Colorado State

Gov. Polis keeps calling COVID a crisis | Colorado Springs Gazette

Mayday. We have a crisis, right here in Colorado. It is not the matter of young adults and children dying from fentanyl poisoning. It is not Colorado’s soaring murder rate or the flood of illegal immigrants overwhelming social services. The “disaster emergency,” as Gov. Jared Polis declares it, is...
Three simple letters will cut energy costs | OPINION

The pandemic and rising inflation created enough economic hardship in 2022, and now Coloradans’ electricity rates could pile on, climbing even higher in 2023. Check your latest energy bill — chances are it’s about 54% higher than it was this time last year. Coloradans deserve energy savings,...
How far can state Dems push labor legislation? | NOONAN

Colorado law places the state in a labor/right-to-work purgatory, depending on point of view. Metro Denver asserts the state has “the most progressive labor law in the country.” "Progressive" in the metro Denver world means a business environment with only 8.2% of Colorado’s workforce in unions. Colorado’s...
Huge Abandoned Colorado Mine is Practically an Underground City

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Colorado has a rich history and much of the earliest of which involved mining in some way. Many of these mines that began being built in the late 1800s to early 1900s, have since closed shop, and are now abandoned.
Peddling more pot to Colorado kids | Colorado Springs Gazette

Just when the state was making headway in tightening lax marijuana regulations to protect Colorado’s kids — a new bill in the legislature would kick the door wide open to more abuse. Senate Bill 23-081 would roll back safeguards enacted by the legislature only two years ago to...
Care, not cuffs, for substance use | OPINION

It’s no secret there is a significant and growing mental health and substance use crisis in Colorado. Though some are working to address this crisis, there remain entrenched systems, policies and attitudes that harm rather than help the most vulnerable in our communities. Coloradans of all ages experience grievous harm and die prematurely in association not only with their use of alcohol, opioids and other legal and illegal substances, but with the way our community’s systems respond to them and fail to reduce the terrible harms they cause.
Polis, legislators playing with energy, restaurants | SENGENBERGER

On Monday, Jared Polis finally acknowledged how difficult it is for Coloradans to afford our high energy bills. The governor declared it’s “all-hands-on-deck,” calling on state agencies “to work collaboratively with the state’s utilities and others to develop responses that can help reduce the energy cost burden.”
Colorado animal sanctuary to open 22,450-acre horse refuge

CRAIG, Colo. — Five years after purchasing thousands of acres in southern Colorado, The Wild Animal Sanctuary has announced the acquisition of land in northwest Colorado. The Colorado non-profit organization said it has purchased 22,450 acres of land near Craig to establish the Wild Horse Refuge. Spanning 29 square...
Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado

A bill that would ban transgender student athletes from participating in women’s sports is scheduled for a Monday hearing at the Colorado Legislature. House Bill 23-1098, the Women’s Rights in Athletics bill, sponsored by Republican Sen. Byron Pelton of Sterling and Republican Reps. Lisa Frizell of Castle Rock and Brandi Bradley of Littleton, would require […] The post Bill would bar trans women athletes from women’s school teams in Colorado appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
Intimate medical procedures on sedated patients would require informed consent under bill

Colorado legislators are looking to make Colorado the next state to pass an informed consent law, prohibiting the performance of intimate medical procedures on sedated patients without their explicit consent.  House Bill 23-1077, which unanimously passed through the Legislature’s Health & Insurance Committee, would require doctors, residents, medical students and any other health care professional […] The post Intimate medical procedures on sedated patients would require informed consent under bill appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
