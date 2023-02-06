ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Ministers ‘punishing’ nurses in England, says union as NHS hit by biggest strike

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03xlGN_0kdhbrZz00
Nurses on a picket line outside St Thomas' hospital in Westminster.

A union leader has accused the government of choosing to “punish” nurses after a health minister insisted there would be no re-examination of NHS pay for this year, as the health service in England faces what is expected to be the biggest strike in its history.

The industrial action on Monday is the first time NHS nurses and ambulance staff in England have stopped work simultaneously, amid an ongoing dispute over pay and staffing.

On a busy picket line outside St Mary’s hospital in Paddington, west London, Pat Cullen, the general secretary of the Royal College of Nursing, said: “We are in a situation today where this government has chosen to punish the nurses of England instead of getting round a table and talking to me about pay in the same way as they’ve done in Wales and Scotland.”

Surrounded by nurses holding placards with signs reading “It’s time to pay nursing staff fairly” and “Today’s shortages cost lives”, Cullen said hundreds of thousands of nurses were striking, giving the RCN the “strongest mandate of any nursing profession throughout the world”, and they would not give up until the government “wake[s] up and listens to their voice”.

The RCN, which is staging two days of action, has said it is calling out twice as many of its members as it did during earlier strikes in December and January. Ambulance crews and call handlers will return to work on Tuesday but are then due to stop work on Friday.

Nurses on the picket line shared how low wages and high workloads were pushing them away from the NHS. Yoga Sundaram, who moved from India two years ago to work in the NHS after five years as a nurse and midwife in his home country, said many doctors and nurses who came from overseas left the NHS within months “as they come to learn about the level of pay and they can’t do anything”, while those who stayed had to take loans just to pay bills.

Angela Unufe, a former NHS nurse in Nottinghamshire, said she had moved to a role as ward manager at a private mental health clinic in 2019 to improve her pay and work-life balance. She said wards were regularly operating on “dangerously low numbers”. “It’s got to a situation where as managers we have to fill in for nurses who are not on shift, because we can’t get the nurses because there are no nurses there, as no one wants to work for peanuts,” she said.

Victoria Busk, a trainee nursing associate striking in Birmingham, said: “It’s only going to get worse because more and more people will leave the profession. Because if you could get paid the same amount of money for doing something that’s a lot less responsibility and a lot less stress, why wouldn’t you? It’s the few of us that are really passionate about what we do that are still here and want to stay here. We’re just asking for the government to enable us to do that.”

Speaking to broadcasters in Bristol, the Labour leader, Keir Starmer, said Monday’s widespread strikes were “ a badge of shame for the government”. He said many people would be “absolutely flabbergasted that the government is still sitting this one out, not showing any leadership in the middle of a cost of living crisis, making the situation much worse than it otherwise would be.”

Starmer added: “Nobody wants to see these strikes, nobody wants to be on strike – the last thing nurses want to do is to be on strike. What they do want is a government that can show leadership, get around the negotiating table and settle this dispute.”

Maria Caulfield, the minister for mental health and women’s health strategy, who is also a nurse and an RCN member, said pay would be on the agenda for any future talks, “but only next year’s deal”.

She told Sky News on Monday: “We’ve been pretty clear that we’re not going to look at the current year’s pay award. That was agreed in April by the unions and by the government and accepted in full. We really want to focus on the forthcoming pay awards.”

On TalkTV, she urged health unions to “get back round the table and call the strikes off”, as health unions have done in Scotland, where they are negotiating on next year’s pay settlement.

Steve Barclay, the health secretary, who has reiterated his call for unions to call off the strikes, has not held talks with the health unions since last month, with no apparent attempt being made to restart negotiations.

Asked whether Barclay had in effect given up, Caulfield pointed to the talks in January, saying he “held almost weekly meetings with a range of them”.

Cullen said she had written to Rishi Sunak urging him to “resolve this impasse”, saying it was pointless devoting more funding to the NHS without proper staffing levels.

“The record money that’s going into the health service is certainly not addressing the crisis within the nursing workforce,” she told ITV’s Good Morning Britain. “And he will only resolve the issues within the health service if he resolves the issues within nursing. It’s a false economy, putting money into short-term projects and short-term measures instead of actually looking at a more strategic long-term plan for the health service.”

Sign up to First Edition

Free daily newsletter

Archie Bland and Nimo Omer take you through the top stories and what they mean, free every weekday morning

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain info about charities, online ads, and content funded by outside parties. For more information see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

NHS Providers, which represents trusts, has urged the public to use emergency services “wisely” during the strikes, as it said the health service was approaching a “crunch point”.

Unions in Wales largely suspended similar action after the Welsh government came forward on Friday with an improved pay offer, including for the current year. The Unite union’s general secretary, Sharon Graham, said a deal was “tantalisingly close”, with the only sticking point a 3% uplift as a one-off payment rather than on wages.

Asked about this by Sky, Caulfield said the Westminster government would not follow suit for England.

Over the weekend, the business secretary, Grant Shapps, angered ambulance unions when he accused them of putting patients’ lives at risk by refusing to inform employers of details of their strike action.

The NHS Providers chief executive, Sir Julian Hartley, said it understood why so many of its staff had reached a “tipping point” as he urged ministers to sit down with unions to thrash out a settlement. He said 88,000 appointments had already been cancelled as a result of the industrial action.

“We’re facing a crunch point. Monday’s coordinated walkout by nurses and ambulance workers could see the worst disruption yet for the NHS,” he said. “We face a very real risk that tens of thousands more patients will have their care disrupted in the coming days by this double whammy of strikes, especially as they’re coming right after a weekend when we know demand for care tends to build up.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Nurses and ambulance staff striking across region

Nurses and ambulance staff have been joining strike picket lines across the South West. It is the first time ambulance crews and nurses have walked out on the same day since NHS industrial action started in December. NHS England said it is the biggest round of strikes to have hit...
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
The Independent

Transgender rapist will not serve sentence at all-female prison – Sturgeon

A transgender woman convicted of rape will not serve her sentence in Scotland’s only all-female prison, Nicola Sturgeon has said.The Scottish First Minister spoke as the row continued over where Isla Bryson, who was convicted earlier this week of raping two women when she was a man, should be imprisoned.Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Ms Sturgeon confirmed a risk assessment is being carried out by the Scottish Prison Service, as she stressed Bryson would not be accommodated at Cornton Vale women’s prison near Stirling.Ms Sturgeon said: “It would not be appropriate for me, in respect of any...
The Independent

Five signs of sepsis you need to know and act on immediately

Sepsis kills around 50,000 people every year in the UK, and takes more lives than breast, bowel and prostate cancer combined worldwide.But what is this deadly condition that can overwhelm and kill previously healthy adults and children within a matter of hours?Sepsis expert and paediatric intensive care consultant Dr Colin Begg, a trustee of the charity Sepsis Research FEAT, explains:  “Sepsis is a major cause of serious illness and death in the UK and across the globe. Its main impacts are on the very young and the very old, but it still remains one of the few disease processes...
The Guardian

Gina Lollobrigida obituary

The actor Gina Lollobrigida, who has died aged 95, was one of the great film stars of the 1950s and 60s, and an icon of Italian cinema who became known as “the most beautiful woman in the world”. The movie that launched her as a sex symbol was...
Salon

This medieval English king died from eating too much of this horrific, parasitic fish

The life of King Henry I of England could be mistaken for a subplot in "Game of Thrones": He acquired the throne after bloody wars with his brothers, was as well-educated and cunning as he was harsh and ruthless, and ultimately died in a rather undignified manner: gorging himself on a rather disgusting eel-like fish that resembles nothing more than a teethed funnel with a tail.
BBC

Four Roman Catholic churches in the East granted special protection

Four "distinctive" Roman Catholic churches in the East of England are to be granted special protection. The buildings - in Cambridge, King's Lynn, Beccles and Felixstowe - will be listed, or have their listing upgraded, on the advice of Historic England. Each tells the story of the development of the...
The Independent

British prisoner ‘breaks world record’ for longest time in solitary confinement

A British prisoner has broken a “world record” for the longest time spent in solitary confinement.Robert Maudsley is thought to be the longest-serving inmate in Britain, having spent 49 years behind bars.Known within the prison system as “Hannibal the Cannibal”, Maudsley has spent nearly 45 of those years – some 16,000 consecutive days – in solitary confinement, according to the Daily Mirror.Maudsley is now reported to have surpassed the world record for time spent in solitary, spending 23 of every 24 hours in his cell.That unenviable benchmark had previously been set by US prisoner Albert Woodfox, who died last August,...
Cheryl E Preston

The root of Prince William's fury towards Prince Harry is said to be one specific revelation in Spare

Sources Prince William is most angry over one Spare revelation. There have been recent reports that Prince William is furious with Prince Harry and does not want him to attend the coronation of King Charles in May. Express indicates that these days The Prince of Wales and his father could not be closer and that William will concede to the King's wishes that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend his special day. Some people have been wondering which specific details in Spare which was released on January 10 have led to the future king having such ire towards his sibling.
The Guardian

Why are female clergy cheering for a bishop who doesn’t believe in female priests?

It was with “great joy” that the senior Church of England cleric the Rev Dr Jill Duff, the bishop of Lancaster, announced Philip North’s appointment as the next bishop of Blackburn this week. “Thrilled by this news,” she wrote – the ostensive message that the appointment is good news for women in the church. But this may seem curious to those who know the backstory.
The Guardian

‘Have we no dignity left?’: the Turkish town forced to dig itself out from the rubble

For 60 hours, Barış Yapar tried to dig his grandparents’ bodies out from under the rubble of their own home. With his parents, Habip and Sevcan, the 27-year-old clinical psychology student tried in vain to extract the corpses. It was desperate work. It took two full days following Monday’s devastating twin earthquake before Turkey’s official disaster relief agency reached the town of Samandağ near the Syrian border; when they finally arrived, the small number of rescuers were stretched thin.
The Guardian

The Guardian

570K+
Followers
132K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy