week.

Recharge is an emerging Australian company yet to construct a major project, but will now be responsible for delivering on UK hopes to electrify its automotive industry after outbidding rivals to take over collapsed battery maker Britishvolt.

Related: Britishvolt: how Britain’s bright battery future fell flat

In a whirlwind fortnight, Recharge Industries put together an aggressive package that also revives plans to build a £3.8bn “gigafactory” in the north of England to supply the next generation of UK-built electric vehicles, free from Chinese materials.

The Australian company, which sits under New York-based investment firm Scale Facilitation, beat three other offers to become the preferred bidder to take Britishvolt out of the hands of administrator EY.

Here’s the full story:

Related: Australian startup Recharge wins bid for collapsed UK battery company Britishvolt

7.47am GMT

Beijing has stepped up its condemnation of Washington’s decision to shoot down the Chinese balloon spotted in US airspace last week.

China accused the US of dealing a “serious blow” to relations, undermining the efforts to warm ties between the two nations since presidents Biden and Xi met in Bali last November.

Vice-minister of foreign affairs Xie Feng lodged a formal protest with the US embassy in Beijing, accusing the US of “seriously” violating the spirit of international law and international conventions.

Xie added:

What the US has done has dealt a serious blow and damaged the efforts and advances in stabilising China-US relations since the Bali meeting.

The drop in Chinese stocks today reflects concerns that the shooting down o f the suspected spy balloon could lead to economic retaliation by the Biden administration.

Investors should pay attention to the diplomatic tensions over the Chinese balloon entering US air space, Deutsche Bank analyst Jim Reid told clients, adding:

The US shot it down over a weekend that was supposed to mark a thawing of diplomatic relations between the countries, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken visiting China, the first such visit in four years. This was postponed last week and an originally conciliatory China turned more aggressive after the balloon was eventually shot down. We will see if there is any retaliation and/or how strong the rhetoric is.

7.35am GMT

Introduction: UK car sales jumped in January

Good morning, and welcome to our rolling coverage of business, the financial markets and the world economy.

UK car sales jumped in January, despite the fears of a recession and the squeeze on household incomes from high inflation.

New car registrations in the United Kingdom rose by around 14% year-on-year in January, preliminary industry data this morning shows.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said it expects registrations to rise 11% to 1.79 million units in 2023, despite strained supply chains and inflationary pressures in the UK.

The SMMT will provide the final figures for the month at 9am.

The UK automobile industry needs a boost, after car production fell to its lowest level since 1956 last year. Companies continued to struggle to obtain parts due to supply chain problems caused by Covid, meaning manufacturers struggled to meet demand.

Also coming up today

Financial markets are a little edgy today, as tensions between Washington and Beijing rise.

China’s CSI 300 index has dropped by 1.3%, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng is down 2%, as traders react to the cancellation of US secretary of state Antony Blinken’s weekend visit to China and the shooting down of a Chinese balloon .

European markets are expected to open lower, while the UK’s FTSE 100 could drop back from Friday’s record closing high .

Last Friday’s surprisingly strong US employment report is also weighing on markets, explains Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at Avatrade .

Firstly, it is Friday’s US Job report which has made traders to think that the Fed may continue with its interest rate and perhaps could adopt a hawkish stance as the labour market is more than robust. Secondly, geopolitical tensions have flared up between the two biggest economies of the world, and the concern is that this could have an adverse impact on the economic relationship between the US and China.

Related: Bank of England raises UK interest rates to 4%

We’ll hear from two Bank of England policymakers today, with monetary policy committee member Catherine Mann giving a speech this morning and chief economist Huw Pill holding a question and answer session this afternoon. This may give fresh insight into whethet the BOE is close to ending its interest rate hikes, after lifting rates to 4% last week.

Last Friday, Pill said the Bank must be careful not to raise borrowing costs too high:

Related: Bank of England must not push interest rates too high, its chief economist says

The agenda