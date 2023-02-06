Residents of Israel, in particular, in Jerusalem, Gush Etzion and the Shomron report feeling an earthquake around 11:14 PM on Tuesday evening. [Update] The earthquake’s epicenter was 15 km east of Ariel and south of Shechem (Nablus), near Jurish and Migdalim. The Geological Survey of Israel and IDF Homefront Command rated it at 3.5 on the Richter scale at a depth of 3 KM (down from the initial assessment of 4.8 on the Richter scale).

