Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Make Your Valentine's Day Unforgettable: The 5 Most Romantic Restaurants in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Avoid These Roads at All Costs: San Antonio's Most Jam-Packed Streets Debated OnlineAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Explore the Beauty of San Antonio: The Top Three Must-See Destinations for Your Next Road TripBryan DijkhuizenSan Antonio, TX
Second Helping: Popular Dessert-Only Store to Open Another Location in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern TexasBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Related
ESPN highlights UTSA transfer player on Top 25 newcomers rankings
He's an impact player to watch in 2023.
xflnewshub.com
Brahmas Make Trade With Sea Dragons, Release 9 Players
The San Antonio Brahmas are hard at work finalizing their roster ahead of their season opener on February 19. On Sunday, they made a flurry of moves, including a trade. First, the Brahmas released nine players. The team needs to get their roster down to 51 by February 10, and this looks to be the beginning of that process. The Brahmas released the following players:
H-E-B to hold career fair in San Antonio this week to fill 200 positions
Ready for a career change?
Bad Takes: Republicans' opposition to legalized gambling in Texas isn't rooted in reality
This state — which lent its name to the most popular poker variant, Texas Hold 'Em — is leaving an awful lot of moola on the table by prohibiting gambling.
Eater
Finally, the First Austin Restaurant and Bar From Acclaimed San Antonio Chef Steve McHugh Are Here
Acclaimed San Antonio chef Steve McHugh opened his first Austin restaurant this week. New Texan restaurant Luminaire, along with new bar Las Bis, both opened in downtown Austin in the Hyatt Centric Congress Avenue Austin hotel at 721 Congress Avenue on February 1. McHugh’s general cooking ethos is using and...
YouTubers highlight key Selena locations in San Antonio
Here's a Selena tour through San Antonio.
KSAT 12
3 San Antonio restaurants make Yelp list of ‘Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas’
SAN ANTONIO – Love is in the air, especially at three San Antonio restaurants that made Yelp’s list of “Most Romantic Places to Eat in Texas.”. Yelp released the list of 20 restaurants on Tuesday, just in time for Valentine’s Day — though good luck finding a reservation, as these eateries are highly rated.
KSAT 12
Boerne resident wins $20 million in lottery scratch-off game
BOERNE, Texas – A Boerne resident won $20 million in a Texas Lottery scratch-off game. According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the winning ticket is a top prize in the $20 Million Supreme game. The ticket was purchased at M and M Food Mart, located at 814 E. Blanco...
Little Bites: Naughty bingo, overproof Texas whiskey making San Antonio food news this week
Limited-run menu items from Boiler House, Garrison Brothers Distillery and Dairy Queen are also on the menu.
KSAT 12
Deals at the 2023 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo include free H-E-B gift cards and Whataburger
SAN ANTONIO – Yeehaw, it’s time to rodeo San Antonio. If you’re chompin’ at the bit to see some rodeo action but want to save a few bucks doing so, then the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo has a few deals to check out. They...
These Texas pizzerias ranked amongst the best pizza joints in the United States: Report
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s pizza time in the United States as National Pizza Day will be celebrated on Thursday, February 9 and if you’re a true lover of pizza, you’ll want the very best. But that begs the question, who’s got the best pizza in America?...
Delicious Black-owned restaurants to try in San Antonio
From Ethiopian to soul food, here are local Black-owned eateries.
YouTuber ranks San Antonio's Last Place Burgers as best burger in the world
The vlogger says Last Place Burgers is 'phenomenal.'
From admission to parking, here's a quick guide to the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo
While the annual event may seem a bit overwhelming - from crowds to prices - we've compiled a simple guide to help you navigate the rodeo like a pro.
This BBQ spot is the most famous restaurant in Texas: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Every town, city, county, and state has a famous restaurant that goes beyond local fame and is looked at as a must-visit every time you’re within 50 miles of it. Naturally, Texas’ top spot involves barbecue, but of course, there are many more famous eateries...
Robot bartenders saddle up to serve fans for all 18 days of the San Antonio Rodeo
The robo-barkeeps operate using 'proprietary facial recognition bar tab technology,' according to their maker.
Romantic San Antonio restaurants with Valentine's Day specials
Make your Valentine's Day reservations now if you haven't already!
Discovering the Lone Star State: 7 Best Places to Visit on a Road Trip in Southern Texas
Southern Texas is a vibrant and diverse region, offering a range of attractions and experiences for visitors. From the bustling cities of San Antonio and Houston to the serene beaches of the Gulf Coast, there's something for everyone in this part of the state.
KSAT 12
Board names Dr. Jeanette Ball as Southwest ISD Superintendent
SAN ANTONIO – The Southwest ISD Board of Trustees voted Dr. Jeanette Ball as SWISD Superintendent of Schools Wednesday at a special called meeting. On January 17, trustees named Dr. Ball as the lone finalist and waited for the 21-day state law period for superintendent finalists can officially be hired.
KSAT 12
Popular ax-throwing, rage room venue to open in San Antonio area
SAN ANTONIO – Looking to relieve some stress? Ax-throwing, rage rooms, and glass smashing at Unchartered Adventures could do just that. Unchartered Adventures is opening its first Alamo City location at Live Oak at 13920 I-35 N., according to a Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation filing. The venue,...
Comments / 0