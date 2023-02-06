(Alliance News) - algoWatt Spa, its subsidiary TerniEnergia Progetti and Whitenergy announced on Wednesday that they have signed a strategic partnership, under the stewardship formula, for the development and implementation of multiple projects in the field of energy production from renewable sources, in the direction of industrial and agro-industrial clients, energy efficiency, including through the promotion of energy performance contract offers, and projects for self-production, self-consumption and consumption reduction, including the organization of Renewable Energy Communities.

