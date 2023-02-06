ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood Superstars, Talk Combining Forces on ‘Pathaan’

By Naman Ramachandran
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0apB4G_0kdhHqci00

Yash Raj Films ’ “ Pathaan ” marks the reunion of two of Bollywood’s biggest stars, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan , who come together as super spies Tiger and Pathaan, respectively.

“Pathaan,” which is part of producer Aditya Chopra’s spy universe, also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham and is directed by Siddharth Anand. Other films in the universe include the Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan, and “War,” starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

The Khans starred together in “Karan Arjun” (1995) and since then have had cameos in each other’s films.

“For Shah Rukh and I to come together on the big screen, it always needed a special film and I’m glad ‘Pathaan’ is that film. When we did ‘Karan Arjun, it was a blockbuster and now, ‘Pathaan,’ which is part of YRF’s spy universe, has also turned out to be a blockbuster,” Salman Khan said in a statement. “When Adi [Aditya Chopra] narrated the sequence to me, I was floored. His intention was to play to the gallery and give our fans what they wanted to see from us. The way Siddharth [Anand] executed the sequence and presented us was just brilliant.”

Shah Rukh Khan added: “Salman and I have always wanted to act together but we were waiting for the right film, the right script. So, when Adi told me about the idea to bring the two super spies from YRF’s spy universe together, I instantly jumped at it because this idea was delivering the promise of seeing Salman and I on the big screen.”

Shah Rukh also spoke about the fun he had on set with Salman. “It’s too much fun with Bhai on sets. I had missed being with him on screen so it all turned out as it should.”

“Pathaan” released Jan 25. and is the biggest Indian box office hit of the year grossing $94.5 million worldwide.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 2

Related
Variety

India’s Parineeti Chopra Talks Slain Musicians Biopic ‘Chamkila,’ Miner Rescue Film ‘Capsule Gill’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Popular Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra has two projects based on real-life stories in the works. “Chamkila” is a biopic on Punjabi singer-songwriter pop star duo Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur, who shot to fame in the 1980s recording and performing songs that were social commentaries or devotionals, and which became massive hits. The duo was gunned down in Mehsampur village, Punjab, in 1988. Their assassination remains an unsolved mystery and was the subject of Kabir Singh Chowdhry’s 2018 mockumentary “Mehsampur.” “Chamkila,” produced by Reliance Entertainment, is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, known for “Jab We Met” (2007), “Love Aaj...
Variety

Shahid Kapoor, Raj & DK Talk Prime Video Counterfeiting Thriller ‘Farzi’

Bollywood A-lister Shahid Kapoor makes his streaming debut with crime thriller “Farzi” on Amazon’s Prime Video service. Through his career Kapoor has largely starred in films that are both critically acclaimed and commercially successful, including “Jab We Met,” “Kaminey,” “Haider,” “Udta Punjab” and “Padmaavat,” working with the cream of India’s filmmaking talent. “Farzi” is led by renowned “The Family Man” creator duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK (together known as Raj & DK), who are the showrunners, directors and executive producers. The screenplay is written by Sita R. Menon and Suman Kumar along with Raj & DK. It is produced by...
Variety

Shah Rukh Khan on How Producer Aditya Chopra Finally Fulfilled His 30-Year Promise of Casting Him as an Action Hero With ‘Pathaan’

The lead role in blockbuster spy action film “Pathaan” was the fulfilment of a promise made by producer Aditya Chopra 30 years ago, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has revealed. “Pathaan” is produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), founded by the late Yash Chopra, of which Aditya Chopra is now the head. In 1993, Khan was shooting YRF’s “Darr,” in which he played the antagonist. “One day, it was Adi’s [Aditya Chopra] birthday, and he asked me if I will do a film and I said ‘I would love to do it,’ And then he narrated something where I would be...
Variety

Anne Hathaway Says When She Was a 16-Year-Old Actor, Journalist Asked Her: ‘Are You a Good Girl or a Bad Girl?’

“Eileen,” a darkly funny thriller that premiered on Saturday at the Sundance Film Festival, offers up two killer roles for Anne Hathaway and Thomasin McKenzie as a psychologist and a prison secretary who are drawn together in unexpected ways. But the film carried an emotional resonance for Hathaway, she revealed to the crowd during a post-screening Q&A. “I just remembered one of the very first questions I ever got asked when I started acting and had to do press was: Are you a good girl or a bad girl?” Hathaway said. “I was 16. And my 16-year-old self wanted to...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Variety

Miley Cyrus‘ ’Flowers‘ Breaks Spotify’s All-Time One-Week Record, With 100 Million-Plus Streams

Anyone looking for statistical proof that Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” is a certifiable smash can find it in Spotify’s announcement that the song had broken the record for the most streams in a single week. The service announced Friday morning that, as of Thursday, “Flowers” had become the most-streamed song in a seven-day period in Spotify history. As of Friday morning, the latest update for Cyrus’ “Flowers” streams on the site showed that it had racked up 101,838,799 stream since coming out late in the day on Jan 12. On Thursday, it reached the 100 million point faster than any other song...
Variety

Salma Hayek Told Channing Tatum ‘You Nearly Killed Me!’ After Crazy ‘Magic Mike’ Lap Dance Gone Wrong

It’s life or death when it comes to performing lap dances in the “Magic Mike” franchise. Literally. According to Salma Hayek, Channing Tatum “nearly killed” her during rehearsals for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” after a wild lap dance routine went wildly wrong. The lap dance stunt saw Hayek flipped upside down and Tatum holding on to her pants. Hayek worried about suffering a wardrobe malfunction, and then all hell broke loose. “You know, there’s one part that’s not in [the film] where I’m upside down and my legs had to be somewhere,” Hayek told Jimmy Kimmel. “But upside down, one loses...
Deadline

Channing Tatum Reveals He Has Rights To Patrick Swayze Classic ‘Ghost’, Plans To Produce & Star In Remake

Channing Tatum has revealed that he has the rights to the classic 1990 romance Ghost from Paramount Pictures and plans to remake it. His disclosure that his production company Free Association has “the rights to Ghost” came during an interview with Vanity Fair, conducted while the actor-producer was making pottery. “Now I know why they put [pottery-making] in Ghost,” he joked. “This whole process is very, very sexual.” Tatum told Vanity Fair that he’ll play Patrick Swayze’s role in the new Ghost. “But we’re going to do something different,” he said, alluding to certain problematic elements in the storytelling of the original...
wegotthiscovered.com

58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU

Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
Variety

Ashton Kutcher Says Mila Kunis Refused to Let Him Turn Down ‘That ’90s Show’: ‘We’re Doing It,’ No Matter the Script

When it came time to reprising Kelso in Netflix’s “That ’70s Show” sequel series “That ’90s Show,” Ashton Kutcher did not have a choice. As the actor recently told Esquire magazine, his former co-star and wife Kunis refused to let him turn down the sequel project. Not even a potentially bad script would let Kutcher off the hook. According to Kutcher, when the pitch first came in for the duo to reprise their roles as Kelso and Jackie, Kunis told him: “[She] goes, ‘You know, we owe our entire careers to this show. It doesn’t matter what the script is, we’re...
WISCONSIN STATE
Variety

Austin Butler Announces: ‘I’m Getting Rid’ of the Elvis Accent, but ‘I’ve Probably Damaged My Vocal Cords’

Austin Butler will not sound like Elvis in “Dune: Part Two,” and he will soon not sound like Elvis in real life, either. The 31-year-old Oscar nominee announced on an episode of BBC One’s “Graham Norton Show” (Entertainment Weekly) that he is getting rid of the accent that has mystified, confused and enthralled social media for months on end now. “I am getting rid of the accent, but I have probably damaged my vocal cords with all that singing,” Butler said. “One song took 40 takes.” Butler’s “Elvis voice” has been the talk of social media since last May when Baz...
thedigitalfix.com

John Wick 4 star confirms Keanu Reeves kept up his kind tradition

Keanu Reeves is one of the nicest men working in Hollywood. His list of good deeds is longer than the list of great action movies he’s made, and he’s done everything from making outrageous charitable donations to making a grandmother’s day just because he could. The Matrix...
Variety

Backstage Grammys Footage Appears to Show Cardi B Breaking Up Alleged Migos Fight: ‘Both of Y’all Is Wrong!’

Amid reports of a disagreement between surviving Migos members Quavo and Offset that took place at the Grammy Awards on Sunday night, footage of Cardi B loudly attempting to break up a fight that night has emerged. Sources say the argument took place before Quavo’s performance during the show’s “In Memoriam” segment, during which he performed “Without You,” his tribute to bandmate and nephew Takeoff, who was fatally shot in Houston last November. While the backstage altercation was not caught on camera, Entertainment Tonight recorded audio of Cardi, who is married to Offset, yelling. “Both of y’all...
Variety

Jay-Z on Beyoncé Deserving Album of the Year, ‘God Did’ Performance and Complex Relationship With Grammys: ‘It’s Just a Marketing Thing’

Leading up to their historic eight-minute rap performance of “God Did” at the 2023 Grammys, Jay-Z and DJ Khaled reflected on their complex relationship with the institution in an interview with Tidal, a subscription-based music service of which Jay-Z owns a share. The interview, which was released Monday, contains Khaled’s and Jay-Z’s reflections going into Sunday’s Grammy ceremony. Jay-Z shared that he boycotted the Grammys in the past when he felt the institution was not even close to getting it “right.” “The truth is, we grew up wanting to be on the Grammys, and it was our goal,” he said....
Variety

CBS Eyes Reboot of ‘@midnight’ to Replace ’The Late Late Show With James Corden’

CBS wants to cut back on late-night talk and play up the games in the wee hours of the morning. CBS is expected to replace its long-running “Late Late Show” after a 28-year run with a reboot of the Comedy Central game show “@midnight,” according to a person familiar with the matter, in a maneuver that would cut costs and also revive a programming concept controlled by the network’s’ parent company, Paramount Global. A CBS spokesman declined to comment on the network’s plans, which would mark the second time the network has raided Comedy Central to stock its late-night grid. Stephen Colbert...
Variety

Shout! Factory Nabs North American Rights to Ukrainian Animation ‘Mavka. The Forest Song,’ Drops Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Shout! Factory has acquired North American rights to “Mavka. The Forest Song,” an animated feature from Ukraine’s Animagrad Studio, and has released the film’s international trailer, which Variety can share exclusively. The buzzy animation, which closed a raft of deals for Film.UA Distribution after its Cannes market premiere last year, is the story of a magical spirit who’s responsible for protecting the forest from the outside world, but faces her greatest challenge when she falls in love with a human. The escapades of the titular heroine, who is drawn from classic Ukrainian literature, unfold in a universe that blends ancient Slavic myths...
Variety

DeSantis to Take Control of Disney’s Orlando District Under New Bill

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would get to appoint all five leaders of Disney’s special tax district in Orlando, under new legislation that was released on Monday. The bill would make good on DeSantis’ promise last year to take over the district, after Disney criticized a state law that restricts instruction on gender identity and sexual identity. The Legislature passed a bill last spring to dissolve the Reedy Creek Improvement District, which covers nearly 40 square miles in Orange and Osceola counties, including Disney World, EPCOT and other attractions. Disney has controlled the district since its inception in 1967. The new legislation would...
ORLANDO, FL
Variety

Variety

98K+
Followers
68K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy