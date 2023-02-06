ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast

Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
'Family Feud' Fans Say Lori Harvey "Plays No Games" in See-Through Red Carpet Dress

Once again, Lori Harvey continues to prove that she does red carpet style better than anyone. The 26-year-old model still has fans reminiscing about one of her most show-stopping and unique looks that she wore at the Baby2Baby Gala back on November 12, 2022. Lori turned heads in a white gown that had long gloved white sleeves. The sheer bodice featured an open back with peek-a-boo cutouts under her arms. The full-length dress also included a white cloth headpiece that covered her hair.
Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new girlfriend Eden Polani axes social media

Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new girlfriend Eden Polani has deleted her Instagram account amid reports they are dating. The 19-year-old French Israeli model had around 230,000 Instagram followers and was gaining a huge amount of users after she was photographed with the ‘Titanic’ actor, but has now axed the feed following an apparent denial by Leonardo, 48, they are an item and trolling over his taste for younger women.

