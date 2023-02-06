Alabama Skies: Rainy days on the way with some strong storms possible

We’ll have one last really nice day today but get ready for the rain and storms. Some storms could be strong, but models aren’t agreeing on any severe possibilities yet. Our friends to the west may see some isolated severe weather Wednesday, but it looks like it will be mostly rain here.

We’ll remain warmer than average for a couple days, but a strong cold front comes through towards the end of the week to cool thing back down.

North Alabama

Partly sunny, then clearing with a high of 65. Partly cloudy tonight with a low of 43.

Central Alabama

Mostly to partly cloudy in the morning, then becoming sunny with a high of 67. Tonight, partly cloudy and a low of 44.

South Alabama

Places of dense fog in the early morning, then sunny with a high in the upper-60s. Clear tonight with a low of 45.

Gulf Coast

Dense fog in places around the region early, then sunny with a breezy high of 71. Clear tonight with a low of 49.