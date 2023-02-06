Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Romantic Restaurants in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Walmart Temporarily Closing Stores in 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Walmart Location Has Temporarily ClosedJoel EisenbergHolland, OH
Walk on the wild side at these Ohio zoosJackie MyersOhio State
Unusual Facts About Toledo You Never KnewTed RiversToledo, OH
Related
utoledo.edu
Rockets Produce Docuseries on Toledo Men’s, Women’s Basketball
The University of Toledo Athletic Department released the first episode of “Mission 23: A New Season,” a docuseries that will follow the men’s and women’s basketball teams as they make their way through the 2022-23 season and head into the Mid-American Conference Tournament in March. The...
utoledo.edu
UToledo to Offer Several New Academic Degrees
The University of Toledo will offer several new degrees in health science, radiation therapy and liberal arts. Two new undergraduate degrees in the College of Health and Human Services will provide new options for students interested in a studying healthcare. The new bachelor of science in health science and bachelor of arts in health science degrees are interdisciplinary programs with the science track preparing students for professional healthcare programs and the arts track preparing students for the non-delivery aspects of healthcare and health equity. The new degrees replace the existing bachelor of science in exercise science degree program.
utoledo.edu
UToledo Adopts New Strategic Plan to Guide Next Five Years
A new strategic plan will guide The University of Toledo’s trajectory for the next five years toward enhanced student success, academic excellence, healthcare quality and engagement. UToledo Reimagined: Strategic Plan 2023-2028 was approved Wednesday by the UToledo Board of Trustees and will be implemented July 1, 2023. “Our vision...
utoledo.edu
Psychology Senior Uses Her Past to Help Others’ Future
When Tatiana Zeadker sings, people listen. Between her extensive range and warm tone, Zeadker has the vocal ability and skill to draw in a crowd. With dreams of traveling abroad and singing opera to sold-out theaters, the senior UToledo student began her college career at Bowling Green State University majoring in vocal performance.
utoledo.edu
Clinical Operations Brought Together Under UToledo Health
The University of Toledo’s academic medical center and other clinical operations are being reorganized under UToledo Health. The University’s Board of Trustees approved Wednesday amending bylaws and government documents of the various healthcare entities to more closely align operations to create greater efficiencies, align strategic goals and objectives, and create opportunities for mutual growth.
utoledo.edu
Volunteers Needed Feb. 10-11 to Pack 100,000 Meals For Starving Children
Volunteers and donations are needed for The University of Toledo’s annual hunger-relief, food-packing event Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10 and 11, in the Health Education Building on Main Campus. The event is hosted by UToledo’s Klar Leadership Academy, a student organization led by the John B. and Lillian E....
utoledo.edu
Celebrate Lunar New Year at Festival Feb. 14
To celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, the Center for International Studies and Programs will host a Lunar New Year festival Tuesday, Feb. 14, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Thompson Student Union Auditorium. The free, public event will feature more than a dozen activity tables for the UToledo...
utoledo.edu
UToledo Works With Local, State Partners to Reduce Road Salt Use This Winter
Salt keeps roads safe during winter, but using more than needed is dangerous for freshwater ecosystems like the Great Lakes, which are the source for public drinking water and the home of fish and other aquatic life. Scientists at The University of Toledo studying salt pollution are collaborating with the...
utoledo.edu
UToledo Upgrades to Multifactor Authentication Protection
With identity theft and phishing crimes on the rise, The University of Toledo has introduced a new multifactor authentication to strengthen and expand security protection for UToledo faculty, staff and students. Multifactor authentication is now required technology by most federal regulators, as well as the State of Ohio cyber insurance policy that covers UToledo.
Comments / 0