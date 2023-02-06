ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

xflnewshub.com

Brahmas Make Trade With Sea Dragons, Release 9 Players

The San Antonio Brahmas are hard at work finalizing their roster ahead of their season opener on February 19. On Sunday, they made a flurry of moves, including a trade. First, the Brahmas released nine players. The team needs to get their roster down to 51 by February 10, and this looks to be the beginning of that process. The Brahmas released the following players:
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Boerne resident wins $20 million in lottery scratch-off game

BOERNE, Texas – A Boerne resident won $20 million in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game. According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the winning ticket is a top prize in the $20 Million Supreme game. The ticket was purchased at M and M Food Mart, located at 814 E. Blanco...
BOERNE, TX
CW33

This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

Board names Dr. Jeanette Ball as Southwest ISD Superintendent

SAN ANTONIO – The Southwest ISD Board of Trustees voted Dr. Jeanette Ball as SWISD Superintendent of Schools Wednesday at a special called meeting. On January 17, trustees named Dr. Ball as the lone finalist and waited for the 21-day state law period for superintendent finalists can officially be hired.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Popular ax-throwing, rage room venue to open in San Antonio area

SAN ANTONIO – Looking to relieve some stress? Ax-throwing, rage rooms, and glass smashing at Unchartered Adventures could do just that. Unchartered Adventures is opening its first Alamo City location at Live Oak at 13920 I-35 N., according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The venue,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX

