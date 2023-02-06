Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar Tree is Under Fire Again
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
After US pops 1st balloon, China admits the 2nd one floating over Latin America is also theirs and gave the same excuse that it was just lost
China's Foreign Ministry said the craft was a lost civilian balloon, the same explanation it gave for a suspected spy balloon that drifted over the US.
marketscreener.com
Russian central bank sees record $74 billion deposit auction as budget deficit widens
MOSCOW (Reuters) - The Bank of Russia raised a record 5.25 trillion roubles ($74.15 billion) at a one-week deposit auction on Tuesday, just three days before its next rate decision, as the country's yawning budget deficit floods the banking sector with excess liquidity. Slumping energy revenues and soaring expenditure pushed...
marketscreener.com
India's NSE lowers price band of Adani Green Energy to 5%
(Reuters) - Indian bourse National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has revised the circuit limit of Adani Green Energy Ltd to 5%, according to data on its website on Monday. The NSE had revised the company's price band last week to 10% from 20%. Stock exchanges set the circuit limits...
marketscreener.com
Denmark suspends reviewing wind power projects over possible EU law conflict
COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - The Danish Energy Agency has suspended reviewing existing and new applications to install new wind farms and other renewable energy projects in the country over a potential conflict with European Union law, it said in a statement late on Monday. "The Danish Energy Agency has suspended the...
marketscreener.com
Canadian dollar to rise later in 2023 on more favorable global outlook
TORONTO (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar is set to rise later this year as the global economic outlook turns more favorable for commodity-linked currencies and investors bet central banks will cut interest rates in 2024, according to a Reuters poll released on Wednesday. In three months, however, the loonie is...
marketscreener.com
SolarEdge Launches its First Battery Virtual Power Plant Supporting Great Britain's National Grid ESO Demand Flexibility Service
Great Britain’s SolarEdge Home Battery owners can participate in the Demand Flexibility Service to help stabilize the grid and earn financial incentives utilizing their stored battery energy during pre-scheduled ‘peak demand events’. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, today announced the...
marketscreener.com
Spirit Airlines says expects DOJ decision on JetBlue merger in around 30 days
(Reuters) - Spirit Airlines Inc said on Tuesday it expects U.S. antitrust regulators to decide whether to allow the low-cost carrier to proceed with its $3.8 billion merger with JetBlue Airways Corp in the "next 30 days or so." "We are now waiting to see whether the Department of Justice...
marketscreener.com
Britain presses on with proposals for a digital pound
LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is pressing on with work on a possible digital pound that could be in use by the second half of this decade and help prevent the fragmentation of an electronic cash system dominated by tech or banking giants, officials said on Monday. The Bank of England...
marketscreener.com
AlgoWatt, three-year agreement with Whitenergy for renewable plants
(Alliance News) - algoWatt Spa, its subsidiary TerniEnergia Progetti and Whitenergy announced on Wednesday that they have signed a strategic partnership, under the stewardship formula, for the development and implementation of multiple projects in the field of energy production from renewable sources, in the direction of industrial and agro-industrial clients, energy efficiency, including through the promotion of energy performance contract offers, and projects for self-production, self-consumption and consumption reduction, including the organization of Renewable Energy Communities.
marketscreener.com
How the Adani Empire Crumbled So Quickly
(MT Newswires) -- Indian policy makers and regulators stepped in over the weekend to try and contain the turmoil surrounding the collapse of billionaire Gautam Adani's empire. They want to make sure investor sentiment in India is not curtailed. Bloomberg's Senior Editor Menaka Doshi explains how Adani's crisis is shaking the faith of foreign investors.
marketscreener.com
Indian households' inflation expectations moderating - RBI's Jan survey
MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian household's inflation expectations for the current period moderated by 20 basis points to 9.6%, while consumer confidence improved further, the results of the Reserve Bank of India's latest round of internal surveys conducted in January showed. India's annual retail inflation rate eased to 5.72% in December...
marketscreener.com
British PM reshuffles top team, creates new departments
LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak named Grant Shapps energy security minister and Kemi Badenoch business and trade minister on Tuesday, as he created four new government departments and made several changes to his top team. Sunak established a department for energy security and net zero, and one...
marketscreener.com
Bank of Canada says it published governor's speech early due to 'error'
(Reuters) - The Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it had inadvertently published a speech by Governor Tiff Macklem to its website 12 minutes early, calling it a mistake and saying it was reviewing publishing procedures. The text of the Tuesday speech, in which Macklem said no further interest rate...
marketscreener.com
Golden Ridge Resources Completes Maiden Drill Program on the Williams Gold Property
Kelowna, British Columbia – — TheNewswire - February 6, 2023 - Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. (“Golden Ridge” or “the Company”) (TSXV:GLDN) is pleased to announce the completion of the maiden 4,185m drill program on the Williams Gold Property (“Williams” or “the Property”) within the.
marketscreener.com
Indian cenbank to hike rates again on sticky inflation, Fed pressure - analysts
MUMBAI (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India is likely to raise interest rates once again in April as inflation pressures persist and the Federal Reserve continues to tighten, analysts said on Thursday, a day after the central bank delivered what many had expected to be its last hike in the current cycle.
marketscreener.com
Lula says 'no explanation' for Brazil's current interest rate levels
RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday there was "no explanation" for the country's high interest rates, with the benchmark rate at a six-year high, adding that development bank BNDES could help bring down lending costs. Lula, who last week criticised the...
marketscreener.com
U.S. Crude-Oil Stockpiles Likely Increased in DOE Data, Analysts Say
U.S. commercial crude-oil stockpiles are expected to have risen from the previous week in data due Wednesday from the Energy Department, according to a survey by The Wall Street Journal. The average of estimates from 10 analysts and traders showed U.S. oil inventories are projected to have risen by 1.8...
marketscreener.com
Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exits Madrid stock market after 22 years
MADRID (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa exited the Madrid stock market after 22 years on Tuesday, ending its last day of trading at 18.05 euros ($19.3), the same price per share its parent company offered to pay to take it private. The stock market regulator CNMV on Friday...
marketscreener.com
Asian stocks draw massive foreign inflows on softer dollar, growth optimism
(Reuters) - Emerging Asia ex-China stocks received massive inflows in January, with investors expecting the U.S. Federal Reserve to slow down the pace of its rate hikes and as the dollar weakened against regional currencies. Data from stock exchanges in Taiwan, India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Thailand, Indonesia and South Korea...
Comments / 0