Related
coloradopolitics.com
Gov. Polis keeps calling COVID a crisis | Colorado Springs Gazette
Mayday. We have a crisis, right here in Colorado. It is not the matter of young adults and children dying from fentanyl poisoning. It is not Colorado’s soaring murder rate or the flood of illegal immigrants overwhelming social services. The “disaster emergency,” as Gov. Jared Polis declares it, is...
coloradopolitics.com
Three simple letters will cut energy costs | OPINION
The pandemic and rising inflation created enough economic hardship in 2022, and now Coloradans’ electricity rates could pile on, climbing even higher in 2023. Check your latest energy bill — chances are it’s about 54% higher than it was this time last year. Coloradans deserve energy savings,...
coloradopolitics.com
How far can state Dems push labor legislation? | NOONAN
Colorado law places the state in a labor/right-to-work purgatory, depending on point of view. Metro Denver asserts the state has “the most progressive labor law in the country.” "Progressive" in the metro Denver world means a business environment with only 8.2% of Colorado’s workforce in unions. Colorado’s...
coloradosun.com
A private equity firm closed one of Colorado’s few birth centers. The community brought it back.
When a private equity firm closed Seasons Midwifery and Birth Center in Thornton in October, Colorado lost one of its few non-hospital birthing centers and 53 families with pregnancy due dates in November and December were left scrambling to find providers. But then staffers and community advocacy groups stepped in...
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
coloradopolitics.com
Peddling more pot to Colorado kids | Colorado Springs Gazette
Just when the state was making headway in tightening lax marijuana regulations to protect Colorado’s kids — a new bill in the legislature would kick the door wide open to more abuse. Senate Bill 23-081 would roll back safeguards enacted by the legislature only two years ago to...
Best places for steak in Denver metro, across Colorado
We scoured Google reviews and found the top rated places for steak in the metro area with at least 4.4 stars and 1,000 or more reviews.
coloradopolitics.com
Care, not cuffs, for substance use | OPINION
It’s no secret there is a significant and growing mental health and substance use crisis in Colorado. Though some are working to address this crisis, there remain entrenched systems, policies and attitudes that harm rather than help the most vulnerable in our communities. Coloradans of all ages experience grievous harm and die prematurely in association not only with their use of alcohol, opioids and other legal and illegal substances, but with the way our community’s systems respond to them and fail to reduce the terrible harms they cause.
coloradopolitics.com
Polis, legislators playing with energy, restaurants | SENGENBERGER
On Monday, Jared Polis finally acknowledged how difficult it is for Coloradans to afford our high energy bills. The governor declared it’s “all-hands-on-deck,” calling on state agencies “to work collaboratively with the state’s utilities and others to develop responses that can help reduce the energy cost burden.”
How Much Must You Make in Colorado to Be Considered Middle Class?
When you think of a middle-class family, you're typically reminded of your everyday sitcom with a family of four, a decent-sized house, a breadwinning father, a stay-at-home mom, a couple of kids, a dog, and a cat. However, as we grow, we come to find out that real life is...
How Colorado Residents Are Reacting to the Statewide Plastic Bag Ban
Since May 2022, Fort Collins residents have been paying for bags at grocery stores — now, the rest of Colorado is following suit. Why? You can thank House Bill 21-1162, which Gov. Jared Polis signed into law in 2021. The bill went into effect at the beginning of this year and prevents Colorado stores from providing free, single-use plastic bags.
Colorado animal sanctuary to open 22,450-acre horse refuge
CRAIG, Colo. — Five years after purchasing thousands of acres in southern Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary has announced the acquisition of land in northwest Colorado. The Colorado non-profit organization said it has purchased 22,450 acres of land near Craig to establish the Wild Horse Refuge. Spanning 29 square...
Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado
A bill that would ban transgender student athletes from participating in women’s sports is scheduled for a Monday hearing at the Colorado Legislature. House Bill 23-1098, the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Byron Pelton of Sterling and Republican Reps. Lisa Frizell of Castle Rock and Brandi Bradley of Littleton, would require […] The post Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Tripadvisor ranks Colorado mountain city on 2023 list of 'trending destinations'
Tripadvisor has published their 2023 list of 'trending' United States destinations and one Colorado spot was ranked among a total of 15 places. "From lesser-known cities to new escapes, these places are on the up and up. You heard it here first," wrote the publication about the list. Ranking 12th...
Intimate medical procedures on sedated patients would require informed consent under bill
Colorado legislators are looking to make Colorado the next state to pass an informed consent law, prohibiting the performance of intimate medical procedures on sedated patients without their explicit consent. House Bill 23-1077, which unanimously passed through the Legislature’s Health & Insurance Committee, would require doctors, residents, medical students and any other health care professional […] The post Intimate medical procedures on sedated patients would require informed consent under bill appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
5 Colorado hotels among nation's 'top 100', says US News & World Report
It's no secret that the tourism economy in Colorado is huge, making it no surprise that several of the country's top hotels are located in the Centennial State. According to US News and World Report, five of the best hotels in the United States are located in Colorado. The top-ranked...
Colorado pizza place ranked one of top in US
Whether you are a fan of a thin crust New York-style pizza or a deep dish pie, there are some incredible options across the country for all pizza lovers.
LETTERS: Schools are failing our students; take this attitude out of classrooms
Regarding the front page SEL training article in Monday’s paper. That is social emotional training, SEL. I once again wish to ask this question. What is the purpose of educating students? Is it scaring them? Making them throw up?. Once again I ask you the citizens who pay for...
Could Colorado see a major earthquake like Turkey and Syria?
Colorado has seen earthquakes, although none close to the magnitude of what hit Turkey and Syria early Monday. But just how bad could an earthquake possibly get in the Centennial State?
Is A New Roller Skating Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?
Colorado is, or has been home to many amazing roller skating rinks over the years. The Northern Colorado area only has one left in 2023, but could that be changing soon?. New Roller Rink Coming To The Northern Colorado Area?. Before I got into radio and content creation back in...
Comments / 3