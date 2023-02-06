The 50s make a comeback today!

Some lingering clouds hang around overnight as we cool back down to below-freezing. Our Tuesday starts off chilly but it does not last for long as we kick off our warm stretch through the rest of this week. Temperatures will jump into the 50s and basically stick there through the middle of the week. By Thursday, we see a warm front bring a few rain showers but plenty of warm air that boosts us to a high in the 60s and that will follow into Friday. Unfortunately, the rain showers will as well as they come in waves through both days. Heading into the weekend gives us a split one thanks to the lingering wet weather on Saturday and mostly sunny skies on Sunday.

Have a lovely day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Partly cloudy, with a high near 52. North wind 11 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 29. North wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light after midnight.

Tuesday Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 18 mph.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41. South wind 8 to 10 mph becoming west after midnight.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Rain likely, mainly between 8am and 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Night A chance of rain before 8pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 47. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 48. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 30. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 47.

Sunday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.