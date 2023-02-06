ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
‘Alice@Wonderland,’ update on classic tale, on stage this week at Westfield Middle School

WESTFIELD — Westfield Middle School students will give a modern take on the story of “Alice in Wonderland” on stage this Friday and Saturday. The curtain rises at 7 p.m. both Feb. 10 and 11 on “Alice@Wonderland: The Musical,” with book by Jonathan Yukich, music by Bill Francoeur, and lyrics by Scott DeTurk with additional lyrics by Bill Francoeur, remains fairly faithful to Lewis Carroll’s original tale, with a modern edge.
WESTFIELD, MA
Springfield, MA
