Australia's Star Entertainment faces class action suit for compliance lapses

 3 days ago

Feb 6 (Reuters) - Australia's Star Entertainment Group Ltd (SGR.AX) was served with a third class action lawsuit over allegations of failures to comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing obligations, the casino operator said on Monday.

The lawsuit filed by law firm Phi Finney McDonald, alleges that between March 29, 2016, and June 13, 2022, Star failed to disclose relevant information about its systems and processes for compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing obligations.

Star was served with similar class actions filed by law firms Slater & Gordon (SGH.AX) and Maurice Blackburn last year.

Star, which has been under regulatory scrutiny for dysfunctional governance and poor management of money-laundering risks, said it intends to defend itself against the class action proceedings.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

