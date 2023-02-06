Read full article on original website
Wrexham players 'disrespectful,' claims Sheffield United's Sharp after FA Cup replay
Sheffield United's Billy Sharp accused Wrexham's players of being "disrespectful" after his goal ended the National League side's FA Cup hopes.
Yardbarker
Report: Chelsea 'Scouting' Diogo Costa
Despite the resurgence of Kepa under Graeme Potter, goalkeeper is a position that is expected to be pursued this summer. Gaga Slonina has already been brought in from the Chicago Fire and it appears even further additions are being discussed. According to a report from 90Min, the Blues have sent...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Mason Mount Chelsea Contract Talks Stall (Yet Again)
Mason Mount’s seemingly constantly stalling contract talks with Chelsea and Liverpool’s supposed interest in the midfielder have begun to take on something of a purgatorial air, with each fresh month bringing with it news that said talks have reached an impasse and speculation as to what that might mean for the Reds.
Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate Luis Gustavo admits his presence has made things 'difficult'
Cristiano Ronaldo's team-mate Luis Gustavo has brazenly admitted that the superstar's arrival at Al-Nassr has made things 'difficult' for the team's other players.
SB Nation
Manchester City charged with over 100 breaches of Premier League financial rules
Manchester City’s paper-thin disguise of playing fair with football finances has been pulled back today by the Premier League, who have charged the club with over 100 breaches of various financial rules and regulations, including ones over (self-)sponsorship income, player and manager remuneration, as well as Premier League and UEFA profit and sustainability rules. The charges relate to matters as far back as the 2009-10 season, all the way through the 2017-18 season.
Supercomputer predicts Wednesday’s football scores including Man Utd vs Leeds, Real Madrid and Sunderland vs Fulham
THREE big games are set to take place on Wednesday evening as fans are given a choice between Premier League, FA Cup and Club World Cup action. Man Utd prepare to face off against Leeds twice in four days - the first of which comes at Old Trafford. Erik ten...
Carragher, Richards and Souness get heated in Sky Sports studio as they argue over Premier League’s best-ever striker
JAMIE CARRAGHER, Micah Richards and Graeme Souness got into a heated discussion live on air as the trio argued over the Premier League's greatest striker. The pundits were all in the Sky Sports studio at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium after watching Spurs beat Manchester City. Harry Kane grabbed the only...
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Dyche’s potential bonus, Aubameyang rumours
“Different managers have different feels for different players and different styles, about how they wish the team to play. I’m looking at the players with a clean slate going right how do they fit in with what I think is appropriate, and of course the opposition. Arsenal, for example, are top of the league for a reason. Unlikely against a team like them, no matter how good you are, that you’re going dominate the ball. Not impossible, but improbable. So therefore you better be doing all the other stuff really, really well,” says Sean Dyche. [EFC]
SB Nation
BREAKING: Manchester City Accused of Breaching Financial Regulations
The Premier League have accused Manchester City of breaking its financial rules. Following an investigation into the club’s finances, football’s top-tier body have referred the blues to an independent commission over breaches they allege happened between the 2009-10 and 2017-18 seasons. The club are yet to make a...
Vincent Kompany: I’m Very Sceptical When People Start Pointing Fingers
Former Belgian International and Manchester City captain, Vincent Kompany, has said he's "Sceptical" of the Premier League champions critics.
Yardbarker
Manchester United talisman Marcus Rashford outlines new targets and Ten Hag’s impact
Manchester United’s talisman Marcus Rashford has assessed his outstanding form and the impact of Erik ten Hag this season. The 25-year-old is currently in the form of his career; 19 goals and eight assists for the season so far and levelling a club record of scoring in nine consecutive home games, a streak set by Busby Babe Dennis Viollet.
SB Nation
Wednesday February 8th & Thursday February 9th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
BBC
West Ham v Chelsea: Blues boss Emma Hayes praises 'underdog mentality' of Paul Konchesky's Hammers
Date: Thursday, 9 February Venue: Chigwell Construction Stadium Kick-off: 19:15 GMT. Coverage: Watch on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website. Chelsea boss Emma Hayes praised the fighting spirit of Paul Konchesky's West Ham United before Thursday's Continental League Cup semi-final. West Ham held high-flying Arsenal to...
BBC
Wednesday's transfer gossip: Maddison, Kane, Osimhen, Bellingham, Balogun, Muani
Newcastle United will compete with Manchester City to sign England midfielder James Maddison, 26, from Leicester City. (Northern Echo) Manchester United are targeting a £100m move for either Tottenham's England captain Harry Kane, 29, or Napoli's 24-year-old Nigeria international Victor Osimhen, with manager Erik ten Hag prioritising a world-class striker. (Telegraph)
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Typical City, City “isn’t right”, Kane Breaks Record, and More...
Manchester City failed to take advantage of the opportunity to seize control of the title race by falling to Tottenham Hotspur 1-0. The Sky Blue men have a full seven days to get it right on the training ground ahead of a home match with Aston Villa. Sky Blue News has all the latest to keep up to date for the week ahead.
SB Nation
Julian Ward Linked with Ajax Post
According to De Telegraaf, current Liverpool FC sporting director Julian Ward is one of the names Ajax are looking at to fill the position of technical director. They are seeking a permanent successor to Marc Overmars, the previous director of football, who was dismissed from his position after admitting to sending a series of inappropriate messages and pictures to female colleagues. Ajax have also dismissed with the services of Alfred Schreuder, the replacement for Erik ten Hag, after just six months on the job.
Is Sheffield United vs Wrexham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch FA Cup fixture
Ryan Reynolds will hope Wrexham can get over the line this time and set up a Hollywood tie against Tottenham Hotspur when the non-league side travel to Sheffield United in a replay tonight.Reynolds was watching on as Wrexham, who are the only non-league team left in the FA Cup, were just moments from a famous victory after John Mullin had put Phil Parkinson’s side ahead with just four minutes left.But Sheffield United’s John Egan popped up with an equaliser in stoppage time to force a replay - and the draw determined that the winner will host Tottenham in the...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women Midseason Review
It may be February, but the Liverpool FC Women have just finally made it to the halfway point in the WSL. With 11 of their 22 league matches played, let’s take a look at how the season has played out thus far, and delve a little deeper into the standout players and the stats.
SB Nation
Midweek Musings: Lucas Joao And Intrinsic Vs Extrinsic Factors
When the idea of Lucas Joao going to Everton was suggested on transfer deadline day, a fierce debate erupted about whether Reading should cash in on the frontman. For some Reading fans this is impossible to consider. Joao remains our most prolific striker, and even if he’s not currently getting game time, his contributions down the stretch - even if few and far between - could be vital.
SB Nation
Chelsea appoint consultant to create ‘a winning culture’ — report
The Abramovich Era officially began in the summer of 2003, but the true transformation of Chelsea into the Chelsea we had come to know and love during his ownership didn’t start until a year later, with the appointment of José Mourinho. Claudio Ranieri was a nice guy with nice ideas who loved to tinker, but it was José, The Special One who truly turned Chelsea into a winning machine, who set the tone for the next two decades and established the culture that produced more trophies than any other team in England during that time.
