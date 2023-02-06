Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
‘Alice@Wonderland,’ update on classic tale, on stage this week at Westfield Middle School
WESTFIELD — Westfield Middle School students will give a modern take on the story of “Alice in Wonderland” on stage this Friday and Saturday. The curtain rises at 7 p.m. both Feb. 10 and 11 on “Alice@Wonderland: The Musical,” with book by Jonathan Yukich, music by Bill Francoeur, and lyrics by Scott DeTurk with additional lyrics by Bill Francoeur, remains fairly faithful to Lewis Carroll’s original tale, with a modern edge.
WBUR reporter Jack Lepiarz joins the circus as ‘Jack the Whipper’
WBUR news reporter Jack Lepiarz has taken the phrase, “I’m going to run away and join the circus,” in its most absolute, literal sense: he’s stepping away from the microphone to make his complete transformation into fire-twirling, charismatic circus performer, “Jack the Whipper.”. Lepiarz, 34,...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
93K+
Followers
76K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0