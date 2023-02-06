CT fire kills dozens of animals

The animals were killed as flames raced through a barn belonging to Kelly's Kids -- a non-profit that provides animal therapy to seniors and kids.

Owner Kelly Cronin says she thought she did the right thing over the weekend when the temperature plummeted, by putting the animals into the barn.

But later that night, she heard from her daughters that the barn was on fire.

Now, she says she can't get the picture out of her mind of the animals looking for her to rescue them.