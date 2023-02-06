ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch: Aftermath of 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey as rescuers search for survivors

By Mary-Kate Findon
 6 days ago

Scores of people have been killed in Turkey and Syria after a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck on Monday, 6 February.

As of early Monday, the death toll was over 1,500 people, with more injured by the impact.

This video shows rescue crews searching for survivors in Kahramanmaras province, southern Turkey, in the aftermath.

The epicentre of the earthquake was just north of Gaziantep, which is around 90 kilometers away from the Syrian border.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted that “search and rescue teams were immediately dispatched” to the impacted areas.

"We hope that we will get through this disaster together as soon as possible and with the least damage," he added.

Rescue crews have been scrambling through the rubble in southeast Turkey to try and find and help those trapped under.

Italian authorities have issued a tsunami alert after the earthquake early on Monday morning

Related
The Independent

Teen girl rescued after 80 hours under Turkey rubble as emotional father looks on: ‘‘My dear, my dear!’

A teenage girl has been pulled alive from the rubble after being trapped for more than 80 hours following the massive earthquakes that hit Turkey and Syria.Sixteen-year-old Melda Adtas was the subject of a dramatic rescue operation on Thursday, leaving her father overjoyed and brimming with tears, safe in the knowledge that his daughter was still alive.Melda was found cold, bruised and pale, her face covered in dust from mounds of rubble in the city of Antakya, that falls under Hatay, one of Turkey’s worst hit provinces.“My dear, my dear!” her father cried out as soon as he got...
The Independent

British mother cries ‘oh my God’ as she grabs baby from cot at precise moment earthquake hits

A British family feared for their lives as the deadly Turkey earthquake was caught on film on their baby monitor.The family from Hull was on holiday in the country when the quake hit.Victoria Sanli can be heard crying out ‘oh my God!’ as she grabs her baby Katelyn from her cot at the precise moment the earthquake strikes.As she carries the child to safety the cot is seen shaking with the deafening sound of crashing all around.Throughout the drama, baby Katelyn’s music box continues playing the nursery rhyme “Frere Jacques”, providing a surreal soundtrack to the carnage. The family...
The Independent

Dog rescued from Turkey earthquake rubble after 90 hours trapped under wreckage

A dog has been rescued from the rubble of the Turkey earthquake after being buried for 90 hours. The pet, named Pamuk, became trapped after the biggest natural disaster in more than two decades shook the region, killing more than 20,000 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless and hungry.Pamuk drank water offered by rescuers as they tore away at the heavy debris left by the 7.8-magnitude tremor and powerful aftershocks.Neighbours said the owner was in hospital – but the rescue raised hopes that children and adults could yet be discovered alive under the debris. A 10-day-old baby and his...
The Independent

Firefighter describes ‘heartbreaking’ scenes amid earthquake rescue efforts

A British firefighter who is part of the search and rescue team deployed to Turkey following a deadly earthquake has described the “heartbreaking” scenes he has witnessed while pulling casualties from the rubble.Steve Davies, 51, from Gower, Swansea, in South Wales was one of 77 specialists sent as part of the UK International Search and Rescue Team (UK-ISAR) to provide lifesaving support to the country.The father of two, who has worked in a number of disaster areas, said it is one of the most “horrific” he has seen.The 7.8-magnitude quake hit on Monday and the death toll has since risen...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

Turkey issues 113 building arrest warrants after earthquake

Officials in Turkey have issued 113 arrest warrants in connection with the construction of buildings that collapsed in Monday’s earthquake.Turkish police have taken at least 12 people into custody since Monday, including building contractors, as the death toll from the earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria passed 28,000, with another 80,000-plus injured.More arrests are expected as the focus turns to who is to blame for the tragedy. Thousands of buildings collapsed during the earthquake, and questions have been raised about whether the natural disaster’s impact was made worse by human failings.Experts had previously warned that many new buildings in Turkey...
The Independent

Ten-year-old girl rescued 147 hours after earthquake hit Turkey

A 10-year-old girl has been rescued from underneath rubble 147 hours after an earthquake devastated Turkey.The youngster was pulled to safety on Sunday morning in Antakya.A magnitude 7.8 earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria has left at least 28,000 people dead across both countries, and hundreds of thousands of people homeless in the middle of winter, with hopes of finding survivors dwindling.Antakya has been one of the hardest-hit areas, with the historic city now left in ruins.Donate to our Turkey and Syria earthquake appeal here. Read More Dog rescued from rubble of Turkey earthquakeMother and son rescued by international team after Turkey earthquakeAid delivered to snowy Kahramanmaras after devastating earthquake
The Independent

British firefighters film dramatic moment two people rescued from rubble

British firefighters have filmed the dramatic moment they pulled a police officer and a woman from the rubble of a building in Turkey – five days after the country was devastated by an earthquake.The footage shows search and rescue specialists in Hatay, southern Turkey, rescuing the man and woman, who had been trapped under a collapsed multi-storey building for 120 hours.The death toll from Monday’s disaster stood at more than 30,000 on Sunday, with a further 80,000 people injured.Phil Irving, 46, from Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, was part of the UK International Search and Rescue (UK-ISAR) team, deployed to Turkey through the...
The Independent

Five dead after soldier goes on killing spree at Philippines military camp

A soldier went on a killing spree at a military camp in southern Philippines, killing four of his colleagues before being shot dead, officials said.The shooter went on a rampage at an army compound in Cagayan de Oro City after 1:00am local time on Saturday, resulting in the deaths of four service personnel, according to a statement released by major Francisco Garello, the spokesperson for the 4th Infantry Division. The shooter then reportedly went to other rooms, where two soldiers engaged him in a struggle before killing him. “We assure the public that this is an isolated incident,” the spokesperson...
The Independent

Germany to ease visa conditions for some earthquake victims

The German government wants to temporarily ease visa restrictions for survivors of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria who have close family ties to Germany if they are facing homelessness or were injured.“It’s about helping in times of need. We want to make it possible for Turkish or Syrian families in Germany to bring close relatives from the disaster region,” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser tweeted late Saturday. “They can find shelter with us and receive medical treatment,” Faeser said. “With regular visas, which are issued quickly and are valid for three months.”However, not all the requirements of a...
The Independent

Mother and son rescued by international team after Turkey earthquake

A mother and son were pulled from rubble in Turkey by an international rescue team after a deadly earthquake struck this week.Footage posted on Twitter by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department shows US emergency services working with other search teams to rescue the family members.Hopes of rescuing survivors have diminished since the magnitude 7.8 earthquake occurred six days ago on Monday, 6 February.At least 28,000 people have died in Turkey and Syria, where the quake hit.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Toddler rescued from collapsed building in Turkey as search for survivors continuesWatch: Moment Chinese ‘spy balloon’ is shot down over Atlantic OceanPoland fears ‘act of aggression’ could be carried out against them, president says
The Independent

Sorrow turns to tension over Turkey earthquake response

Six days after a massive earthquake killed more than 28,000 in Syria and Turkey, sorrow and disbelief are turning to anger and tension over a sense that there has been an ineffective, unfair and disproportionate response to the historic disaster. Many in Turkey express frustration that rescue operations have proceeded painfully slowly, and that valuable time has been lost during the narrow window for finding people alive beneath the rubble. Others, particularly in the southern Hatay province near the Syrian border, say that Turkey’s government was late in delivering assistance to the hardest-hit region for what they suspect are...
The Independent

Retail assistant thanks public for love and donations following Turkey quake

A retail assistant has thanked the public for their love and donations following the deaths of her husband’s parents and sister in the 7.8 earthquake which hit Turkey.Rachel Kuccuk, who lives in County Kerry, set up a GoFundMe alongside her 21-year-old daughter Seniz, who is a student at University College Cork, to offer support for and highlight the plight faced by those in her husband’s hometown of Elbistan, in the province of Kahramanmaras in Turkey.“We have been going over there for the past 23 years, Elbistan was also our home too, those people were our people,” the 41-year-old retail assistant...
The Independent

Earthquake diplomacy: Greek foreign minister visits Turkey

Greek foreign minister Nikos Dendias visited the earthquake-stricken areas of Turkey Sunday, accompanied by his Turkish counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu.The visit was part of a new round of so-called “earthquake diplomacy” between the two uneasy allies, whose relations have often been frosty, if not downright hostile. Something similar happened in 1999, three years after the two countries almost went to war over two uninhabited islets in the Aegean Sea.In August 1999, a 7.6 magnitude tremor had struck Turkey, resulting in about 18,000 dead; the following month, a 6.0-magnitude earthquake struck the Greek, capital, Athens, killing 143 people. In both cases,...
The Independent

Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war

A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
COLORADO STATE
The Independent

Earthquake destruction ‘bleak beyond belief’ says minister

The situation in the areas devastated by the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria is “bleak beyond belief”, the aid minister has said.Foreign Office minister Andrew Mitchell suggested the death toll could reach 50,000 but praised British support for the relief effort.An appeal by the Disasters Emergency Committee has raised more than £60 million in just three days and UK specialists are on the scene helping to search for survivors.Development Minister, @AndrewmitchMP says he fears the UN figure of 50,000 deaths after earthquake will be right #Ridge https://t.co/ZoMhCmTrtv📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/rhHPO5M9fb— Sophy Ridge on...
The Independent

Russia strikes key Ukraine bridge with naval drone in attack feared to spell trouble for Kyiv’s navy

Russia attacked a key bridge in Ukraine’s Odesa region, in what is understood to be Moscow’s first use of a naval drone.Grainy surveillance footage from Friday night showed a fast-moving object slamming into the Zatoka bridge near the strategic port city before exploding.Ukraine’s armed forces commander, Gen Valeri Zaluzhnyi, said he feared Russia’s turn to using water-based uncrewed devices posed a threat to civilian shipping in the Black Sea.But military analysts said the more pressing consequences would be for Ukrainian naval strategy. “Russia was not known to have these types of drones, or to think in these terms,” said...
The Independent

Ukraine news - live: Russia suffering 824 casualties per day, UK intelligence suggests

Russia has likely suffered an average of 824 casualties a day over the past two weeks, Britain’s Ministry of defence has said.It is the highest rate of casualties since Vladimir Putin ordered his troops to invade Ukraine on 24 February last year and four times the rate reported over the June-July period.Ukraine was also continuing to suffer from a “high attritional rate,” the MoD added in a statement on Sunday.Earlier, Russian mercenary group Wagner said it had taken control of a village near the key city of Bakhmut in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk Oblast region.Yevgeny Prigozhin, the group’s founder, said...
The Independent

Everything we know about the mysterious ‘objects’ shot down by US warplanes in Alaska and Canada

US military fighter jets have been deployed three times within a week to strike down a large suspected Chinese surveillance balloon and a pair of smaller unidentified flying objects in the skies over Alaska and in the Yukon territory of Canada.Recovery operations are underway in both countries, and military officials have not speculated publicly whether the incidents are connected.Pentagon officials announced on 11 February that they had brought down a car-sized aerial intruder of “unknown origin” inside US airspace. The following day, an American F-22 fighter shot down a “small” and “cylindrical” object hovering 40,000 feet above over Canada.The...
ALASKA STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
337K+
Post
545M+
Views
