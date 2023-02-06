ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

A dolphin skull was found in someone's luggage in Detroit

By Ayana Archie
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CSfQo_0kdhYiLH00

The skull of a young dolphin was found in a piece of luggage, last week, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The luggage had been separated from its owner on an international flight re-entering the U.S., and was then scanned through an x-ray at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. A skull-like shape was detected, and agents with the CBP and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service identified it as a dolphin upon further inspection, the CBP said.

"The possession of wildlife items, especially those of protected animals is prohibited," CBP Area Port Director Robert Larkin said. "We take wildlife smuggling seriously and work closely with our federal partners at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to protect wildlife and their habitats."

Some fish and wildlife products are subject to restrictions, permits and prohibitions when entering and leaving the country, including "wild birds, land or marine mammals, reptiles, fish, shellfish, mollusks or invertebrates, and any animal part or product, to include skins, tusks, bone, feathers, or eggs," the CBP said.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is now in possession of the skull and will be investigating further.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dornob.com

The Ice House: Crazy Crystal-Covered, Fully-Frozen Home

What happens when you take one of over 20,000 abandoned homes in Detroit and call attention to it in the middle of winter … by pouring gallon after gallon of water over the roof until it is covered from top to bottom – windows, walls, plants and all – with ice?
DETROIT, MI
Military.com

Coast Guard Helps Rescue 14 from Ice Floe

The U.S. Coast Guard helped rescue a group of 14 people stranded Monday night on a Saginaw Bay ice floe, the agency said. Assets from Traverse City, Detroit and Saginaw River air stations responded to the scene along with a Huron County airboat, according to the U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes Twitter page.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
1051thebounce.com

2 Michigan Hospitals Are Inside ‘America’s 50 Best Hospitals’

If you’re looking for the best hospital care in Michigan, there’s a new list out that named two regional hospitals among the best in America. The list comes from HeathGrades.com. They conducted a study to determine America’s 50 best hospitals, which means these health care providers are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for “consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
MICHIGAN STATE
fox2detroit.com

No-show fence builder's excuses are indefensible

FOX 2 (WJBK) - You know the saying ‘good fences make good neighbors’? Most people do. But what about ‘no fences make angry customers'? That one's probably new but that's the experience many homeowners have had with a Metro Detroit fence company. The customers we talked with...
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
Cars 108

1 Michigan Place Has Nat’l Recognized Best Chicken Wings

Chicken wings should be named the Official State Food of Michigan. We don't have one -- even though many people suggest coneys could fill that void. The beauty of wings is they're mass appeal, come in numerous flavors and perfect for any gathering. Who makes the best chicken wings in...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

Video Shows U-haul Truck Erupting In Sparks On Michigan Highway

A video has recently surfaced from a few months back that shows a U-haul truck flying down the highway with a blown front tire and a blaze of sparks blasting out the back end. The video {shown below} was captioned with the headline, "On the Lodge with it," which regardless of what area of Detroit it was shot at, kind of fits. In fact, I think anytime you see something ridiculous in the Detroit area on the highway, the term "We On The Lodge Wid It" will always gonna come up.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit's eviction defense office will offer free legal help. Here's what to know.

Next month, the City of Detroit plans to launch a long awaited program that will provide free lawyers for low-income Detroiters who face eviction. The program is required under an ordinance Detroit City Council passed over the summer. At the time, advocates who pushed for the ordinance called it a major step forward in addressing a huge disparity in legal representation. In a city where pre-pandemic eviction cases averaged at nearly 30,000 a year, most landlords are represented by lawyers, while most tenants are not.
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan nursing home owner ordered to pay nearly $70,000 for not paying managers overtime

The owner and operator of three nursing homes in Michigan had to pay back nearly $70,000 to nursing home managers who were not paid overtime, as the result of a federal investigation. The U.S. Department of Labor’s wage and hour division said Tuesday that it recovered $69,022 in back wages and damages owed to managers at Beaconshire Nursing Center and Westwood Nursing Center, both in Detroit, and Chesaning Nursing Center, which is located in Chesaning, about a...
DETROIT, MI
WLNS

Cause of death released in death of Lansing rapper, friends

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)- Authorities believe they now have a cause of death in the slaying of Armani Kelly, the Detroit rapper who was found dead with two of his friends last week at an apartment complex in Highland Park. Police say all three men died from multiple gunshot wounds. Kelly, who was born in Lansing, […]
DETROIT, MI
wcsx.com

I Found the Holy Grail of Paczki

I consider myself a foodologist. In my years around the Detroit area, I have sampled many foods. Last year, my life changed when I found what I believe to be The Holy Grail of Paczki. Paczki is a Polish term. Traditionally paczki is made before the Catholic Lent holiday in...
HAMTRAMCK, MI
bridgedetroit.com

Amid electrician shortage, Detroit union has long waiting list

As the country embarks on electrifying homes, cars, buildings and industry in the face of climate change, experts are raising alarm over a shortage of electricians to do the work. But in Detroit, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 58 has a pipeline going untapped: A waitlist of nearly 1,000...
DETROIT, MI
WEKU

WEKU

Lexington, KY
163K+
Followers
17K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

WEKU is a trusted national and regional news source serving Lexington, Kentucky and beyond. Get the full story at WEKU.org

 https://www.weku.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy