9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a MonthEvan CrosbyAtlanta, GA
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in GeorgiaTravel MavenAtlanta, GA
Top 5 States With The Highest HIV Prevalence In The USJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
When Seasons Change, So Does the Fabulous Scenery at These Favorite Georgia Hiking TrailsDeanLandGeorgia State
Slutty Vegan Opens Its First College Campus Location at Georgia TechVegOut MagazineAtlanta, GA
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Weekend Road Trips From Atlanta Georgia
The little town of Dahlonega, located in the heart of the Blue Ridge Mountains, has a lot to offer visitors. It's home to some of the best wineries in Georgia, stunning waterfalls, a thriving agricultural industry, and a history that dates back to the gold rush in 1828. It's a...
3 missing Michigan rappers found dead
Authorities on Friday confirmed that they have found the bodies of three Michigan rappers who were reported missing last month.
MAFS: Kirsten and Shaq's Marriage Off to Bumpy Start After He Delays Honeymoon for a Research Conference
"We have to go to the research presentation first while all the other couples are in Jamaica having the time of their life," Kirsten says in an exclusive sneak peek of Married at First Sight There is already trouble for Kirsten and Shaq before they make it to paradise. In PEOPLE's exclusive preview of Wednesday's episode of Married at First Sight, Kirsten is upset to find out that her husband has delayed their honeymoon in order to attend a research conference. "I'm still in school and I have a research conference this week...
‘RHOA’ alum Phaedra Parks’ ex Apollo Nida secretly marries Sherien Almufti
Apollo Nida is a married man once again. The ex-husband of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum Phaedra Parks announced Thursday that he secretly wed his fiancée, Sherien Almufti. Nida, 44, and Almufti, 42, told TMZ that they held an intimate ceremony with close family and friends at a church in the Atlanta area on Oct. 14, 2022. Parks, 49, and the former couple’s two sons, Ayden, 12, and Dylan, 9, were aware of the wedding but did not attend, according to the outlet. Nida shared photos on his entertainment company HD Promotions’ Instagram account from the bride and groom’s big day. Almufti wore a one-shoulder...
This Alabama Tornado Video Looks Like Something Straight out of ‘Twister’
Alabama residents may not have to go to theaters to see the Twister sequel since they’re living out the plot. Alabama and Georgia were hit hard late Thursday night as over 35 tornadoes touched down in the southern states. Now, at least seven people, including a mother and her eight-year-old dead, and thousands are without power.
Kenny Roger’s Mind Blowing Abandoned 8.5 Million Dollar Mansion
Kenny Rogers passed away in early 2020 at the age of 81. Rogers certainly lived like a King of Country Music in this jaw-dropping 8.5 million dollar mega-mansion. Want to take a look?. The mansion was built in 1990 near Atlanta, Georgia, Kenny Rogers called this 15,000-square-foot place home until...
‘American Idol’ Alum C.J. Harris’ Cause of Death Revealed
Days after news broke about “American Idol” alum C.J. Harris’ sudden death at 31, more details have been released. A spokesperson for the Walker County Coroner told People magazine that Harris died from a heart attack. On Sunday, Harris was rushed to a hospital in Jasper, Alabama,...
calfkicker.com
(Video) Two women arrested after wild brawl over missed boarding at Miami airport
At Miami International Airport, two female passengers were arrested after an altercation with an airline employee and a subsequent clash with law enforcement that was captured on camera. Two rowdy ladies were restrained by police on Tuesday, as shown in a cellphone video that was sent to NBC 6 Miami...
Mother shares pain of learning daughter is Alabama’s Baby Jane Doe
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – The mother of Amore Wiggins speaks out for the first time since Opelika police identified her daughter as Baby Jane Doe, and announced the child’s father and step-mother were under arrest. Sherry Wiggins was 20 when she gave birth to a baby girl in Virginia. “She was a blessing. She was […]
BBC
This is the family that bought a $1.5m fire-damaged Tennessee mansion
A mansion in Tennessee that was badly charred in a fire has found a buyer after just four days on the market. Entrepreneur Mike Thakur said he had purchased the five-acre property, which had attracted more than 340,000 views on Zillow and was listed for $1.49m (£1.21m), according to the real estate site.
them.us
Destiny Howard, a Trans Woman Who Loved Fashion, Killed in Georgia
Destiny Howard, a 23-year-old Black trans woman, was found dead in a parking lot in Macon, Georgia, the morning of December 9. She had been fatally shot and was pronounced dead by authorities at the scene. Initial reports of her death misgendered and deadnamed her, with local news outlet 41 WMGT using “he” pronouns.
Olivia Dunne Holds a Handstand and Midair Splits in Latest TikTok
The LSU gymnast often shares videos of her skills with her 6.9 million followers.
Former Tennis Star Dies Suddenly at Age 31
Teammates and coaches are mourning the loss of a former collegiate tennis star who died suddenly at the age of 31 over the weekend. Former University of Georgia standout Lilly Kimbell reportedly died on Sunday, according to her family. Kimbell's family says that she had been experiencing kidney issues that led to a heart attack. CPR was performed at her home and she was transported to the hospital, but her family tragically were forced to make the decision to take her off of life support.
Crystal Renay and Ne-Yo Are Officially Divorced Less than One Year After Renewing Their Vows
After news that the wife of Ne-Yo, Crystal Renay, was headed down splitsville after she allegedly discovered that the singer fathered a child with another woman, the couple is officially divorced. In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Ne-Yo, born Shaffer Smith, and Crystal Renay, who took on her former spouse’s...
Lil Wayne Shocked By Colorado University Football Locker Room During Deion Sanders Visit
Lil Wayne is a known football fan, so the fact that he paid a visit to the University of Colorado football facilities, especially now that Deion Sanders has taken over as head coach, came as no surprise. The shock came when the 40-year-old saw the players’ locker rooms. “Oh, this the locker room? This the f**king locker room? C’mon man,” Weezy F Baby said in an Instagram video posted by the two-time Super Bowl champion on Wednesday (Feb. 1). The New Orleans, La. rapper can be seen dumbfoundedly looking around the large, exquisite space. More from VIBE.comQueen Latifah, Method Man,...
Olivia Dunne Flaunts Her LSU Tiger Pride in Team Leotard
The NCAA gymnast shared a series of pics decked out in her team’s purple and gold gear.
Celebrities pronounced dead this past week
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
'You Stupid Monkey': Georgia Man Goes On Racist Tirade Against FedEx Worker
'I'll show you how little Black lives matter,' the man said as he accused the FedEx employee of trying to run over his dog.
Alabama high school freshman signing national record contract
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN)—Later this week, a Geneva High School freshman under a music industrythe label will release a highly anticipated single song on nearly all social media platforms. 15-year-old Samson native, Crews Wright, is a ninth-grader at the school. This Friday night, Lynn Haven, Florida-based Paradigm music group is releasing Crews’ single ‘Phone in Heaven’. […]
Former Cincinnati Bengal Chad 'Ochocinco' Johnson engaged to ‘Selling Tampa’ star
Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson got down on one knee Saturday evening and is now engaged to his girlfriend, Sharelle Rosado. The pair got engaged in Miami in front of their “close family and friends,” a representative for Rosado confirmed with a TODAY show reporter. The surprising, yet...
