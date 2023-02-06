ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Complex

Dame Dash Reveals Jay-Z Disappointed Him by Offering $1.5 Million for Roc-A-Fella Stake

Dame Dash has shared more details about his NFT lawsuit involving Jay-Z. During a recent sit-down with VEUIT TV, the hip-hop mogul addressed his decision to enter the blockchain space, and how it was motivated by a lowball offer. In 2021, Dame attempted to sell his shares of the iconic music imprint Roc-A-Fella, which he and Jay co-founded nearly three decades ago. Dame claimed Hov was willing to buy his stake in the company, but only wanted to shell out $1.5 million. The music executive was offended by the offer, so he and his team began exploring other options.
Variety

Jay-Z Raps Nearly Five-Minute Verse in Last Supper-Inspired ‘God Did’ Performance to Close Out Grammys

Jay-Z, DJ Khaled, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend and Fridayy delivered hip-hop lovers the ultimate treat with their Grammy performance of “God Did,” which closed out the 2023 ceremony. DJ Khaled started the performance from inside the Crypto.com arena before the camera cut outside, where Khaled joined Legend, Ross, Lil Wayne and more in the middle of the street to keep the performance going. The performance went full “The Last Supper” when Jay-Z arrived to perform his nearly five-minute verse. The artists all sat at a long dining table in the middle of street complete with a feast and...
Variety

Jay-Z on Beyoncé Deserving Album of the Year, ‘God Did’ Performance and Complex Relationship With Grammys: ‘It’s Just a Marketing Thing’

Leading up to their historic eight-minute rap performance of “God Did” at the 2023 Grammys, Jay-Z and DJ Khaled reflected on their complex relationship with the institution in an interview with Tidal, a subscription-based music service of which Jay-Z owns a share. The interview, which was released Monday, contains Khaled’s and Jay-Z’s reflections going into Sunday’s Grammy ceremony. Jay-Z shared that he boycotted the Grammys in the past when he felt the institution was not even close to getting it “right.” “The truth is, we grew up wanting to be on the Grammys, and it was our goal,” he said....
musictimes.com

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
HipHopDX.com

GloRilla Gushes Over Meeting Beyoncé At Grammys: 'My Life Is Complete'

GloRilla is head over heels after meeting Beyoncé for the first time at the 2023 Grammy Awards. The 65th annual show was a major night for Big Glo, who was not only nominated for the first time for her breakout single “F.N.F. (Let’s Go),” but also hit the stage for the first time as part of the Hip Hop 50 Tribute.
seventeen.com

'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress

Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
TENNESSEE STATE
92Q

Watch Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross & More Perform ‘God Did’ at 65th Grammy Awards

Music's biggest celebration included record-breaking moments and legendary performances. To end the festivities, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, and DJ Khaled set the internet on fire with an emotionally charged, live rendition of God Did, the lead single off Khaled's latest album with the same name.  The post Watch Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross & More Perform ‘God Did’ at 65th Grammy Awards appeared first on 92 Q.
thesource.com

JAY-Z and Stevie Wonder Confirmed for GRAMMYs Performances

The Grammy Awards go down tomorrow (Feb. 5) and the performance lineup has just received two major boosts. JAY-Z is confirmed for the show, along with music icon Stevie Wonder. JAY-Z will join Fridayy, John Legend, Lil Wayne, and Rick Ross to perform DJ Khaled’s “GOD DID,” which is nominated...
Black Enterprise

Jay-Z Partied the Night Away at Grammys’ Celebration for 50 Years of Hip Hop

Jay-Z was living his best life while attending the Grammys’ celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary. The 65th Grammy awards put together a star-studded celebration to honor the history and continued influence of hip-hop music, ET reported. The special segment included performances by rap icons and pioneers like Run-D.M.C., Rakim and Chuck D and Flavor Flav of Public Enemy, Ice T, Queen Latifah, Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man, and Too $hort.
XXL Mag

Here’s Every Rapper Who Performed at the Grammys 50th Anniversary Hip-Hop Tribute

The highlight of the 2023 Grammy Awards was arguably the tribute set to the 50th anniversary of hip-hop. On Sunday (Feb. 5), at the 65th annual Grammy Awards telecast, hip-hop luminaries from the genre's past and present rocked the mic for an amazing 14-minute performance. The Grammys has had a rocky relationship with hip-hop, but on music's biggest night, all that appears to be forgiven, at least for the moment.
Rolling Stone

Dr. Dre Nearing Deal to Sell Music Rights

Dr. Dre is nearing a deal to sell a collection of music assets to Universal Music Group and Shamrock Holdings, Variety and Billboard report, marking yet another major music sale and one of the highest profile hip-hop music asset deals to date since the start of the catalog acquisition boom. The deal, according to reports, is comprised mainly of passive revenue streams rather than the masters and publishing rights, though Dre appears to be selling some copyrights as well. Shamrock is expected to purchase Dre’s producer and artist royalties from some of both his solo and N.W.A works as...
HipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Explains Why Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Deserved Grammy For Album Of The Year

JAY-Z gave a rare interview shortly prior to the Grammy Awards where he vouched for his wife Beyoncé finally taking home elusive Album of the Year honors with Renaissance. Hov sat down for a candid chat with TIDAL’s Elliott Wilson and explained why Queen Bey deserved to win AOTY, which she’s now lost four times, including Sunday night (February 5) when Harry Styles’ Harry’s House left victorious in a major upset.
Vibe

Jay-Z Praises Rakim For “Paving The Way” During Meetup At The GRAMMYs

Two of Hip-Hop’s most revered lyricists recently crossed paths at the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, with Jay-Z crediting Rakim with helping “pave the way” for himself and other artists during his career. The interaction, which took place on Sunday (Feb. 5) at Crypto.com Arena, began when Ra spotted Hov walking in his direction, prompting the 55-year-old to approach his Brooklyn counterpart to exchange pleasantries.More from VIBE.comJay-Z Says 'Renaissance' Should Have Won Album Of The Year At 2023 GRAMMYsLL Cool J Leads Hip-Hop 50 Tribute At 2023 Grammy AwardsJay-Z To Perform Alongside DJ Khaled At 2023 Grammy Awards Greeting one another with...

