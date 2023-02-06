Read full article on original website
Rick Moranis Turned Down A Cameo In Ghostbuster's Female-Led Reboot Because It 'Didn't Appeal' To Him
"Ghostbusters: Answer the Call," better known as the all-female "Ghostbusters" reboot, premiered in theaters in 2015. If you were on the Internet around that time, you're no doubt aware of the severe backlash that film received, so we won't delve into that here. But one person who had an early inkling that the film wouldn't turn out great was original "Ghostbusters" cast member Rick Moranis.
Physically Fighting Jonathan Majors In Ant-Man 3 Was 'Amazing' For Paul Rudd
Soon fans will rush to movie theaters for yet another installment in Marvel Studios' sprawling franchise — "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania." The film, which stars Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lily in the title roles, promises to be a particularly impactful entry in the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe, kicking off Phase 5 and — based on the ominous trailers — possibly bringing the journey of Scott Lang to a tragic, heroic end.
Ghostbusters' Success Put Ernie Hudson's Career In An Unfortunate Stand-Still
For many, one of the biggest movies of the 1980s was 1984's supernatural comedy classic "Ghostbusters," which made stars out of all four prominent cast members. Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Harold Ramis had robust careers starring in many classic comedies following the 'bustin' adventure's release. Likewise, Ernie Hudson would go on to work within many genres, working as an always reliable character actor. Hudson, however, said that "Ghostbusters" wasn't the Hollywood meal ticket he thought it might be for him.
Paramount responds to claims 'Yellowstone' ending with Kevin Costner, Matthew McConaughey to star in new show
Kevin Costner portrays John Dutton on "Yellowstone." Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to join Taylor Sheridan franchise.
Michael Douglas Says The Ant-Man And MCU Films Gave Him A Welcome Break From R-Rated Flicks
The newest Marvel film, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" — the sequel to 2015's "Ant-Man" and 2018's "Ant-Man and the Wasp" — is quickly approaching its release date of February 17, 2023. Directed by Peyton Reed and written by Jeff Loveness, the film follows Scott Lang aka Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope van Dyne aka Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) as they are transported to the Quantum Realm alongside their families — which includes Scott's daughter Cassie (Kathryn Newton). There, they must face off against Kang the Conqueror (Jonathan Majors).
The DCU Batman Movie Could Do Something Truly Brave And Bold - A Less Grimdark Caped Crusader
You'd think that after Christian Bale, Batfleck, Battinson, and the impending return of Michael Keaton, Warner Bros. might be done recasting the Caped Crusader (and his supporting cast) for a while. And yet, the wheel of Hollywood reboots keeps turning. James Gunn and Peter Safran's plans for a new interconnected DC film and television universe — now dubbed the DCU — includes another impending live-action Batman adaptation. However, this one might be a little different than what's come before.
Ant-Man 3's Jonathan Majors Explains How He Switches Up His Kang Performances
While the Marvel Cinematic Universe is primarily known for its array of superheroes, those heroes would be nothing without their villainous counterparts. Though there is certainly no lack of them in the cycle of superhero films, it took a good decade for Thanos (Josh Brolin) to reveal his ultimate evil plan. And it was a good one — understandable, even. With overpopulation ruining the planet, there is a simplicity to the logic of destroying half of all life. But after his long-awaited demise, it is time for a new epic villain to take up the reins and traumatize our favorite characters.
Ghosts' Brandon Scott Jones Thought His Character Would Be Like Stephen Lang In Avatar
Brandon Scott Jones may now play Isaac Higgintoot – the gay Revolutionary War soldier with a grudge against Alexander Hamilton – in "Ghosts," but he never actually dreamed of being an actor growing up. In an interview with AwardsRadar, Jones explained that he grew up hoping to become a professional tennis player and even competed in competitions as a child. In his early teens, he found himself hitting a mental wall with tennis and suddenly made a switch to acting. After graduating from an acting conservatory, he started writing as well, which set him up to get his start as a member of the Upright Citizens Brigade comedy troupe. It was there that he started building connections in show business.
Elijah Bynum Rewrote Magazine Dreams For Jonathan Majors After Seeing His Face On A Bus
It was apparently love — and cast — at first sight for filmmaker Elijah Bynum and his "Magazine Dreams" muse Jonathan Majors, whose image inspired Bynum to write the bodybuilding story with him as the lead. For those who don't know, "Magazine Dreams" is a powerful and "provocative"...
Sons Of Anarchy Star Maggie Siff Was Amazed By Tara's Perpetual Fierceness
"Sons of Anarchy" is often synonymous with "Shakespearean Tragedy, " and for a good reason. The crime drama, which focuses on a Californian outlaw biker gang, is filled with plenty of disaster and death for its main cast. "Sons of Anarchy" did a masterful job presenting the tragic journey of characters unable to steer away from their troubled and doomed fates like a motorcycle continuously weaving around train tracks. And fans couldn't stop watching because the "Sons of Anarchy" cast experienced captivating transformations on these calamitous roads to certain doom, especially Jax Teller's (Charlie Hunnam) old lady Tara Knowles (Maggie Siff).
Keira Knightley's Parents Didn't Want Her To Audition For Star Wars: The Phantom Menace
Before going on swashbuckling adventures alongside Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise and stealing our hearts in "Pride and Prejudice," Keira Knightley got her start in the movie industry in a galaxy far, far away. Following a collection of minor roles in various television movies and shows, Knightley's big-screen debut came in 1999 with the release of the long-awaited "Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace."
Rick And Morty Were Almost Called Jerry And Billy
It's safe to say that when "Rick and Morty" first debuted in 2013, no one knew what a massive pop culture staple it would become. There had been adult-oriented animated sitcoms before, but "Rick and Morty" took it to the next level. The set-up follows an alcoholic mad scientist, Rick, who tries to get his grandson Morty to go on high-concept sci-fi adventures with him. Amongst all this, there's existential ennui as Rick realizes that being the smartest man in the universe doesn't necessarily correlate with happiness.
Rick & Morty's Justin Roiland Allegedly Hasn't Done Anything On The Series Other Than His Voice Roles For Years
"Rick and Morty" co-creator and the voice of both titular characters, Justin Roiland, has been in hot water over serious allegations of domestic violence charges made in 2020 but were recently reported to the public in January 2023. As a result, the comedian and actor severed ties with most of the projects he was involved in, including his video game studio Squanch Games, and the Hulu series "Solar Opposites," and "Koala Man." Most notably, however, Roiland was let go from "Rick and Morty," the show he co-created with Dan Harmon.
Harrison Ford Sometimes Tries To Change His Dialogue, But Not In 1923
As "Yellowstone" continues to grow, so does Taylor Sheridan's power to bring Hollywood A-listers into the franchise. While he got started with an excellent hand, as Kevin Costner was ready for a big TV comeback, adding Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford to "1923" solidified his place as an industry-leading showrunner. While the casting was surprising, to say the least, it paid off tenfold as both actors gave masterful performances, elevating the spinoff to greater heights. Ford's even gone on record saying that his "1923" character is unlike any character he's played, showing love for Sheridan's ability to craft complex characters.
Phyllis Smith Says James Spader Brought A 'Different Kind Of Energy' To The Office After Steve Carell Left
There are two distinct periods of the hit NBC sitcom, "The Office," namely before Steve Carell left and after Steve Carell left. It's never a good sign when a show loses one of its main characters. Carell's Michael Scott may have gotten a happy ending going off with Holly (Amy Ryan), but by and large, fans felt short-changed by his absence.
The Dark Truth Behind-The-Scenes Of The Squid Game Reality Show
It was the dream — and payday — of a lifetime for 456 people, which turned quickly into a 15-hour nightmare. Netflix's "Squid Game: The Challenge" was pegged as the ultimate reality show cash grab, with over $4.5 million at stake. But what was supposed to be a two-hour shoot for the half-thousand contestants involved allegedly wound up evolving into something much more sinister and "Squid" than anyone could have ever imagined.
Cliff Curtis Channeled His Inner Child To Nail His Avatar: The Way Of Water Performance
At long last, the sequel to 2009's "Avatar" hit the big screen in December 2022. "Avatar: The Way of Water" continues director James Cameron's story of Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), Neytiri (Zoe Saldaña), the Na'vi, and the Resources Development Administration. In doing so, it brings with it no shortage of breathtaking visuals and new additions to the "Avatar" lore for fans to learn about. Of course, it also introduces a host of new characters, notably those that belong to the aquatic Metkayina clan, led by franchise newcomer Cliff Curtis' Tonowari.
The Late Late Show With James Corden Will Reportedly Be Swapped For A Rebooted @Midnight
It appears James Corden's departure from "The Late Late Show" marks not only the end of an era for the host but also for the late-night show itself. According to Deadline, Corden's exit will wrap up the franchise's nearly three-decade run, which started back in 1995 when Tom Snyder hosted the show. Before Corden, Craig Ferguson hosted for 11 seasons. Citing its own sources, Deadline is reporting that "The Late Late Show" will be replaced with the reboot of the Comedy Central series "@midnight."
Elizabeth Banks Inquired About Directing Thor: Ragnarok But Marvel Ghosted Her
Based on marketing for its release as well as its very title, "Cocaine Bear" appears to be a film that revels in its ridiculousness. In "Cocaine Bear," a sizable black bear ingests a large amount of cocaine and starts killing humans, sensationalizing the true story of a bear that happened upon some cocaine but didn't ever become a horror movie slasher like its filmic counterpart. Nevertheless, director Elizabeth Banks claims "Cocaine Bear" holds some dramatic weight, touching both on the importance of family and the damage done by the war on drugs in the 1980s.
The Ending Of Pennyworth Season 3 Explained
Though it was not long for this world, "Pennyworth" may very well go down in spin-off history for being one of the most consistently high-quality and admirably free-spirited comic adaptations of all time. Taking a queue from Fox's "Gotham," this show went into the past to visit an alternate-history London in the 1960s while fleshing out the early days of Thomas and Martha Wayne, as well as, you guessed it, "The Origin of Batman's Butler."
