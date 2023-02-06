Read full article on original website
Kelly Ripa’s Daughter Lola Walks in on Mom and Dad Relaxing and Is Greeted with a Surprise
On yesterday's episode of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan,' morning show host Kelly Ripa recounted the time her daughter, Lola Consuelos, walked into her and her husband's room and was surprised by what she found.
thesource.com
Cardi B Heard Screaming Backstage at Grammys: ‘Both of Y’all Wrong, This Is Not Right’
Despite what Offset says, it appears something did happen backstage between him and Quavo. A new video from Entertainment Tonight captured Cardi B yelling at two unidentified people. “Both of y’all wrong! Both of y’all! This is not right!” Cardi said. “No b*tch, shut the f*ck up ’cause you shouldn’t...
Taylor Swift’s ‘unhappy’ reaction to Jill Biden’s appearance at Grammys goes viral
Taylor Swift’s reaction to Jill Biden at the Grammy Awards has gone viral, with fans claiming that the singer looked “unhappy” to see the first lady.Biden made an appearance at Sunday’s music event to present two major awards: Best Song for Social Change and Song of the Year. In a viral video of the ceremony on Twitter, Grammys host Trevor Noah introduced the 71-year-old, who walked on stage before the camera panned to the audience. Along with the rest of the guests, Swift stood up and clapped for Biden. However, the “Anti-Hero” singer also looked down at the floor...
musictimes.com
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
Paramount responds to claims 'Yellowstone' ending with Kevin Costner, Matthew McConaughey to star in new show
Kevin Costner portrays John Dutton on "Yellowstone." Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is reportedly in talks to join Taylor Sheridan franchise.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Amy Robach walked away from ABC with a better deal than T.J. Holmes
Amy Robach is the breadwinner in her new relationship with T.J. Holmes — at least as far as golden parachutes go. Insiders tell us the scandalous and newly unemployed lovebirds both got a nice severance package from ABC News after their affair blew up their jobs. But sources say that Robach walked away with an even bigger settlement than her beau. Specific details of the settlement remain a closely guarded secret. But another insider explained: “Amy’s been at ABC a lot longer and has a much bigger contract [than T.J.].” Robach joined the network in 2012, and Holmes, who has had a...
seventeen.com
'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress
Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Christina Applegate Says SAG Awards Likely Her ‘Last As an Actor’ Amid MS Battle
Christina Applegate was recently nominated for a SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for her lead role in the Netflix show Dead To Me, but the awards show might be her last as an actor. The star is battling multiple sclerosis, the disabling...
KPVI Newschannel 6
‘Married at First Sight’: Mackinley Apologizes to Domynique in First Look (VIDEO)
Married at First Sight Season 16 continues to deliver drama with its latest episode, “You Dropped a Bomb on Me.” which arrives Wednesday, February 8. In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the episode, Mackinley is trying to make amends with his new bride Domynique over a situation viewers have yet to see unfold. As they pair gears up for an activity in their Jamaican surroundings, Mackinley finds the words he’s searching for.
