The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Rejects Biden Admin Call to ‘Pause’ Judea and Samaria Construction
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rejected a call by the Biden administration to temporarily freeze construction in Judea and Samaria and halt demolitions of illegal Arab structures in those territories as well as the eastern part of Jerusalem. However, while Israeli officials stressed that these activities would not be...
The Jewish Press
Update: Israelis Report Third Earthquake in 24 Hours
Residents of Israel’s northern region, along the Mediterranean coast, reported that another earthquake rattled their areas at around9 pm local time Wednesday night. It was the third such earthquake to strike Israel in less than 24 hours. Israel’s Geological Survey reported the tremor measured 4.1-magnitude on the Richter scale,...
The Jewish Press
IDF Kills Arab Terrorist in Shechem, No. 42 Since Jan. 1
One day after a terrorist cell was eliminated in Jericho, IDF forces made arrests overnight Tuesday near Shechem. According to Al-Quds, Hamza Amjad Al-Ashqar, 17, was killed at dawn by the Israeli forces. The PA Ministry of Health reported that the youth, who was blonde, was shot in the face, “which led to his death.”
The Jewish Press
Significance of IDF’s Latest Work in Jericho
The IDF and Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) operation in Aqbat Jaber on Sunday night was a significant one. Five terrorists were killed, including the two—Malek Lafi and Rafat Abeidat—who carried out the shooting attack on Jan. 28 at the Me Casa restaurant at Almog Junction in the Jericho area.
The Jewish Press
Netanyahu Meets with IDF’s Duvdevan Fighters, Warns of ‘Those Who Want to Strangle Us’
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Tuesday with the soldiers of the IDF’s acclaimed Duvdevan undercover unit to give them some much needed moral support in the face of rising challenges. Netanyahu was joined by Defense Minister Yoav Gallant in holding an assessment of the activity of IDF Central Command...
Russia Pulls Troops From Front Lines After Soldiers Beaten by Own Allies
The beat-up soldiers are from a region in Siberia and reportedly received no front line combat training for months.
The Jewish Press
More Than 3,000 Dead as Second Massive 7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Turkey, Syria
More than 3,000 people were killed Monday in two massive earthquakes that struck southeastern Turkey and its neighbor to the south, Syria, where at least 900 people died. The first quake, which measured 7.8 magnitude on the Richter scale, struck at around 4 am local time, crushing more than a thousand people in collapsing buildings while they slept.
The Jewish Press
Report: Israeli Drones Use 1-Ton Gravity Bombs
Israel’s heaviest armed drone, the Hermes 900, is now using gravity bombs that weigh as much as a ton, Reuters reported last week. A gravity bomb is a conventional or nuclear aircraft-delivered bomb that does not contain a guidance system and simply follows a ballistic trajectory. The casings for unguided bombs are aerodynamic, with fins at the tail section, to reduce drag and increase stability after release to improve accuracy.
The Jewish Press
Earthquake Felt in Israel (Updated)
Residents of Israel, in particular, in Jerusalem, Gush Etzion and the Shomron report feeling an earthquake around 11:14 PM on Tuesday evening. [Update] The earthquake’s epicenter was 15 km east of Ariel and south of Shechem (Nablus), near Jurish and Migdalim. The Geological Survey of Israel and IDF Homefront Command rated it at 3.5 on the Richter scale at a depth of 3 KM (down from the initial assessment of 4.8 on the Richter scale).
The Jewish Press
Israeli Rescue Team Using New Technique to Rescue Turkish Earthquake Survivor
An Israeli search and rescue team working in the southern Turkish city of Marash (Kahramanmaraş) is trying an unusual method of reaching a victim underneath the rubble of a collapsed building after spending several hours unsuccessfully digging down and sideways towards him. The team is now digging underneath the...
The Jewish Press
Report: US Pressure Leads Netanyahu to Delay Demolition of Illegal Jerusalem Building
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu intervened to delay the demolition of an illegally constructed building in eastern Jerusalem due to American pressure, Channel 11 reported. Netanyahu was also reportedly warned by security forces that amid the current tensions, the building’s destruction could set off a round of violence in the largely Arab part of the capital.
The Jewish Press
Health Ministry Orders Northern Israel to Boil Water After Turkey-Syria Earthquake
Israel’s Health Ministry has ordered the residents of northern Israel to boil their water until further notice due to the series of earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday. Until further notice, all water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth and preparing medicines must be boiled in every town...
The Jewish Press
Iran’s Hebrew-Language Message to Israel
Iran has written a Hebrew-language message to the State of Israel, and posted it Wednesday on an alleged ballistic missile shown at an exhibition in Isfahan. The message, “Death to Israel,” was written in Hebrew letters down the side of the missile, according to a report by the semi-official Iranian Tasnim News Agency.
The Jewish Press
3,380 Reported Deaths in Turkey’s String of Earthquakes, 1,597 in Syria
At least 3,381 people were killed and 20,426 injured in 10 provinces in southeast Turkey as a result of two strong earthquakes on Monday. The Syrian government has not released official information about casualties, but the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported 1,597 people were killed and 2,000 injured. A...
The Jewish Press
150-Member Israeli Search & Rescue Team Prepares to Leave for Turkey
A 150-member IDF search and rescue team of experts made final preparations Monday night to leave for the earthquake-struck areas of Turkey. “Of these, a third are headquarters and intelligence and two-thirds have rescue, medical and engineering capabilities,” the commander of the IDF National Rescue Unit, Colonel (res.) Golan Vach told reporters in a briefing. “Upon landing, [we] will immediately begin the rescue and assistance mission,” he said.
The Jewish Press
Iran Unveils Its Air Force ‘Eagle 44’ Underground Base
The Iranian Army’s Eagle 44 underground Air Base is capable of receiving and operating all types of fighter jets and bombers, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, IRNA reported Tuesday morning. The underground base is big enough to shelter a command post, fighter maintenance hangars, aircraft maintenance centers, navigation and airport equipment, and fuel tanks, and can host all types of Air Force fighters.
The Jewish Press
Blink-en and You Miss It
The 21-year-old who massacred seven Jews and wounded another five when he opened fire on them as they left synagogue last Friday night in the Neve Yaakov neighborhood of Jerusalem wasn’t a lone wolf. Neither was the 13-year-old boy who shot a Jewish father and son Saturday afternoon as they walked home from synagogue in Ir David in Jerusalem. How do we know?
The Jewish Press
Israel to Send Earthquake Aid to Syria After Request Relayed via Russia
Israel will send humanitarian aid to Syria in response to a request from Syria was relayed through Russia to Israel’s National Security Council on Monday after two massive earthquakes leveled buildings in that country as well as in Turkey, where the epicenters of both temblors were located. More than...
The Jewish Press
Syria in the Shadow of the Disaster – ‘The Bet on Iran was a Disaster for the Syrians’
An official in a Syrian rebel organization blamed the Syrian regime for the nation’s current woes and for adding to the suffering of its people in the wake of the massive earthquake in the region on Monday. The official told TPS in a telephone conversation, “Syria is to blame for the difficult situation that befell the residents under the earthquake disaster.”
The Jewish Press
Death Toll Reaches 16,000 in Turkey-Syria Earthquake
The death toll from the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria on Monday reached 16,000 as of Thursday morning, officials said, with another 70,000 people injured in the tremors. Of those, some 12,973 were killed in Turkey alone, with more than 3,000 killed in Syria. More than 13 million people...
