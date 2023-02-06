Read full article on original website
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Colonels Preparing for Title Defense
The defending 2nd Region baseball champs, the Christian County Colonels took advantage of some nice February weather Monday afternoon to get in some outdoor work. YourSportsEdge.Com dropped by and got some pics of the Colonels preparing for the 2023 baseball season. Check em out. Colonels Preparing for Title Defense.
yoursportsedge.com
HIGHLIGHT REEL – Lyon County vs Madisonville-North Hopkins
The Lyon County Lyons picked up a big 75-58 win over Madisonville-North Hopkins Tuesday night in Eddyville. Check out some of the action from the game in this Highlight Reel.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcats Close Door on Caldwell Late 63-52
Trigg County’s Olivia Noffsinger was honored on Senior Night at Wildcat Gym and received a trophy basketball for her 1,000th career point (which actually occurred last season). Oh, and she had 17 points and six assists to help the Lady Wildcats turn away Caldwell County 63-52 in what was...
yoursportsedge.com
Long Range Shooting Rallies Colonels Past Logan County
The Christian County Colonels rebounded from a tough district loss over the weekend by using a second-half rally to take a road win at Logan County. Jordan Miles hit for 27 points as the Colonels got past the Cougars 75-65. Christian County rallied after trailing by seven points at the...
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Blazers Stop Skid With Win at Fort Campbell
Alecia Davis poured in 34 points for the second game in a row, and the University Heights Lady Blazers put the brakes on a four-game losing run with a 59-29 victory at Fort Campbell on Monday. Neither team lit it up in the early going, with Davis scoring eight of...
yoursportsedge.com
Storm Wins With Just 4 Players in Wild District Affair Against Caldwell
The Hopkins County Central Storm defeated the Caldwell County Tigers 72-51 in 7th District basketball action Monday night in Mortons Gap. Caldwell was already locked into the No. 3 seed for the district tournament in two weeks. But the win gives Hopkins Central a chance to play for the No. 1 seed when it hosts Madisonville-North Hopkins on Thursday.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Storm Tops Caldwell to Remain Perfect in 7th District
Hopkins County Central’s girls are still unbeaten in 7th District play after pulling away in the second half to defeat Caldwell County 58-37 Monday night in Mortons Gap. The Lady Storm will host Madisonville-North Hopkins on Thursday with the No. 1 seed for the district tournament on the line.
yoursportsedge.com
Lady Wildcat Win Forces Three-Way District Tie for Second Place
The Trigg County Lady Wildcats’ 37-35 win over Livingston Central Monday night has thrown a wrench into the seeding process for the 5th District Tournament. And the Lady Wildcats would have it no other way. The win snapped a three-game district losing streak and forged a three-way tie for...
yoursportsedge.com
Wildcats Clinch No. 3 District Seed by Downing Livingston Central
For the second time this season, Trigg County used a fast start to beat Livingston Central. By virtue of the Wildcats’ 85-61 win Monday, Trigg clinched the No. 3 seed in the district tournament. In December, Trigg scored the first 22 points of the game en route to a...
whopam.com
8th District Basketball Tournament Dates, Times and Pairings Set
The Athletic Directors from Christian Co., Ft. Campbell, Hopkinsville and University Heights Academy recently met and set the dates and times for the upcoming 8th district tournament. The tournament will be hosted by University Heights Academy and played at Christian Co. High School’s Lyle Dunbar Gym. According to Blake Leach Athletic Director at Hopkinsville High School the boys will play on Monday, February 20th with the girls playing Tuesday, February 21st. The championship games will be played Thursday, February 23rd. The girl’s championship game at 5:30pm followed by the boy’s championship game. The pairings are listed below.
kentuckytoday.com
WKU’s Dontaie Allen receives Conference USA honors
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Dontaie Allen has become the third Western Kentucky University basketball player this season to be named Player of the Week in Conference USA. The announcement was made Monday. No other men's basketball program in Conference USA has had at least three players earn the honor...
whopam.com
Christian County Schools and University Heights Academy Address Game Altercation
HOPKINSVILLE, KY (February 6, 2023). Christian County Public Schools along with University Heights Academy has announced that the incident which occurred on February 4, 2023, during the CCHS/UHA Boys Basketball Game has been addressed by KHSAA. The individuals involved received disciplinary action from the KHSAA. Disciplinary action for the 10...
yoursportsedge.com
Hopkinsville Rolls at Clarksville Northwest 80-37
Bubba Leavell and Antonio Williams led Hopkinsville’s romp at Clarksville Northwest Tuesday night. Leavell had 20 points and eight assists while Williams finished with 18 points and 17 rebounds as the Tigers rolled past the Vikings 80-37. Isaiah Manning added 13 points and 13 boards for Hoptown, which led...
thelevisalazer.com
13-year-old from Elkton/Todd County wins Grand Champion Fiddler at jamboree
SMITHVILLE, TN — Noah Goebel, from Elkton, KY and 2022 Grand Champion Fiddler of the Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree, performs at the Ryman Auditorium. 13-year-old Noah Goebel, Grand Champion Fiddler at the 51st Smithville Fiddlers Jamboree and Crafts Festival performed Saturday, January 28, 2023, at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.
whvoradio.com
PRECC, HES Broadband Buildout Continues In Trigg County
Patience is a virtue not easily held — especially when potential customers can see high-speed internet cables running closer and closer to their rural homes. During Monday’s Trigg County Fiscal Court meeting, the president & CEO of Pennyrile Rural Electric provided an update to magistrates and Judge-Executive Stan Humphries, on the colossal build out of broadband coming to the quaint surroundings of Cadiz.
wnky.com
Franklin Drive-In announces closure
It is the end of an era for a local drive-in movie theater. The Franklin drive-in announces the theater has been sold and will no longer operate as a drive-in. The theater was built in the late 1960s. The owners say it has been in their family for the last 33 years.
clarksvilletoday.com
Michael Parks charged with pushing roommate during argument
28-year-old Michael Parks is charged with the domestic assault of his roommate, Alexis Williams. During an argument on February 6, she says Parks pushed her with both hands as she walked from the driveway to the home and stood in her way. She called the police and stated she felt assaulted. Parks was transported to jail.
clarksvilletoday.com
Jason Howell found drunk and mud-covered on side of road
41 -year-old Jason Howell was found drunken and covered in mud while sitting on the side of the road at the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Whitefield Road just before 4 p.m. Saturday. Officers say he apparently had fallen in the mud of a construction area and admitted to consuming alcohol. Hew was unable to walk without stumbling and falling, so he was taken into custody and charged with public intoxication.
clarksvilletoday.com
Shawn Richard kicks thru door of parent’s home when they won’t let him inside
Police say 18-year-old Shawn Richard was living in Louisville, KY, for the past two weeks before showing up at his parent’s home on Aurora Drive on February 6 at 1:53 a.m., banging on the door, demanding to be let inside. His parents denied him entry to the home, and he kicked through the glass door, valued at $650. Richard was charged with vandalism and transported to booking.
kentuckytoday.com
Brasher celebrates 34 years of ministry at Shepherd Street
PRINCETON, Ky. — Shepherd Street Baptist Church celebrated the 34 years of ministry service of its pastor, Bro. James Brasher and his wife, Brenda, on Jan. 29. Several churches were represented at the celebration from across western Kentucky. The program for the day started with the morning service, with special singing by the choir and a stirring message from Matt Wilson, the newly-named associate pastor of the church. Wilson preached with the theme, “Fight the good fight.” The morning service was followed by a meal.
